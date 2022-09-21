Read full article on original website
She-Hulk: Episode 6's Hidden QR Code Revealed
We're now two-thirds of the way through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the sixth episode of the Disney+ series arriving on Thursday. The series, which follows the unconventional superhero journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), has been littered with surprising characters from all corners of Marvel Comics canon thus far. Some blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments in the series have given viewers a chance to dive further into those stories, with QR codes that, when scanned, lead to free digital comics on the Marvel Unlimited platform. This week's QR code, which can be seen on the police car when Craig Hollis / Mr. Immortal (David Pasquesi) jumps from the windows of GLK&H early on in the episode. The QR code leads to Mr. Immortal's first appearance in West Coast Avengers #46, which also establishes his team, the Great Lakes Avengers.
Amazing Spider-Man Fan Art Gives Andrew Garfield His Own Black Suit
Andrew Garfield made his triumphant return as Spider-Man alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor only got to play the character in two solo films and never got to finish his trilogy, so fans have been petitioning for him to get another film. Some fans even want the actor to take on Venom (Tom Hardy) and Morbius (Jared Leto) which wouldn't be too far off. If Garfield did return fans really like the idea of his Spider-Man getting the symbiote suit for his third film, and one fan even created a cool concept of what that could look like.
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
Spider-Man: Gwen Stacy Returns to Judge Peter Parker In Marvel Preview
It's Peter Parker's Judgment Day in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man #10. In this tie-in with Marvel's A.X.E.: Judgment Day epic event series — where the Avengers are in the middle of a war between the mutant X-Men and the god-like Eternals — the ancient Celestial, the Progenitor, is awakened. Humanity has just 24 hours to justify its existence. If humanity is found lacking, the Celestial warned: "There will be no tomorrow." The Progenitor can appear as himself or as a person from your past — for Peter, it's his long-dead girlfriend Gwen Stacy, who died at the hands of the Green Goblin in the classic Amazing Spider-Man #121.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals New Look at Shuri
We're under two months out from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther, arriving in theaters and that means we're getting more and more new looks about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The latest is a brand-new look at Shuri (Letitia Wright). Empire Magazine has shared a brand-new image of Shuri from the upcoming film as part of their coverage of the film for their new issue. The new image features Shuri dressed a bit differently than perhaps we've seen her in other images from the film, wearing something that appears to be a bit more formal. You can check it out below.
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
Five Lessons Disney+'s Percy Jackson Can Learn From the Harry Potter Movies
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is finally getting the live-action reboot that fans have clamored for. Rick Riordan's best-selling novels were first brought to life in the early 2010s with Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, but the box office return and critical reception of both stopped the franchise before it could truly get off the ground. Mix in numerous liberties taken from the source material and a number of rushed storylines, and fans were left less than satisfied with what made its way to theaters.
FX Renews Reservation Dogs for Season 3
FX has renewed one of their hit comedy series for a third season. The network announced that Reservation Dogs is coming back for Season 3 this week. Taika Waititi executive produces the show along with Sterlin Harjo. A Rotten Tomatoes darling, the series has maintained that momentum from Season 2 and kept riding it into another slate of episodes. Without that fifth member of the Reservation Dogs in tow, the crew set their sights on California. Some of their heists to fund the move actually went sideways and now, they're all planning what to do next.
Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 Gets First Look at Netflix Sequel
Last September, Netflix announced that Chris Hemsworth's record-breaking Extraction would be getting a sequel and now, as part of this year's TUDUM streaming event on Saturday, the streamer gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated Extraction 2. In a new video, fans get not only their first look at footage from the sequel, but the behind-the-scenes work bringing the film's mind-blowing stunts to life — including one in which a real helicopter lands on a moving train.
Netflix's Dahmer Series is #1 TV Show But Some Viewers Say It's Making Them Sick
This week saw Netflix debut its latest series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Having previously released a docu-series telling his story, the streamer has now released a serialized drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story featuring fan-favorite actor Evan Peters in the title role. All ten episodes of the series are now available to watch and though it's only been available for a day the show is already the #1 series on Netflix. Subscribers are already enthralled with the series and Peters' depiction, but many of them are finding its gruesome detail too much to handle, even reveling that it's making them sick. See what people are saying below.
Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Shares Amazing Behind-the-Scenes Montage
At the going rate, Batgirl will never see the light of day. The Leslie Grace-starring film was sent to the Warner Brothers Discovery vault in an attempt to save money through the use of tax write-offs. Instead of releasing the film theatrically or on HBO Max, Batgirl will simply no longer exist as the footage has been placed under lock and key. Now, Grace herself is giving fans whatever looks she can in a new behind-the-scenes video montage.
