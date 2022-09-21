Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
numberfire.com
Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday
Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
numberfire.com
Luis Arraez not in Twins' Sunday lineup
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Arraez is being replaced at first base by Jose Miranda versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 577 plate appearances this season, Arraez has a .313 batting average with a .789 OPS, 8 home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grove helps Dodgers beat Cardinals 4-1 to clinch top NL seed
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith had two hits and Michael Grove pitched five solid innings to pick up his first career victory as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the National League with 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Two days after reaching 700 home runs, Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols received a standing ovation when he was announced as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning and struck out. Grove (1-0), making his sixth appearance and fifth start, gave up one run and three hits to help the Dodgers tie a club record with their 106th win — previously accomplished in 2019 and 2021. Andre Jackson pitched the final three innings for his first save, with left fielder Joey Gallo making a diving catch of a ball hit by Dylan Carlson to end the game. The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman doubled in the first inning, giving him 191 hits and tying his career-high set in 2018 with Atlanta.
Alonso, Scherzer lead Mets over A's 13-4, hold division lead
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pete Alonso homered, doubled and drove in five runs, Max Scherzer pitched six sharp innings and the New York Mets routed the Oakland Athletics 13-4 Sunday to hold their NL East lead. The Mets remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta. New York has won eight of 10, and plays the Braves on the road next weekend in a three-game series. Scherzer (11-4) excelled a day after co-ace Jacob deGrom floundered. Scherzer allowed one run and four hits, striking out seven with one walk. This was Scherzer’s second appearance since exiting his start on Sept. 3 with fatigue on his left side. In his last start, the three-time Cy Young Award winner was pulled after six perfect innings and 68 pitches against Milwaukee.
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson starting Sunday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dickerson is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Matt Olson in Braves' lineup on Sunday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Olson for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 1.0 RBI and 14.8...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Sunday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Frazier for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Jesse Winker in Mariners' lineup Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Winker is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Winker for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo starting Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gallo is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Gallo for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor sitting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Chris Taylor is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 437 plate appearances this season, Taylor has a .218 batting average with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Justin Turner in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is starting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Turner is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Turner for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Caratini for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
numberfire.com
Keston Hiura starting Sunday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hiura is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Hiura for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Owen Miller starting Sunday for Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Miller is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Our models project Miller for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Jerar Encarnacion in lineup Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins outfielder Jerar Encarnacion is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Encarnacion is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Encarnacion for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.7...
numberfire.com
Edward Olivares in lineup for Royals on Sunday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Olivares is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Olivares for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Comments / 0