Holy Trinity Worship Ministries host “Clothed in Righteousness” clothing drive
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Clothes, shoes, toys and other goods were available to the community to take home with them as Holy Trinity Ministries hosted their 2nd “Clothed in Righteousness” clothing drive. The clothing drive was hosted at Tanglewood Park Saturday morning. “Clothed in Righteousness” Executive Director Chenika...
DOWNTOWN SOMERVILLE CELEBRATION SET FOR OCT. 1
The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to host its second annual Downtown Somerville Celebration. Festivities will take place next Saturday, October 1st from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Square and 7th Street. Guests to downtown can look forward to shopping, live music, games, classic cars...
Bryan family surprised with military homecoming
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What Amy Thomman and her kids thought was a quick photo before a volleyball game, turned into the surprise of a lifetime. Chief Warrant Officer 3, Ross Thomman, was deployed overseas with the U.S. Army 9 months ago. Ross told his family he still had some things to finish up and wouldn’t be back until next week.
Bryan PD celebrating National Forensic Science Week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s National Forensic Science Week (NFSW), and the Bryan Police Department is recognizing the hard work of their Crime Scene Unit. Forensic science is a critical element of the criminal justice system. Forensic scientists examine and analyze evidence from crime scenes that can assist in the investigation and prosecution of criminals or exonerate an innocent person from suspicion.
Family, fun, and all things Fall with Texas Lions Camp
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The goal of the Texas Lions Camp is provide a safe environment where all children can grow and play. What better way to do that than with a Fall Festival right here in the Brazos Valley?. At the Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival, you can expect...
Junior League of BCS to host Charity Ball 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready for a night of dinner, drinks, dancing, and raising money for a good cause. The Junior League of Bryan-College Station’s annual Charity Ball is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan. The Junior League’s...
SCHULTE FAMILY NAMED BY WASHINGTON CO. FARM BUREAU AS OUTSTANDING FAMILY/AGRI-BUSINESS
The Washington County Farm Bureau named the recipient of the Outstanding Family/Agri-Business Award during its 78th annual county meeting Thursday. The winner of the award was the Michael and Kaysee Schulte family of Independence. In a statement on Facebook, the family said it was humbled to be recognized by the...
Bryan house fire victim identified, investigation continues
Bryan firefighters have positively identified the victim of Wednesday night’s housefire as 70-year-old John Green, whom they believe passed away due to smoke inhalation.
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters are investigating a fatal home fire in the area of 400 block of Pierce Street. Authorities tell KBTX that one man died in the fire. The preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play. Bryan Fire Chief Richard Giusti says they responded to the house...
College Station, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Housing and zoning take center stage at College Station City Council meeting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station city leaders met Thursday to discuss a wide variety of proposals that could shape the way communities look and feel. A vast number of the items being considered include the city’s first Restricted Occupancy Overlay (ROO) and a new shared housing zoning classification.
WASHINGTON CO. APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD TO DISCUSS RECEIPT OF NOTICE FOR ‘INVALID’ VALUES
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday to discuss and act on receipt of a notice from the Texas Comptroller’s office regarding certain “invalid” values. According to the notice, some invalid school districts are eligible for the statutory grace period provided by Government...
Texas A&M students protest death of Iranian woman
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of students at Texas A&M University came together Friday afternoon to spread awareness about what has happened in Iran. A group of students with ties to the country came together to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old citizen of Iran who was arrested for not covering her hair as required by Iran’s strict Islamic laws.
Ring Day returns to Aggieland with more than 4,400 recipients
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday some Aggies celebrated being one step closer to graduation. More than 4,400 Texas A&M students received their Aggie Ring at the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center. The Aggie Ring is given to students who have achieved 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or who have reached a predetermined graduate coursework milestone at Texas A&M University. While the tradition dates back to 1889, it’s current form began in 2000, and it is one of the most anticipated days in the life of a Texas A&M student, according to The Association of Former Students.
Local Iola student dies in crash
IOLA – A single-vehicle accident Wednesday night, Sept. 21, claimed the life of a local Iola student leaving the small community in mourning. At approximately 8:15 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated a 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Farm-to-Market Road 39. The vehicle went off the roadway and the driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to overturn, ejecting the driver and the rear-passenger.
Repair your roof with reliability
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A roof is one of the most significant pieces of a home, so when finding someone to make repairs or get some things patched up, you want to make the right decision. The Three co-host Abigail Metsch sat down with Josh Schulte of Schulte Roofing to...
Outbursts, confusion at Brazos County commissioners court
Tuesday was a dramatic day for Brazos County politics, as Texas A&M students, faculty, and non-affiliated community members spoke out against the decision to remove early voting from campus.
Catalena Hatters gets you ready for felt hat season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s an unspoken rule that Labor Day weekend is the unofficial transition from straw hats to felt hats. Scott Catalena says, this is a spoken rule at Catalena Hatters in Downtown Bryan. He joined The Three to talk about hat customization and proper hat care....
‘CONNECT AFTER 5’ THURSDAY AT BLUE BELL CREAMERIES
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its “Connect After 5” networking event this (Thursday) evening. Blue Bell Creameries, at 1101 South Blue Bell Road in Brenham, will be the site for this month’s social. Chamber members can enjoy fellowship, food and refreshments while exchanging business...
