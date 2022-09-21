Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
numberfire.com
Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday
Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
numberfire.com
Luis Arraez not in Twins' Sunday lineup
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Arraez is being replaced at first base by Jose Miranda versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 577 plate appearances this season, Arraez has a .313 batting average with a .789 OPS, 8 home...
Grove helps Dodgers beat Cardinals 4-1 to clinch top NL seed
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith had two hits and Michael Grove pitched five solid innings to pick up his first career victory as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the National League with 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Two days after reaching 700 home runs, Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols received a standing ovation when he was announced as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning and struck out. Grove (1-0), making his sixth appearance and fifth start, gave up one run and three hits to help the Dodgers tie a club record with their 106th win — previously accomplished in 2019 and 2021. Andre Jackson pitched the final three innings for his first save, with left fielder Joey Gallo making a diving catch of a ball hit by Dylan Carlson to end the game. The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman doubled in the first inning, giving him 191 hits and tying his career-high set in 2018 with Atlanta.
Evan Longoria, J.D. Davis help Giants eke past D-backs
Evan Longoria delivered a two-run single in the eighth inning to help lift the San Francisco Giants to a 3-2
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun batting seventh for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers will start Kole Calhoun at designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Calhoun will bat seventh as the Rangers' designated hitter while Jonah Heim moves back to catcher and Sam Huff sits. Calhoun has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6...
numberfire.com
Owen Miller starting Sunday for Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Miller is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Our models project Miller for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong not in lineup Sunday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is sitting Sunday in teh team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong is being replaced at shortstop by Trea Turner versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 211 plate appearances this season, DeJong has a .157 batting average with a .548 OPS, 6 home...
numberfire.com
Jonathan India batting second for Reds Sunday
The Cincinnati Reds listed Jonathan India as their starter at second base for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. India will bat second and start at second base Sunday while Alejo Lopez moves to designated hitter, TJ Friedl steps into left field, Stuart Fairchild slides to centerfield, and Mike Siani sits.
numberfire.com
Justin Turner in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is starting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Turner is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Turner for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Edward Olivares in lineup for Royals on Sunday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Olivares is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Olivares for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Gabriel Arias in lineup for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Gabriel Arias is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Arias is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Tyler Freemand and Luke Maile are also entering the lineup. Our models project Arias for 0.6...
numberfire.com
Giants' Joey Bart sitting Sunday
The San Francisco Giants did not list Joey Bart in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bart will sit out Sunday's game while Austin Wynns starts at catcher and bats eighth. Bart has 11 home runs, 30 runs, 23 RBI, 2 stolen bases, and a .216 batting...
numberfire.com
Rangers' Bubba Thompson sitting versus Guardians Sunday
The Texas Rangers did not list Bubba Thompson in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Thompson will take the afternoon off while Adolis Garcia starts in right field and bats fourth against the Guardians. Thompson has already flashed the speed that had him catching eyes in the...
numberfire.com
Jordan Groshans starting for Miami Sunday afternoon
Miami Marlins infielder Jordan Groshans is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Groshans is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Groshans for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino in Yankees' lineup Sunday night
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Trevino is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Trevino for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Daulton Varsho starting for Arizona Saturday night
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Varsho is getting the nod in right field, batting third in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Varsho for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Raleigh for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.4 home runs, 0.9 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Mark Payton not in White Sox' Sunday lineup
The Chicago White Sox did not include Mark Payton in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will move back to the bench Sunday while Adam Engel starts in centerfield and bats ninth. Payton has yet to land a hit this season, but has a .600 OPS.
