CHP Sacramento tracks down two vehicles that fatally struck pedestrian in Arden Arcade

The California Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal collision after two vehicles struck a pedestrian late Tuesday in Arden Arcade and left before officers tracked down the drivers.

The pedestrian, a woman, was walking about 11:20 p.m. in the area of Watt Avenue and Edison Avenue, just south of Auburn Boulevard. The two vehicles struck the pedestrian and left the area, said Officer Justin Fetterly, a spokesman for the CHP North Sacramento Area Office .

The woman died from her injuries. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release her name after her family has been notified.

Fetterly said officers later tracked down the drivers involved in the fatal collision. He said both drivers were cooperating with investigators, and no arrests had been made.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the deadly collision, Fetterly said. When asked what the drivers told officers why they drove away from the scene of the collision, Fetterly said he could not release that information.