rigzone.com
Ineos To Go Ahead With Solsort Field Development
Ineos and its partners have agreed on a final investment decision for the development of the Solsort field. — Oil and gas company Ineos and its partners in the Solsort Unit have agreed on a Final Investment Decision regarding the development of the Solsort West field in the Danish part of the North Sea after having received the approval for the development from the Danish Energy Agency.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. On September 14 in the Gulf of Guinea, the cargo vessel Martina was boarded by sea robbers armed with guns and knives while anchored at Conakry Anchorage in Guinea, Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory revealed.
rigzone.com
OMV Finds Hydrocarbons At Oswig Well
OMV has encountered hydrocarbons in the Oswig well and decided to drill a sidetrack well and perform a drill stem test. — Oil and gas company OMV has encountered hydrocarbons in the Oswig well and decided to drill a sidetrack well and perform a drill stem test. Longboat Energy,...
rigzone.com
Fitch Solutions Raises Henry Hub Gas Price Forecast
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has raised its Henry Hub price forecast, a new report from the company, which was sent to Rigzone, has revealed. The company now sees the Henry Hub gas price averaging $7.00 per MMBtu in 2022 and $6.50 per MMBtu in 2023, the report showed. Fitch Solutions’ previous forecast saw the commodity averaging $5.85 per MMBtu this year and $5.75 per MMBtu next year, the report highlighted.
rigzone.com
New Licensing Round Will Not Be Short Term Fix for UK Energy Security
The new offshore UK licensing round will not be a short-term fix for UK energy security, according to Westwood Global Energy Group. The new offshore UK licensing round will not be a short-term fix for UK energy security, according to Alyson Harding, Westwood Global Energy Group’s Technical Manager for North West Europe E&P.
rigzone.com
Equinor And PGNiG Agree 10-Year Gas Sales Deal
Equinor has signed a long-term gas sales agreement with PGNiG which will help with Poland's energy security. Norwegian oil major Equinor has signed a long-term gas sales agreement with Poland’s PGNiG which will help with Poland’s energy security. Equinor said that the agreement was for 10 years with...
rigzone.com
Germany Secures 1 Tanker of Gas During Scholz Gulf Tour
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz secured just one shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United Arab Emirates. — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz secured just one shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United Arab Emirates, with a non-binding agreement for more, as Europe’s biggest economy struggles to replace Russian supplies.
