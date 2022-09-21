ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

numberfire.com

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (head) taken out of Week 3 contest; Teddy Bridgewater to fill in

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (head) has been taken to the team's locker room in Week 3's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa took a big hit from a Bills linebacker and was clearly shaken up; he attempted to jog it off but stumbled as he trotted to the line of scrimmage. Teddy Bridgewater will take over as the Dolphins evaluate Tagovailoa for a concussion.
NFL
numberfire.com

Green Bay's Sammy Watkins (hamstring) DNP on Friday

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) did not practice on Friday. After two missed practices, Watkins' Week Three availability versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is heading in the wrong direction. Expect Romeo Doubs to see more volume against a Buccaneers' defense ranked seventh (23.9) in FanDuel points allowed to receivers per game this season if Watkins is inactive.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Julio Jones (knee) questionable in Week 3 for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. Jones is dealing with a knee injury, which caused him to sit out the team's Week 2 game against the Packers. He didn't participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but a limited session Friday afternoon could signal a return to the field this weekend. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. With Chris Godwin out and Mike Evans suspended, and with two other receivers questionable, Jones' presence would be a big help to Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Chargers' Justin Herbert (ribs) active for Week 3 contest

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) is officially listed as active for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There's still a chance that Chase Daniel starts this afternoon's contest, but it seems hard to believe the team wouldn't start Herbert if he is active. Herbert is dealing with intense pain in his ribs after last week's brutal injury.
NFL
numberfire.com

Randall Cobb (illness) likely to play in Week 3

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (illness) is expected to play in the team's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cobb has been dealing with a non-COVID illness this week but is expected to suit up against the Bucs later on today. Cobb has a $5,000 salary...
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) out for Week 3

The Los Angeles Chargers have ruled out Keenan Allen (hamstring) for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Allen will miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse a strained hamstring. Mike Williams went off for a massive game in Week 2 with Allen sidelined, and should...
NFL
numberfire.com

Jarvis Landry (ankle) downgraded to questionable to return for Saints in Week 3

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been downgraded to questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Carolina Panthers. Landry was originally deemed probable to return as he deals with an ankle ailment. However, the most recent update from the Saints has him as questionable. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith should see more work while Landry is sidelined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Patriots' Mac Jones (ankle) to undergo MRI on Monday

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will undergo an MRI Monday to look at his injured ankle, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Per Howe, the internal fear within the organization is that Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain. X-rays taken just after the game came back negative, but those wouldn't show tendon or ligament damage. The second-year quarterback appeared to be in a ton of pain after leaving the Week 3 loss to Baltimore, and if he were to miss any time, Brian Hoyer would take over at quarterback.
NFL
numberfire.com

KJ Hamler (knee, hip, groin) active for Broncos in Week 3

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler will play Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Hamler is dealing knee, hip and groin ailments, but despite the combined issues, he will take the field on Sunday Night Football versus the 49ers. Keep an eye out for his playing time, but the speedster should be a full go to close out the night.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jerry Jeudy (rib, shoulder) active in Week 3 for Denver

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will play Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Jeudy is dealing with injuries to both his rib and his shoulder. Despite the dual ailments, he has officially been cleared to play Sunday night in a big game versus Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Saints' Jameis Winston (back) starting in Week 3

The New Orleans Saints cleared quarterback Jameis Winston to play in their Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Winston played through his tough back injury in Week 2, and will do the same in Week 3 against the Panthers. Winston has a $6,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Travis Homer (rib) won't return for Seahawks in Week 3

Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Homer is dealing with a rib injury, and as a result, they have ruled him out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Expect more work for DeeJay Dallas.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

A.J. Green (knee) won't return for Cardinals in Week 3

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Green suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of action, and coming out of the halftime break, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch should see added work.
NFL
numberfire.com

Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) questionable to return in Week 3

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers with a foot injury. Thomas picked up a foot injury and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He is technically questionable to return, but his return seems unlikely with the game all but over.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday

The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 9/23/22

College football is back, and FanDuel's college football DFS main slate on Friday includes three games. In case you're unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.
COLLEGE SPORTS

