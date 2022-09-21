Read full article on original website
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (head) taken out of Week 3 contest; Teddy Bridgewater to fill in
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (head) has been taken to the team's locker room in Week 3's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa took a big hit from a Bills linebacker and was clearly shaken up; he attempted to jog it off but stumbled as he trotted to the line of scrimmage. Teddy Bridgewater will take over as the Dolphins evaluate Tagovailoa for a concussion.
Green Bay's Sammy Watkins (hamstring) DNP on Friday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) did not practice on Friday. After two missed practices, Watkins' Week Three availability versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is heading in the wrong direction. Expect Romeo Doubs to see more volume against a Buccaneers' defense ranked seventh (23.9) in FanDuel points allowed to receivers per game this season if Watkins is inactive.
Julio Jones (knee) questionable in Week 3 for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. Jones is dealing with a knee injury, which caused him to sit out the team's Week 2 game against the Packers. He didn't participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but a limited session Friday afternoon could signal a return to the field this weekend. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. With Chris Godwin out and Mike Evans suspended, and with two other receivers questionable, Jones' presence would be a big help to Tom Brady.
Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can Jimmy G Keep the Momentum Going?
It may be a bit of a unique path to get here, but the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos will square off in Denver tonight and both teams sit at 1-1 on the young 2022 season. Our nERD-based rankings show that the Sunday Night Football contest could be a...
Chargers' Justin Herbert (ribs) active for Week 3 contest
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) is officially listed as active for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There's still a chance that Chase Daniel starts this afternoon's contest, but it seems hard to believe the team wouldn't start Herbert if he is active. Herbert is dealing with intense pain in his ribs after last week's brutal injury.
Randall Cobb (illness) likely to play in Week 3
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (illness) is expected to play in the team's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cobb has been dealing with a non-COVID illness this week but is expected to suit up against the Bucs later on today. Cobb has a $5,000 salary...
Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) out for Week 3
The Los Angeles Chargers have ruled out Keenan Allen (hamstring) for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Allen will miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse a strained hamstring. Mike Williams went off for a massive game in Week 2 with Allen sidelined, and should...
Jarvis Landry (ankle) downgraded to questionable to return for Saints in Week 3
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been downgraded to questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Carolina Panthers. Landry was originally deemed probable to return as he deals with an ankle ailment. However, the most recent update from the Saints has him as questionable. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith should see more work while Landry is sidelined.
Patriots' Mac Jones (ankle) to undergo MRI on Monday
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will undergo an MRI Monday to look at his injured ankle, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Per Howe, the internal fear within the organization is that Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain. X-rays taken just after the game came back negative, but those wouldn't show tendon or ligament damage. The second-year quarterback appeared to be in a ton of pain after leaving the Week 3 loss to Baltimore, and if he were to miss any time, Brian Hoyer would take over at quarterback.
KJ Hamler (knee, hip, groin) active for Broncos in Week 3
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler will play Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Hamler is dealing knee, hip and groin ailments, but despite the combined issues, he will take the field on Sunday Night Football versus the 49ers. Keep an eye out for his playing time, but the speedster should be a full go to close out the night.
Jerry Jeudy (rib, shoulder) active in Week 3 for Denver
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will play Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Jeudy is dealing with injuries to both his rib and his shoulder. Despite the dual ailments, he has officially been cleared to play Sunday night in a big game versus Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers.
Saints' Jameis Winston (back) starting in Week 3
The New Orleans Saints cleared quarterback Jameis Winston to play in their Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Winston played through his tough back injury in Week 2, and will do the same in Week 3 against the Panthers. Winston has a $6,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
Travis Homer (rib) won't return for Seahawks in Week 3
Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Homer is dealing with a rib injury, and as a result, they have ruled him out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Expect more work for DeeJay Dallas.
A.J. Green (knee) won't return for Cardinals in Week 3
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Green suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of action, and coming out of the halftime break, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch should see added work.
Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) questionable to return in Week 3
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers with a foot injury. Thomas picked up a foot injury and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He is technically questionable to return, but his return seems unlikely with the game all but over.
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
Is Zach Wilson still on track to return next week?
Jets coach Robert Saleh previously said the earliest he could make his season debut is Week 4 against Pittsburgh, and reports indicate he is on track to make that happen.
Why the Jaguars Could Be a Force in the AFC
After back-to-back wins over the Colts and Chargers, they appear to be a team that can compete with the upper rungs of the NFL instead of for the No. 1 draft pick.
College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 9/23/22
College football is back, and FanDuel's college football DFS main slate on Friday includes three games. In case you're unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.
