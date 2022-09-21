ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three car rollovers in one week in Bismarck

By Joel Porter
 4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — It has been a bit of a frustrating week for drivers and police, as officers had to shut down a few busy roads around Bismarck for a series of car rollovers.

On Wednesday, KX News learned one man was seriously hurt and is now in the hospital.

That incident happened along Century Avenue on Tuesday.

Bismarck police tell KX News the man was pinned under his car when he was thrown from the vehicle.

A third rollover happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday along 26th street south of Divide Avenue.

Thankfully, officers say the woman driving wasn’t seriously hurt.

Vehicle driven by juvenile in Bismarck rolls over

Police also say two people are okay after they were involved in a van rollover that happened along State Street and 43rd avenue on Monday.

Both Monday and Tuesday’s rollovers caused the streets to be shut down for hours, Bismarck police say there’s good reason for that.

“If you have a rollover at speed, it involves injuries and there’s the potential in somebody dying from those injuries,” Bismarck police traffic commander Lt. Jeff Solemsaas said. “So, we try to pay special attention and try get a little more detail on what actually caused this accident to happen.”

Bismarck police say both people involved in Monday’s rollover were wearing their seatbelts.

But unfortunately, it doesn’t appear the man hurt in Tuesday’s rollover was buckled in.

