Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday
Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
Luis Arraez not in Twins' Sunday lineup
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Arraez is being replaced at first base by Jose Miranda versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 577 plate appearances this season, Arraez has a .313 batting average with a .789 OPS, 8 home...
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Gomes for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 hoem runs, 0.4 RBI...
Orlando Arcia starting Saturday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Arcia is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Arcia for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ozuna is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Ozuna for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.3...
Darin Ruf batting fifth in New York's Friday lineup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is stating in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Ruf will operate in right field after Tyler Naquin was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against left-hander Cole Irvin, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.
Nicky Lopez taking over second base for Royals on Saturday
Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Lopez will operate second base after Michael Massey was rested at home versus Seattle's right-hander Logan Gilbert. numberFire's models project Lopez to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Josh Rojas starting Saturday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Rojas is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Rojas for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.8...
J.D. Davis sitting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis is being replaced at first base by Wilmer Flores versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 325 plate appearances this season, Davis has a .241 batting average with a .729...
Gavin Sheets batting fifth in Chicago's Saturday lineup
Chicago White Sox utility-man Gavin Sheets is batting fifth in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Sheets will operate in right field after Andrew Vaughn was rested against right-hander Drew Hutchison. numberFire's models project Sheets to score 12.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Tomas Nido starting for Mets Saturday afternoon
New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Nido is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Ken Waldichuk. Our models project Nido for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our modles project DeJong for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
LaMonte Wade Jr. in Giants' Saturday lineup
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wade is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Wade for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 10.1 FanDuel...
Tyler Naquin benched by Mets on Friday night
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is not starting in Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Naquin will take a seat on the bench after Darin Ruf was chosen as New York's right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 200 batted balls this season, Naquin has accounted for a 10.5% barrel...
Kyle Tucker in Houston's lineup on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tucker is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Tucker for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7...
Carlos Correa starting Saturday for Minnesota
Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Correa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Angels starter Reid Detmers. Our models proejct Correa for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Update: San Diego's Jorge Alfaro catching on Friday instead of Austin Nola
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. According to manager Bob Melvin, Alfaro will start behind the plate instead of Austin Nola per coaching decision. In a matchup against right-hander Ryan Feltner, Alfaro's FanDuel salary stands at $2,500.
