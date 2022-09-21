SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An RV fire on southbound Highway 101 has caused driver traffic delays. The solo passenger reported mechanical problems, pulled over, and said the interior was filled with smoke. The fire then started shortly after at around 1:40 p.m. The RV is parked near the left lane shoulder near the Airport Boulevard offramp. The post Traffic delays reported after RV fire on Highway 101 in Salinas appeared first on KION546.

SALINAS, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO