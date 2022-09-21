Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (head) taken out of Week 3 contest; Teddy Bridgewater to fill in
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (head) has been taken to the team's locker room in Week 3's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa took a big hit from a Bills linebacker and was clearly shaken up; he attempted to jog it off but stumbled as he trotted to the line of scrimmage. Teddy Bridgewater will take over as the Dolphins evaluate Tagovailoa for a concussion.
RECAP: Tampa Bay falls to Green Bay, 14-12, following struggles on offense.
The Buccaneers are no longer undefeated after continued struggles on offense.
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) inactive in Week 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Julio Jones (knee) is inactive for the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. Jones tested out his knee in pregame warmups, but is evidently not healthy enough to suit up against the Packers. His absence could open up more opportunities for Russell Gage (hamstring).
numberfire.com
Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) out for Week 3
The Los Angeles Chargers have ruled out Keenan Allen (hamstring) for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Allen will miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse a strained hamstring. Mike Williams went off for a massive game in Week 2 with Allen sidelined, and should...
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) downgraded to questionable to return for Saints in Week 3
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been downgraded to questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Carolina Panthers. Landry was originally deemed probable to return as he deals with an ankle ailment. However, the most recent update from the Saints has him as questionable. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith should see more work while Landry is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Justin Herbert (ribs) active for Week 3 contest
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) is officially listed as active for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There's still a chance that Chase Daniel starts this afternoon's contest, but it seems hard to believe the team wouldn't start Herbert if he is active. Herbert is dealing with intense pain in his ribs after last week's brutal injury.
numberfire.com
Green Bay's Sammy Watkins (hamstring) ruled out for Week 3
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will not play in Week Three's contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watkins will be unable to go after he was unable to practice this week with his hamstring ailment. Expect Allen Lazard to lead Green Bay's receiving group versus a Tampa Bay defense ranked seventh (23.9) in FanDuel points allowed to wideouts per game this season.
numberfire.com
Saints' Jameis Winston (back) starting in Week 3
The New Orleans Saints cleared quarterback Jameis Winston to play in their Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Winston played through his tough back injury in Week 2, and will do the same in Week 3 against the Panthers. Winston has a $6,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
Emma: Ugly victory for Bears reminds of their 'developmental stage'
Despite breakdowns in multiple facets Sunday, the Chicago Bears still found a path to victory in a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans at Soldier Field.
numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
numberfire.com
Randall Cobb (illness) active for Packers in Week 3
Green Bay Packers wideout Randall Cobb (illness) is active for the team's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cobb was dealing with a non-COVID illness during the week but has been cleared to play this week. With Christian Watson (hamstring) and Sammy Watkins (hamstring, IR) sidelined, Cobb could see a surprising amount of work against the Bucs.
numberfire.com
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) questionable for Buccaneers in Week 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. Fournette was limited in practice all week due to a hamstring injury. It's not expected to be a serious ailment, and nobody believes he's in true danger of missing Sunday afternoon's contest. Still, the questionable tag makes this something to monitor over the next 40-plus hours.
numberfire.com
Week 3 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
