FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Minority Coalition honoring Pastor Scott Solis with an Excellence in Ministry Award 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Journey's of the Heart Child Care announces Open House is this Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Pizza Hut employee was wounded in an apparent robbery attempt Saturday night according to the City of Lufkin Communications Director, Jessica Pebsworth. An email from Pebsworth said two men described as skinny black males wearing masks and gloves entered the Timberland Drive restaurant around 11...
KLTV
New Chapel Hill ISD Police Chief
A visiting judge has lowered the bond for a Smith County constable who has been in jail since May. Goal of 1st female Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Chief is to be encouraging leader. Williams was elected as the Tribe's Second Chief Elect. She will be the first woman to serve as a
KLTV
2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A shooting in Parker County is linked to two juveniles planning to kill family members, according to Parker County Sheriff’s CID. Sheriff’s deputies found a 12-year-old female lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. A handgun was located lying underneath the the juvenile. Her 38-year-old father was located inside the family’s residence with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to Parker County Sherriff’s Office.
KLTV
Chapel Hill ISD Police Department’s new police chief ramps up security and community involvement
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas school district gets a new police chief, ready to ramp up security and community involvement. The Chapel Hill ISD police chief shares how his vision will impact the district. “That high visibility presence is just a tremendous deterrent.”. The Chapel Hill ISD Police...
KLTV
Mark In Texas History: New historical marker celebrates Jacksonville’s 150th anniversary
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new historical marker was unveiled in Jacksonville during a celebration for the city’s 150th anniversary this week. A crowd made up of people from around East texas gathered on Jacksonville’s public square to celebrate the occasion. The Hazel Tilton Park downtown was selected as home for the new marker.
KLTV
Lindale Fire Department responds to mobile home fire
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A mobile home caught fire Sunday evening on CR 4114 north of Lindale, but there were no injuries according to Lindale Fire Chief Yeakley. When crews arrived, fire was coming out of the front and back of the structure, but the occupant was already outside, Yeakley said.
KLTV
Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
KLTV
Semi-truck towing trailer blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police are currently working a traffic blockage at Old Jacksonville and Rice Road. A semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking the north bound lanes on Old Jacksonville and the south bound turn lane on Rice Road. Police say the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed. The truck was apparently carrying cases of bottled water.
KLTV
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
KLTV
Lufkin woman killed in wreck on Atkinson Drive
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on Atkinson Drive Thursday afternoon. Lucy Geishaker, 74, died at a Lufkin hospital later that afternoon. According to the police report, Geishaker was a passenger in a 1996 Saturn sedan drivent by Hunter Lackey, 40, of Lufkin....
KLTV
Tyler fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the fire is still under investigation and there were no injuries. The structure was vacant at the time, but someone was seen in the area around the time the fire started. They are working on getting a description out.
KLTV
Smith County constable out of jail after visiting judge lowers bond
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A visiting judge has lowered the bond for a Smith County constable who has been in jail since May. Online records now show that Curtis Traylor-Harris posted bond around 7:30 p.m. later that day. Gregg County Judge Alfonso Charles was in the Smith County courtroom Friday...
KLTV
Quitman burglary victim finds husband’s ashes dumped from urn
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Quitman man has been arrested for allegedly tossing the cremated ashes from an urn while burglarizing a home, according to an affidavit. According to the affidavit, the victim called Quitman police reporting “found property” -- a chainsaw and bicycle -- that did not belong to her in the bushes outside her home in the 800 block of N. Winnsboro St. on May 22.
KLTV
Fire destroys Smith County home Friday evening
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
KLTV
Blake Honored In Carthage
In honor of National Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month, the East Texas Food bank celebrated by hosting their third annual Hunger Hero Awards.
KLTV
Man sentenced to life for robbery at Tyler restaurant
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury sentenced a man to life in prison for robbing a Razzoo’s restaurant manager at gunpoint in 2018. Gabriel Johnson, 44, of Garrison, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for aggravated robbery. Prosecutors presented evidence that Johnson ambushed the Razzoo’s restaurant...
KLTV
Smith County man dies in motorcycle crash, 1 injured
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crash on SH 64 ended up with one person injured and another dead. The crash took place at the intersection of CR 210 around 2 miles east of Tyler on the SH 64 this Wednesday. At around 6 p.m. the Trooper David Sisson from DPS Tyler investigated the crash. According to the trooper the injured victim Phyllis J. Purvis, 59, was driving her truck north on CR 210 and stopped at the intersection with SH 64. Lance L. Miller, 31, was driving east on state highway 64 on his motorcycle.
KLTV
Smith County companies can now join a foreign trade zone program
The honor was presented at Carthage's homecoming football game with a special reception held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
KLTV
Ellen Trout Zoo aims to educate public with Endangered Species Extravaganza 10pm
Mark In Texas History: New historical marker celebrates Jacksonville's 150th anniversary. A new historical marker was unveiled in Jacksonville during a celebration for the city's 150th anniversary this week. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT.
