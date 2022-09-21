BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fiona made landfall on Cape Breton Island late last night. With that, we will continue to see impacts through the day today as it continues to churn north into Labrador. Winds really began to ramp up last night as the pressure gradient between our high-pressure system, which keeps us dry and sunny today and tomorrow, and Fiona began to tighten. Winds will continue to be sustained at around 15–25 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph, especially in areas DownEast. Along the coast, waves could reach heights of 9-12 feet. Because of this we have High Winds Warnings, and High Surf Advisories. The High Wind Warning expires at 8 pm tonight and the High Surf Advisory expires at 11 pm tonight. Strong winds could result in downed trees & limbs and power outages especially since the soil will be saturated from Thursday’s rainfall.

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO