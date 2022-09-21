Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Man Arrested On Warrants After Resisting Arrest
A man wanted on two warrants was arrested at a home on North Fowler Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Jamie Jones who had outstanding warrants for probation violation and contempt of court. He was reportedly apprehended by...
whopam.com
Lyon Co. correctional officer charged with third-degree rape
Kentucky State Police have charged a Lyon County correctional officer with third-degree rape. According to a news release, detectives began an investigation after receiving reports of sexual conduct between an inmate and a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary. That investigation resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Trista Fox of Princeton on a third-degree rape charge.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a police officer after a disturbance on Richard Street Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the home after 47-year-old Rickey Wimberly enter the home after being told to leave. When law enforcement attempted to detain Wimberly he reportedly hit an...
Montgomery County man pleads guilty to drug, gun charges
A man from Montgomery County reportedly entered a guilty plea to multiple crimes, including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
whopam.com
South Elm Street shooting suspect released on ankle monitor as lawyers work towards resolution
One of the suspects charged in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street was released on an ankle monitor following a hearing in Christian Circuit Court Tuesday morning. Michael Croney appeared before Judge John Atkins with the plan to accept a plea deal, but...
wkdzradio.com
Bolen Let Go By Commonwealth Attorney’s Office
Stephanie Bolen is no longer working in the Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Christian County Commonwealth Attorney Rick Boling confirmed to the News Edge that Bolen’s employment as assistant commonwealth’s attorney was terminated the week of September 12th. Boling told the News Edge that Bolen was provided with a list of reasons for her termination. Boling has not answered questions by the News Edge concerning the list of reasons of why she was terminated.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville woman allegedly threatened daughter with a gun
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Clarksville Police arrested Collanthia Andrews, 33, of Clarksville and charged her with aggravated child abuse and neglect after the woman allegedly pointed a gun at her own daughter and threatened her life. Police said in an affidavit that the incident, involving a 12-year-old girl, took place...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In South Virginia Street Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car on South Virginia Street collided with an eastbound truck at the intersection of East 7th Street. The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
fox17.com
Car thief caught in the act by home owner in Christian County
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Christian County resident caught a would-be car thief in the act Friday morning and held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to a home on Gracey Herndon Rd at approximately 7:15 am in reference to a suspect breaking into a garage and attempting to steal a vehicle.
wkdzradio.com
Van Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A van was reported stolen in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 2002 maroon Oldsmobile Silhouette was taken without the owner’s consent on East 17th Street. The van is valued at $4,500 and no arrest has been made.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Members of Clarksville Mongols Motorcycle Club convicted in federal court
NASHVILLE –A federal jury convicted six Clarksville men on Friday for racketeering conspiracy and other charges involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, and other crimes, all stemming from their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club (Clarksville Mongols). A seventh man, from Kentucky, who was not a...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Logan County Murder
A Hopkinsville man wanted in connection to a murder in Logan County turned himself in to law enforcement Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Office took 21-year-old Jaquavon Poindexter into custody after he turned himself in to law enforcement. Poindexter was allegedly wanted in connection to the shooting death of...
kbsi23.com
Wanted fugitive arrested on drug trafficking charges in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A wanted fugitive was arrested on drug charges in McCracken County. Allen S. Nesler, 50, of Calloway County was arrested on charges of no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to notify DOT of address change, theft of identity with another’s consent, criminal possession of a forged instrument 1st degree, giving officer false identifying information, criminal trespass 1st degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree > or = 2gs(Methamphetamine).
wkdzradio.com
Electronics Reported Stolen From Hopkinsville Sportsplex
Authorities are investigating a burglary at the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the building and took a television and a computer with a total value of $1,200. The suspect was caught on video and fled the area in a white Chevrolet...
Christian County traffic stop leads to three arrests, discovery of drugs
Three people from Illinois are facing multiple charges -- most of which involve drugs -- after being stopped by a Christian County deputy for traffic violations Wednesday morning.
wkdzradio.com
Deputies Look For Man After Road Rage Incident
Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a road rage incident at the intersection of Canton Road and Linton Road Friday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a man believed to be in his 60’s driving a silver dually pickup got upset after accidentally being cut off and backed into the other vehicle and fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Crofton
A traffic stop on Madisonville Road in Crofton led to three drug arrests Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Clevin Robinson says he stopped a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Carl Holloway of Danville leaving the Huck’s in Crofton for not wearing seatbelts and during the stop he could see illegal contraband inside the vehicle in plain view.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: TBI Endangered Child Alert issued for 16-year-old runaway juvenile in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Jadin Hale. He was last seen on Thursday between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. at his residence on Creekside Drive. According to Clarksville Police, Jadin has lived at this residence since April 2022 and his foster parent stated that he took all of his clothes with him but they do not know where he went.
Man arrested after reportedly throwing kitten into firepit
A man has been arrested after he reportedly threw a kitten into a firepit, leading to its death.
