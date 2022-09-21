Read full article on original website
WTVM
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you ever tried partying and pedaling at the same time?. On Oct. 7, party bike company Pedal Pub is making its way to the Columbus and Phenix City area. Local owner Antwane Darby says the recent development in both cities attracted the company. Legal-drinking age...
WTVM
Kendrick High School Hosts first-ever Battle of the Bands
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Kendrick High School Mighty Marching Cherokees hosting their Inaugural High School Battle of the Bands on the campus of Columbus State University. The rivalry involving 12 different high school bands from both Georgia and Alabama. Kendrick High School’s band director coordinated this friendly competition.
WTVM
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The popular Food Network series is coming to Opelika and offers guests the opportunity to secure reservations to dine while filming at a local restaurant. Restaurant: Impossible is hosted by celebrity Chef Rober Irvine. The series aims to save America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure...
Exclusive: Piedmont Columbus Regional performs mock surgery with Davinci machine
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Columbus Regional is expanding its surgery-related services and invited WRBL News 3 to a mock operation using their new Davinci machine. After a five-month-long process, Piedmont Columbus Regional obtained the new 4th generation Davinci machine. The machine is the only robotic machine built for generalized tissue surgery. The device comes […]
WALB 10
Peanut Festival returns to Plains
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - A yearly tradition is back for a South Georgia town. The 25th annual Peanut Festival in Plains was held on Saturday, Sept.r 24. The event drew in tourists to see former President Jimmy Carter and, of course, to enjoy peanuts. “I come for the bags and...
Tuskegee outpaces Allen in high scoring game
Allen pushes Tuskegee before the Golden Tigers come through with the SIAC victory. The post Tuskegee outpaces Allen in high scoring game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
auburnvillager.com
Homecoming parades to run downtown tonight, Friday
The streets of downtown Auburn will be filled with school spirit starting tonight when Auburn High School hosts its homecoming parade, followed by Auburn University's homecoming parade on Friday evening. "We usually do those one week at a time, but not this year," said Mayor Ron Anders of the double...
WTVM
Pet of the Week: Rainbow at Harris Co. Humane Society
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for Pet of the Week, and this week it’s very special because The Humane Society of Harris County visited our studio with our Pet of the Week!. Rainbow is a loving Pitbull who loves all animals and humans! Rainbow is a food-loving...
Alabama woman marks 108th birthday
SMITHS STATION, Ala. — An Alabama centenarian marked her 108th birthday this week. According to WTVM, Francis Ella Cook, a resident of the Motts community near Smiths Station, turned 108 on Thursday. The widow, whose husband died when the couple were in their 60s, is a mother of 10...
Opelika police investigating weekend shooting with injuries
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A weekend shooting with injuries is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. The incident was reported Saturday just after lunch near Oakwood Apartment Complex and the 1600 block of Pepperell Parkway. Police remain on the scene. WRBL will update you as we get more details.
WTVM
East Alabama fire leaves woman without a home in Hurtsboro
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WTVM) - “I could have been in the house when it burned up, I could have been dead and gone,” says Anna Richmond, resident of affected home. A late night fire in Russell County destroyed a home on Frog Pond Lane in Hurtsboro Wednesday night. Smoke...
Three years later: Family awaits justice in the murder of Dontrell Williams
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 marked a grim milestone here in Columbus; three years since the shooting death of one Georgia family’s loved one and son. Friday night family and friends gathered in the parking lot of the Circle K near the intersection of Forrest and Floyd roads. This was where 26-year-old Dontrell […]
WTVM
Gorgeous early fall weather returns
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Last night’s cold front has provided a welcome change from the mid and upper 90s we had the last couple days! We are certainly easing our way into an early fall weather pattern. Sunny, nice and much lower humidity on this Friday! A bit of...
WTVM
Remembering Columbus State University student killed in 2019
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three years ago, a Columbus gas station clerk was gunned down on the job. Tonight, family and friends of Dontrell Williams came together for a candlelight vigil and balloon release in his honor as they continue to call for justice in his murder. William’s mother tells...
Opelika-Auburn News
National Village plans to add 600 homes within 15 years, starting with seven $1 million homes
National Village in Opelika has announced plans to triple its number of single-family homes on the property, starting with seven high-end homes. Ab Conner, chairman and CEO of Conner Bros. Construction, said National Village, which is on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, has about 300 homes built and fully occupied, with plans to add 600 more homes within the next 15 years.
CBS 46
Extras needed for Christmas movie filming in LaGrange
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The production company for the upcoming Christmas film A Perfect Christmas Pairing has put out a call for extras. Most scenes are filmed at Nutwood Winery; as the name suggests, the film mostly takes place in a winery. It will also be filmed at C’son’s, Café Brulee, Emberglow, Pretty Good Books and other locations in town.
WTVM
16-year-old charged with murder in east Columbus apartment car fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect in an Aug. homicide has been arrested, says the Columbus Police Department. On Sept. 21, 16-year-old Daquavius Anthony was arrested and charged with murder. According to CPD, on Saturday, Aug. 13, its patrol unit responded to Village Square Apartments on Boxwood Blvd. regarding an...
Senior Health and Resource Fair to be held at Opelika SportsPlex
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center will be hosting its 10th annual Senior Health and Resource Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a press release from City of Opelika Parks and Recreation. The event will be free and provide access to various free services for adults […]
WTVM
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man dies after a single-vehicle accident on Broad Street in LaGrange. LaGrange police said on Sept. 23, at about 12:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a wreck with injuries. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, a single motorcycle accident was discovered that resulted...
WTVM
Friends of Harris County Future Farmers of America host Floral Workshop Series
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - People looking to learn about flowers and floral arrangements have a chance to get some hands-on experience this weekend. The Future Farmers of America (FFA) in Harris County includes some Harris County High School students who are in a new floral design class at the districts Science and Technology Center. Saturday they’re hosting a floral workshop for people in the community.
