CHP Sacramento tracks down two vehicles that fatally struck pedestrian in Arden Arcade

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

The California Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal collision after two vehicles struck a pedestrian late Tuesday in Arden Arcade and left before officers tracked down the drivers.

The pedestrian, a woman, was walking about 11:20 p.m. in the area of Watt Avenue and Edison Avenue, just south of Auburn Boulevard. The two vehicles struck the pedestrian and left the area, said Officer Justin Fetterly, a spokesman for the CHP North Sacramento Area Office .

The woman died from her injuries. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release her name after her family has been notified.

Fetterly said officers later tracked down the drivers involved in the fatal collision. He said both drivers were cooperating with investigators, and no arrests had been made.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the deadly collision, Fetterly said. When asked what the drivers told officers why they drove away from the scene of the collision, Fetterly said he could not release that information.

CBS Sacramento

Two killed in Yuba County vehicle crashes

YUBA COUNTY -- A teenager is among those killed in two separate vehicle crashes Friday morning in Yuba County, according to the California Highway Patrol.In the first crash, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the driver of a silver Chevy Trail Blazer traveling east on Quincy La Porte Road an an unknown rate of speed, went off the roadway and collided with an embankment.The 19-year-old driver suffered fatal injuries, while her 23-year-old passenger received minor injuries. Both lived in Brownsville, CHP reported.In a separate crash, a Ford F250 was southbound on New York Flat Road north of Idlewood Circle when the driver, identified as a 27-year-old woman from El Dorado Hills, collided head on with a Ford F150 driven by a Palermo man.The first vehicle overturned and the woman was ejected. She died on scene, according to CHP.Both crashes remain under investigation, but alcohol or drugs are considered to be a factor in the second accident.  
YUBA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on Yuba County crash

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 27-year-old El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a Friday night head-on crash near the Yuba County community of Forbestown, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the 27-year-old driver of a Ford pickup truck was driving south on New...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
