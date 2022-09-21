ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

whvoradio.com

Man Arrested On Warrants After Resisting Arrest

A man wanted on two warrants was arrested at a home on North Fowler Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Jamie Jones who had outstanding warrants for probation violation and contempt of court. He was reportedly apprehended by...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Lyon Co. correctional officer charged with third-degree rape

Kentucky State Police have charged a Lyon County correctional officer with third-degree rape. According to a news release, detectives began an investigation after receiving reports of sexual conduct between an inmate and a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary. That investigation resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Trista Fox of Princeton on a third-degree rape charge.
LYON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer

A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a police officer after a disturbance on Richard Street Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the home after 47-year-old Rickey Wimberly enter the home after being told to leave. When law enforcement attempted to detain Wimberly he reportedly hit an...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Bolen Let Go By Commonwealth Attorney’s Office

Stephanie Bolen is no longer working in the Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Christian County Commonwealth Attorney Rick Boling confirmed to the News Edge that Bolen’s employment as assistant commonwealth’s attorney was terminated the week of September 12th. Boling told the News Edge that Bolen was provided with a list of reasons for her termination. Boling has not answered questions by the News Edge concerning the list of reasons of why she was terminated.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville woman allegedly threatened daughter with a gun

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Clarksville Police arrested Collanthia Andrews, 33, of Clarksville and charged her with aggravated child abuse and neglect after the woman allegedly pointed a gun at her own daughter and threatened her life. Police said in an affidavit that the incident, involving a 12-year-old girl, took place...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In South Virginia Street Wreck

A man was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car on South Virginia Street collided with an eastbound truck at the intersection of East 7th Street. The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Car thief caught in the act by home owner in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Christian County resident caught a would-be car thief in the act Friday morning and held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to a home on Gracey Herndon Rd at approximately 7:15 am in reference to a suspect breaking into a garage and attempting to steal a vehicle.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Van Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A van was reported stolen in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 2002 maroon Oldsmobile Silhouette was taken without the owner’s consent on East 17th Street. The van is valued at $4,500 and no arrest has been made.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Members of Clarksville Mongols Motorcycle Club convicted in federal court

NASHVILLE –A federal jury convicted six Clarksville men on Friday for racketeering conspiracy and other charges involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, and other crimes, all stemming from their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club (Clarksville Mongols). A seventh man, from Kentucky, who was not a...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged In Logan County Murder

A Hopkinsville man wanted in connection to a murder in Logan County turned himself in to law enforcement Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Office took 21-year-old Jaquavon Poindexter into custody after he turned himself in to law enforcement. Poindexter was allegedly wanted in connection to the shooting death of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kbsi23.com

Wanted fugitive arrested on drug trafficking charges in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A wanted fugitive was arrested on drug charges in McCracken County. Allen S. Nesler, 50, of Calloway County was arrested on charges of no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to notify DOT of address change, theft of identity with another’s consent, criminal possession of a forged instrument 1st degree, giving officer false identifying information, criminal trespass 1st degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree > or = 2gs(Methamphetamine).
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Electronics Reported Stolen From Hopkinsville Sportsplex

Authorities are investigating a burglary at the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the building and took a television and a computer with a total value of $1,200. The suspect was caught on video and fled the area in a white Chevrolet...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Deputies Look For Man After Road Rage Incident

Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a road rage incident at the intersection of Canton Road and Linton Road Friday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a man believed to be in his 60’s driving a silver dually pickup got upset after accidentally being cut off and backed into the other vehicle and fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Crofton

A traffic stop on Madisonville Road in Crofton led to three drug arrests Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Clevin Robinson says he stopped a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Carl Holloway of Danville leaving the Huck’s in Crofton for not wearing seatbelts and during the stop he could see illegal contraband inside the vehicle in plain view.
CROFTON, KY
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: TBI Endangered Child Alert issued for 16-year-old runaway juvenile in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Jadin Hale. He was last seen on Thursday between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. at his residence on Creekside Drive. According to Clarksville Police, Jadin has lived at this residence since April 2022 and his foster parent stated that he took all of his clothes with him but they do not know where he went.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

