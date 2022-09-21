ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

The 10th Annual San Antonio Photography Tournament takes place October 16th

SAN ANTONIO - The Dominion Country Club is hosting the 10th Annual San Antonio Photography Tournament, open to photographers of all skill levels ages 12 and up. The photographers will compete for prizes in 15 categories and will get the run of the club grounds for a whole morning to take photos. Afterward, a panel of judges will choose the winners!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The 39th Annual Jazz'SAlive festival begins Friday

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a fun and free event to go to this weekend, the 39th Annual Jazz’SAlive kicks off Friday downtown at Travis and Legacy Park. There will be lots of great music for the family at this free event. The concert is happening Friday,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

South Side Pride: Record enrollment at Texas A&M-San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - More students are choosing Texas A&M University-San Antonio. Enrollment's increased over 200% since becoming a standalone university 13 years ago, and the university's announced that the current semester represents a milestone. For the first time in A&M-San Antonio history, enrollment has surpassed 7,000. To be exact, 7,353...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
news4sanantonio.com

Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

In honor of National Seat Check, University Hospital will offer free inspections

SAN ANTONIO - Research from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 46 percent of car seats are misused. Saturday is National Seat Check, so local health care experts are making sure you have your child's car seat installed correctly. University Health is offering free inspections at Losoya Intermediate School...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Upset patrons attend Town Hall on St. Mary's traffic concerns

Uproar has ensued over the N. St. Mary's strip, due to ongoing traffic concerns. Concerns mainly affected by construction that began in 2019. Construction pushing back customers for business establishments along the popular street. Other concerns came from residents who live near the area and are frustrated with bar patrons taking up parking space and trashing, or even, defecating on front lawns.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

A weak cool front to push through the area

SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or two is possible this afternoon, but coverage will be very low. Hot, humid. Highs in the middle 90s, heat index values upper 90s. Monday. A weak cool front will push through the area, shifting our winds out of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mayor Nirenberg takes action in response to Councilman Bravo's outburst

SAN ANTONIO - Mayor Ron Nirenberg takes action against one of his council members after an alleged personal attack that left another council member in tears. It stemmed from the heated council debate on September 15. This involves District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo and District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, whom he had a prior romantic relationship with.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Research shows that cancer death rates are dropping across the country

SAN ANTONIO - Cancer death rates are dropping across the country, according to the American Association for Cancer Research. There are more than 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S., proving that more people are living longer, fuller lives after being diagnosed. Doctors say new treatments, diagnostic tools, and prevention...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Advocacy
Advocacy
Society
Society
Charities
Charities
news4sanantonio.com

Police arrest SAISD teacher, accused of 'Improper Relationship' with student

CIBOLO -- The Cibolo Police Department has arrested 35-year-old Thomas Rivera of San Antonio and charged him with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, a second degree felony. According to police a criminal investigation started on Thursday, September 22 when a 16 year old from Steele High School reported to...
CIBOLO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman identified who was found dead in drainage ditch in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a drainage ditch off Judson Road on Monday. 50-year-old Laura Cavazos Briseno of Schertz had been missing since September 13th. Police are actively searching for the man last seen with her, 52-year-old Keith...
LIVE OAK, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Three arrested following drug bust in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas - Three people are in the Kerr County Jail Friday arrested on drug charges. Luz Carmona of San Antonio is accused of trying to sell Meth to an undercover officer on social media. Carmona was pulled over in Kerrville on Wednesday along with Mikel Conner of San Antonio...
KERRVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police seeking suspect who stole package from porch in Hondo

HONDO, Texas - The Hondo Police Department is looking for the person who allegedly stole a package from the porch of a home in Hondo. The theft happened about a month ago on August 28th. If you have information regarding this case, please contact the Hondo Police Department at 830-426-5353.
HONDO, TX

