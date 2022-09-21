Read full article on original website
First Quinceañera Expo coming to the star city
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time ever, Roanoke will have a Quinceañera Expo and WDBJ7 had an exclusive preview. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC is putting together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their coming-of-age celebration. The expo will feature dresses, catering,...
Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
7@four previews Jeter Farms Fall Festival
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jeter Farms will host its Fall Festival this weekend. Ned Jeter stopped by 7@four to tell us all about it.
7@four previews Preservation Pub Crawl
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd Annual Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl and Scavenger Hunt is this weekend. Breanna Latondre Helms, with the American Institute of Architects, and Lynsey Allie with the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation stopped by 7@four to tell us all about it. The crawl is September 24...
A new group advocating for safe-cycling launches in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was killed in February while cycling in Botetourt County. A group in Roanoke is trying to make sure that what happened to Tabitha Thompson never happens again. “But it brought a lot of people together to start thinking about how could this happen and...
FFE Franklin Co. At Hidden Valley Friday Night
FFE Fishburne Military At Roanoke Catholic Friday Night.
Little robot makes big impact at River’s Edge
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”I remember the days, there’s three of us here at River’s Edge Park that’s stationed here full time, and we’d be out here all day just painting one football field,” said Will Cole, grounds manager at River’s Edge Park.
Historic Fire Station One reopens in Roanoke after major renovations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s historic Fire Station One has a new mission. And it has reopened after a major renovation. A ribbon-cutting welcomed visitors back into the building Friday morning. The ground floor now houses a 7,000-square-foot gallery for Txtur, the Roanoke-based furniture manufacturer and retailer. The fire...
Roanoke Counselor Wins Yale Educator Award
Impact On Student Mental Health After Recent Roanoke School Situations.
Roanoke Fire Station 1 Is Back
Impact On Student Mental Health After Recent Roanoke School Situations.
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Conditions for Success
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes our frustrations in life are actually about the tools or resources we lack. “It isn’t our attitude that’s the problem, but a lack of conditions we need to succeed,” says blogger Cailyn Scaggs. She shared her own story that many of us...
Peyton Sellers wins first grandfather clock at Martinsville Speedway’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Peyton Sellers survived multiple late-race restarts in the final stage to claim his first victory at Martinsville Speedway in Saturday’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300. The win earned the No. 26 driver his first grandfather clock to polish off an impressive resume that includes two NASCAR...
Hometown Eats: Beamer’s 25
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Not every fan can make it to Blacksburg to make the Richter scale go crazy when nearly 70,000 Hokie fans start jumping to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” before every home game. However, there’s a restaurant that just turned 10 years old with a pipeline connection to ‘Beamer Ball.’
City officials in Lynchburg introduce phase four of downtown renewal project
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - City Hall Officials held a public forum Thursday to discuss phase four of the downtown renewal project on Main Street. The project will take place between 12th Street and the Lynchburg Expressway, with construction slated to begin in late 2023. The idea started in 2016 to replace the city’s aging water system and has grown to include modernizing infrastructure around the city.
Early voting begins across Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue skies and a sea of signs greeted the first early voters in the city of Roanoke. Paulette Lawson was number four. “Voting is such a privilege, and this election is so very important,” Lawson told WDBJ7. “I just wanted to get my vote in and counted.”
Danville Police Department to host 5K with 5-0 Saturday
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its second annual 5K with 5-0 Saturday. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the new department headquarters on Community Way off Memorial Drive. The department is inviting the community to walk or run with officers and staff to...
Roanoke family worries about her family in Puerto Rico
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Fiona has affected many people and here in our hometowns, families are worried for their loved ones in the Caribbean. Five years after Hurricane Maria left devastation in Puerto Rico, now Hurricane Fiona has left them without electricity and water. Karyna Nevarez was born and...
Here @ Home talks safety in schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With several lockdowns and scares recently at hometown schools, Natalie & Kate sat down with Dr. Rhonda Stegall, the Assistant Superintendent of Administration, to find out what’s being done to ensure the safety of students in Roanoke County Public Schools. She talked about a video...
