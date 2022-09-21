Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westsideconnect.com
Gray names Elegant Bull Small Business of the Year
Frank Machado knows what it takes to run a good restaurant. Start with quality that can be tasted in every dish then make every patron feel welcome the moment they walk through the door. But a great restaurant, has something extra. “When you come to the Elegant Bull, you get...
Turning tomatoes into drinking water? 2 CA companies are teaming up to make this happen
The plan is for the Los Banos Ingomar site to create more than 200 million gallons of potable water per year by 2025.
mercedcountytimes.com
Nine vets from Merced, Stanislaus counties board Honor Flight
Nine veterans from Merced and Stanislaus counties were on the Honor Flight that flew out of Fresno on Tuesday, Sept. 12, to Washington D.C. In all, there were 67 veterans on the flight from across the Central Valley, representing Army (33), Navy (18), Air Force (8), and Marine Corps (10).
Merced one of the best cities for Hispanic professionals
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – In observation of Hispanic Heritage Month, a new report has determined the best cities for Hispanic and Latinx professionals across the country. According to a report by Apartment List, Merced is one of the top ten places in the United States, coming in at number seven. The report analyzed data in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sierranewsonline.com
UCCE Mariposa Introduces New Fire Advisor
MARIPOSA, CA — We are very excited to introduce the New Fire Advisor Alison Deak. Alison joined the University of California Cooperative Extension as a Fire Advisor based in Mariposa and also covering Madera and Fresno counties. Alison graduated from the University of Oregon with two Master’s degrees in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Portugal’s president set to visit Gustine, other cities as part of California trip
The president of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is scheduled to visit with local officials, community members and dignitaries in Gustine this week as part of his visit to the Golden State. Rebelo de Sousa is scheduled to appear 4 p.m. Sunday at the Gustine Pentecostal Society Portuguese Hall, located...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Stanislaus County (Stanislaus County, CA)
On Thursday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash near Shiloh Road at 2:16 p.m. According to the police, one person died after his 2017 Ram pickup [..]
mercedcountytimes.com
Pro-life speaker attracts hundreds at Merced appearance
Hundreds of local faithful turned out to hear a notable pro-life (or anti-abortion) advocate at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church over the weekend. Sandoval, who has spoken to audiences around the world, is particularly popular in Latin America. Spanish-language YouTube videos featuring her testimony and advocacy for chastity have racked up millions of views. She was introduced by Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Fresno Diocese.
IN THIS ARTICLE
King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said they served a search warrant on the 300 block of San Antonio in King City Thursday. Joessiah Dunn, 19, a known gang member was found in the home along with manufactured weapons, according to police. He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on five felony charges. The post King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing appeared first on KION546.
Merced, September 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sierra High School - Manteca football team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Merced on September 23, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Ceres Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Highway 99 in Fresno
On September 16, 2022, a man from Ceres was killed in a motorcycle collision in Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on southbound State Route 99 near Shaw Avenue, officials reported. Details on the Motorcycle Collision in Fresno That Killed a Ceres Man.
Traffic delays reported after RV fire on Highway 101 in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An RV fire on southbound Highway 101 has caused driver traffic delays. The solo passenger reported mechanical problems, pulled over, and said the interior was filled with smoke. The fire then started shortly after at around 1:40 p.m. The RV is parked near the left lane shoulder near the Airport Boulevard offramp. The post Traffic delays reported after RV fire on Highway 101 in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$14K for recorders awarded to Merced schools
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Community Foundation of Merced County awarded $14,347 to the Merced City School District to give second-grade students across the district a recorder instrument. We strongly value music and the arts. We’re anxiously looking forward to hearing the joyful new music our scholars will make with their new recorders. Diana M. […]
California's Highway 1 reopens in Moss Landing after shelter-in-place lifted
A power plant fire triggered road closures and a shelter-in-place warning Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Watsonville police investigates fatal crash
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Watsonville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on S. Green Valley Road between Loma Prieta and Carey Avenue Thursday night. Police said its preliminary investigation indicates a white BMW fatally struck a woman pedestrian before 8:30 p.m. The BMW then crashed into a dark SUV. Police said two The post Watsonville police investigates fatal crash appeared first on KION546.
L.A. Weekly
Man Dies in Motorcycle Collision on M Street [Merced County, CA]
Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Accident on 25th Street. The accident happened at about 4:00 p.m. in the area along M Street and 25th Street. According to the reports, the motorcycles was riding down the road when he was fatally struck by a van. The impact of the collision left him with critical injuries.
1 person dead after Modesto shooting
MODESTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a shooting in Modesto Thursday. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. The person has not been identified and there is no information about what led up to the shooting.
Man arrested trying to cash fake checks in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): On Thursday afternoon, Watsonville PD made an arrest of a 30-year-old man who was trying to cash fake checks. Juan Morales was trying to cash fake checks at the Ortiz Store and Deli on East Beach Street. According to Watsonville PD, witnesses saw Morales trying to cash the checks inside the store. The post Man arrested trying to cash fake checks in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Police: Gang member arrested in Chinatown with gun and meth, two others arrested
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said three were arrested Tuesday in Chinatown after meth and a firearm was found in a tent. Dustin Faulk, 18, a known gang member, was arrested along with Joseph Hernandez, 29, and Sandra Dixon, 29, after a gun and meth were found in their tent. Police said all three were The post Police: Gang member arrested in Chinatown with gun and meth, two others arrested appeared first on KION546.
Train hits person in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said someone was hit by an Amtrak train Tuesday in Salinas. Police would not say whether that person survived being hit. Our reporter on the scene said the train was stopped near Murphy Street as of 12:50 p.m. It is unclear why the person was hit by the train at The post Train hits person in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0