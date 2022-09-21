ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

First Quinceañera Expo coming to the star city

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time ever, Roanoke will have a Quinceañera Expo and WDBJ7 had an exclusive preview. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC is putting together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their coming-of-age celebration. The expo will feature dresses, catering,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Preservation Pub Crawl

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd Annual Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl and Scavenger Hunt is this weekend. Breanna Latondre Helms, with the American Institute of Architects, and Lynsey Allie with the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation stopped by 7@four to tell us all about it. The crawl is September 24...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

A new group advocating for safe-cycling launches in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was killed in February while cycling in Botetourt County. A group in Roanoke is trying to make sure that what happened to Tabitha Thompson never happens again. “But it brought a lot of people together to start thinking about how could this happen and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Little robot makes big impact at River’s Edge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”I remember the days, there’s three of us here at River’s Edge Park that’s stationed here full time, and we’d be out here all day just painting one football field,” said Will Cole, grounds manager at River’s Edge Park.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Historic Fire Station One reopens in Roanoke after major renovations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s historic Fire Station One has a new mission. And it has reopened after a major renovation. A ribbon-cutting welcomed visitors back into the building Friday morning. The ground floor now houses a 7,000-square-foot gallery for Txtur, the Roanoke-based furniture manufacturer and retailer. The fire...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Conditions for Success

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes our frustrations in life are actually about the tools or resources we lack. “It isn’t our attitude that’s the problem, but a lack of conditions we need to succeed,” says blogger Cailyn Scaggs. She shared her own story that many of us...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Beamer’s 25

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Not every fan can make it to Blacksburg to make the Richter scale go crazy when nearly 70,000 Hokie fans start jumping to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” before every home game. However, there’s a restaurant that just turned 10 years old with a pipeline connection to ‘Beamer Ball.’
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

City officials in Lynchburg introduce phase four of downtown renewal project

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - City Hall Officials held a public forum Thursday to discuss phase four of the downtown renewal project on Main Street. The project will take place between 12th Street and the Lynchburg Expressway, with construction slated to begin in late 2023. The idea started in 2016 to replace the city’s aging water system and has grown to include modernizing infrastructure around the city.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Early voting begins across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue skies and a sea of signs greeted the first early voters in the city of Roanoke. Paulette Lawson was number four. “Voting is such a privilege, and this election is so very important,” Lawson told WDBJ7. “I just wanted to get my vote in and counted.”
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police Department to host 5K with 5-0 Saturday

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its second annual 5K with 5-0 Saturday. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the new department headquarters on Community Way off Memorial Drive. The department is inviting the community to walk or run with officers and staff to...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke family worries about her family in Puerto Rico

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Fiona has affected many people and here in our hometowns, families are worried for their loved ones in the Caribbean. Five years after Hurricane Maria left devastation in Puerto Rico, now Hurricane Fiona has left them without electricity and water. Karyna Nevarez was born and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home talks safety in schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With several lockdowns and scares recently at hometown schools, Natalie & Kate sat down with Dr. Rhonda Stegall, the Assistant Superintendent of Administration, to find out what’s being done to ensure the safety of students in Roanoke County Public Schools. She talked about a video...
ROANOKE, VA

