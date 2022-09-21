Read full article on original website
Stonehouse Quickly Sets New Standards
The rookie out of Colorado State needed three games to do something no NFL punter ever had.
Browns' top 5 Pro Football Focus performers vs. Steelers
Following their win against the Pittsburgh Steelers that left them as the top dogs in the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns’ roster was graded by Pro Football Focus to determine who the key contributors really were. The quants at PFF released their grades after the game, and the results may be surprising to Browns fans who watched the team in real-time.
Seattle Seahawks game against Atlanta Falcons bizarrely delayed due to drone flying over field
Another "rogue drone" has forced a stoppage in football play, this time during the Seahawks-Falcons game in Seattle.
Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell: 'I do feel like I cost our team' in 28-24 loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell entered the locker room after Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and told his team its latest gut-wrenching defeat was on him. One of the most aggressive coaches in the NFL when it comes to in-game decision making, Campbell made a slew of choices Sunday...
Wichita Eagle
Arch Manning Struggles in First Loss of High School Season
Arch Manning and the Isidore Newman football team suffered their first loss of the season Friday night, falling to the Many Tigers in a true road game by eight points. The Tigers, who’s defense features four-star recruits Tackett Curtis—a USC commit—and Tylen Singleton, pressured Manning throughout the night and made life very difficult for the senior quarterback. Manning didn’t complete a pass until the second quarter, but still finished the game with two passing touchdowns once he got the offense going.
