Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Might Soon Get Some Help for Injured Receiving Corps
Freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson has been battling a minor knee injury since fall camp.
KNOE TV8
Union Parish’s Trey Holly breaks the Louisiana all-time rushing record
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Coming into week 4 against Bastrop, Trey Holly averaged 154 yards per game, 8.5 yards per carry in just 55 games. Now he was only 247 yards short of breaking Nick Brossette’s all-time state rushing record. He shattered that in the second half against the Rams with 250 yards and four touchdowns. The LSU commit inks his name in Louisiana high school football history. Farmers win 62 to 12.
CBS Sports
LSU vs. New Mexico: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The LSU Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Mexico Lobos at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at Tiger Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Tigers have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
'Nothing Special': Edgerrin Cooper Reveals Aggies Plan vs. Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson
The Texas A&M Aggies could have their hands full against Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saturday College Football Selections: Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama
Chip Patterson and Barrett Sallee join Hakem Dermish to give their best bets for the matchup between Vanderbilt and No. 2 Alabama.
2023 DL Kyran Bourda talks recruitment, LSU interest
2023 New Orleans (La.) DL Kyran Bourda is a name starting to gain some traction around the state of Louisiana.
How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs New Mexico
Everything you need to know on how to watch, stream or listen to the Tigers face off against the Lobos this Saturday
NFL picks Week 3: 'Experts' put faith in Bills despite injury bug
The Buffalo Bills continue their 2022 NFL journey against the Miami Dolphins. It’s much-anticipated matchup as it’s Buffalo’s first divisional opponent of the year. Can the Bills continue to roll against the Dolphins?. A large number of the so-called “experts” say yes, even with the bit of...
NFL・
Comments / 0