Onimusha Is Getting a Netflix Anime
Onimusha, Capcom's long dormant video game franchise, will be coming back to life through a new anime series launching with Netflix! First kicking off back in 2001 on the PlayStation 2, the survival action series set in the Sengoku period tasks feudal warriors with taking down all kinds of mystical and dark enemies. Each game seemed to take on a whole new story and set of protagonists of its own, but it's been quite a while since there has been a new entry in the franchise. But thankfully, fans of the series will get to experience the story once more.
Netflix Surprise Launches Critically Acclaimed Game
Netflix has surprised users by surprise releasing one of the most critically acclaimed indie games out there. Over the last year or so, Netflix has been trying to enter the gaming business in a rather unique way. Unlike most gaming platforms, Netflix already has an incredibly massive user base that subscribers to watch films and TV shows. Netflix figured that it could take that audience and also provide them with games for their mobile devices as well. Since starting this idea in 2021, it has been releasing some fairly good mobile games and has plans to release a new Assassin's Creed game on the platform in the future.
Netflix Releases The School for Good and Evil Clip
The School of Good and Evil released a new clip for fans during Netflix's TUDUM event. People were treated to all kinds of updates from the streamer, but the fantasy project was of special interest. Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington are joined by Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso in the clip. Paul Feig has assembled quite a team for the academy hijinks that await. YA fans are no stranger to that setting with Harry Potter and others all taking up the school vibes. But, most of those don't have this kind of star power. Lawrence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, and Ben Kingsley all round out an ensemble that is sure to thrill and delight the fans watching from home. Check out the teaser for yourself right here!
The Crown Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed
TUDUM is in full swing as Netflix shares exciting updates about their upcoming films and shows. It's been nearly two years since the fourth season of The Crown hit the streaming service, and it's finally coming back with a whole new cast. According to today's announcement, the Emmy-winning series' fifth season will return on November 9th. This news comes soon after it was announced that the show's sixth season just halted production due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
True Detective Reveals Five Cast Members for Season 4
HBO has been hard at work on the upcoming fourth season of their hit series True Detective, and as with each season, there is a very different cast. Jodie Foster is set to lead the new season opposite Kali Reis with Issa Lopez on board as Executive Producer. True Detective: Night Country looks to up the ante with its female heavy cast, which is a much needed change of space for a series like this one. Not much has happened since the casting of Foster and Reis, but now there seems to be a little bit of movement. According to Variety, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anne Lambe have all been cast in the fourth season of the series.
The White Lotus Announces Season 2 Premiere Date on HBO
Fans eager to learn when The White Lotus will make its return to HBO got some good news, as the premium network announced when the sophomore season will debut. The first season of The White Lotus became an instant hit for HBO, earning 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories. The series secured 10 Emmy wins, the most for any program this year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. While Season 1 took place in Hawaii, Season 2 will relocate the cast to a Sicilian resort. HBO previously revealed October would be the month that The White Lotus returns, but now we know the exact date.
Aggretsuko is Returning for Fifth and Final Season Next Year
It's official, Aggretsuko is returning to Netflix for a fifth and final season next year! The fourth season of the series released with the streaming service back in 2021, and while it ended with the tease that there could be more on the way, there was still some question over whether we would get to see a new season or when we would get to see it in action. Now thankfully it's been confirmed that the anime will indeed be returning for a new round of episodes, but also it's sadly going to be the last one we'll get to see.
Louise Fletcher's Kai Winn Was One of Star Trek's Greatest Villains
On Friday, news broke that Oscar-winning actress Louise Fletcher had died at the age of 88. Though most will likely remember Fletcher for her award-winning turn as Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Star Trek fans will know her as one of the greatest villains the franchise has ever seen. Fletcher played Winn Adami, an ambitious Bajoran religious leader, in 14 episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Her guile and political maneuvering set her apart from Star Trek's more boldly aggressive villains. While Star Trek has had its share of coldly manipulative political antagonists, Deep Space Nine's unique structure -- staying in one place and telling somewhat more serialized stories -- allowed the series to develop Winn more deeply.
Golden Globes Could Be in Trouble After 2023
The Golden Globes have bigger issues than just a failure to land Chris Rock as a host this year. One year after their ceremony was boycotted by big-name celebrities and didn't make it to the airwaves at all, they have signed a new deal with NBC...but just for this year's ceremony, with no promises for anything going forward, meaning that if their ratings don't perform, there's no guarantee of a new deal next year. It's the biggest hurdle they have faced in years, and it's something that highlights the challenges awards shows in general are having as they try to remain relevant.
