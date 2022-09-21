ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls man sentenced to 15 years for child pornography

By Nicole Ki, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago
A Sioux Falls man was sentenced to 15 years for the production of child pornography , South Dakota’s U.S. States Attorney’s Office announced last Friday.

Jeremy James Konda, 49, was indicted in September 2021, according to a press release by the office. He was sentenced by a judge on Sept 12.

Konda’s charges stem from incidents that occurred between May and July 2020. Konda recorded videos of a female minor in his bathroom while she was using the toilet and shower with a camera that was hidden, the release states.

: Garretson man sentenced to 25 years for rape involving a minor, court documents say

The young girl was living with Konda at the time.

The case was brought up as part of a nationwide initiative to address child exploitation and abuse, Project Safe Childhood.

The Department of Homeland Security , the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

