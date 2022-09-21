ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State Trooper arrested in South Dakota on Hiring for Sexual Activity charge; placed on administrative leave

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Louisiana State Police announced that Louisiana State Police Lieutenant, Kirk Thibodeaux, was arrested by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, S.D. for Hiring for Sexual Activity. According to officials, Lt. Thibodeaux has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation.

Lt. Thibodeaux was in South Dakota attending a work-related conference prior to the arrest. According to Pennington County Sheriff’s deputies, the incident occurred on September 20, 2022, at approximately 3:00 AM at a hotel.

