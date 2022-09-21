ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

KLTV

Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Pizza Hut employee was wounded in an apparent robbery attempt Saturday night according to the City of Lufkin Communications Director, Jessica Pebsworth. An email from Pebsworth said two men described as skinny black males wearing masks and gloves entered the Timberland Drive restaurant around 11...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

New Chapel Hill ISD Police Chief

A visiting judge has lowered the bond for a Smith County constable who has been in jail since May. Goal of 1st female Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Chief is to be encouraging leader. Williams was elected as the Tribe’s Second Chief Elect. She will be the first woman to serve as a...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A shooting in Parker County is linked to two juveniles planning to kill family members, according to Parker County Sheriff’s CID. Sheriff’s deputies found a 12-year-old female lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. A handgun was located lying underneath the the juvenile. Her 38-year-old father was located inside the family’s residence with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to Parker County Sherriff’s Office.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Lindale Fire Department responds to mobile home fire

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A mobile home caught fire Sunday evening on CR 4114 north of Lindale, but there were no injuries according to Lindale Fire Chief Yeakley. When crews arrived, fire was coming out of the front and back of the structure, but the occupant was already outside, Yeakley said.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Semi-truck towing trailer blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police are currently working a traffic blockage at Old Jacksonville and Rice Road. A semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking the north bound lanes on Old Jacksonville and the south bound turn lane on Rice Road. Police say the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed. The truck was apparently carrying cases of bottled water.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin woman killed in wreck on Atkinson Drive

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on Atkinson Drive Thursday afternoon. Lucy Geishaker, 74, died at a Lufkin hospital later that afternoon. According to the police report, Geishaker was a passenger in a 1996 Saturn sedan drivent by Hunter Lackey, 40, of Lufkin....
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Tyler fire crews respond to overnight structure fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the fire is still under investigation and there were no injuries. The structure was vacant at the time, but someone was seen in the area around the time the fire started. They are working on getting a description out.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Quitman burglary victim finds husband’s ashes dumped from urn

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Quitman man has been arrested for allegedly tossing the cremated ashes from an urn while burglarizing a home, according to an affidavit. According to the affidavit, the victim called Quitman police reporting “found property” -- a chainsaw and bicycle -- that did not belong to her in the bushes outside her home in the 800 block of N. Winnsboro St. on May 22.
QUITMAN, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys Smith County home Friday evening

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Blake Honored In Carthage

In honor of National Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month, the East Texas Food bank celebrated by hosting their third annual Hunger Hero Awards. A visiting judge has lowered the bond for a Smith County constable who has been in jail since May. Goal of 1st female Alabama-Coushatta Tribal...
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

Man sentenced to life for robbery at Tyler restaurant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury sentenced a man to life in prison for robbing a Razzoo’s restaurant manager at gunpoint in 2018. Gabriel Johnson, 44, of Garrison, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for aggravated robbery. Prosecutors presented evidence that Johnson ambushed the Razzoo’s restaurant...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Smith County man dies in motorcycle crash, 1 injured

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crash on SH 64 ended up with one person injured and another dead. The crash took place at the intersection of CR 210 around 2 miles east of Tyler on the SH 64 this Wednesday. At around 6 p.m. the Trooper David Sisson from DPS Tyler investigated the crash. According to the trooper the injured victim Phyllis J. Purvis, 59, was driving her truck north on CR 210 and stopped at the intersection with SH 64. Lance L. Miller, 31, was driving east on state highway 64 on his motorcycle.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Smith County companies can now join a foreign trade zone program

The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. In honor of National Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month, the East Texas Food bank celebrated by hosting their third annual Hunger Hero Awards. Visiting judge...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

