New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will undergo an MRI Monday to look at his injured ankle, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Per Howe, the internal fear within the organization is that Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain. X-rays taken just after the game came back negative, but those wouldn't show tendon or ligament damage. The second-year quarterback appeared to be in a ton of pain after leaving the Week 3 loss to Baltimore, and if he were to miss any time, Brian Hoyer would take over at quarterback.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO