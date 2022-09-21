Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Eric Bieniemy on the Move?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
Best Barbecue Restaurants in Kansas City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldKansas City, MO
The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan HouseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs have a history against the Colts Defense.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
smnwcougars.com
Boys Varsity Soccer beats Olathe South 2 – 1
Last night the boys varsity soccer team won against the Olathe South Falcons by a score of 2-1 in overtime. The goals were scored by senior, Nestor Reyes and junior, Lucas Taitt.
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night: HS football highlights, scores from Sept. 23
Get an inside look at our Game of the Week plus this week’s highlights and scores from Kansas City-area teams on both sides of the state line.
smnwcougars.com
Cougars Outlast Firebirds
Cougars survive multiple miscues en route to victory Wednesday night. The Cougars rallied and responded to each score by Free State. Defensively the Cougars stymied the Firebirds offense with two interceptions. The Cougars are back in action next Wednesday at home against Olathe West.
NCAA title defense: Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball releases schedule
The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off an NCAA championship and are preparing to defend their title.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
KU fan gives away hundreds of free football tickets for Saturday's game
LAWRENCE, Kan. — It's been a long time since University of Kansas football fans had something to cheer about. "I've been waiting 13 years for KU to be good again," said Braiden Turner, a "diehard" KU fan and sports podcaster. But when gates open Saturday, the booth will be...
WIBW
Olathe Northwest wrestling coach fired, then arrested
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who, until recently, was Olathe Northwest High School’s head wrestling coach and physical education teacher is facing felony charges, accused of having sex with a student. According to an employment history check with district staff, 47-year-old Steven Mesa had been teaching for Olathe...
Momentum building for downtown stadium within Royals organization
Envisioning a move from the Truman Sports Complex, Royals owner John Sherman said they're already in talks with the Chiefs and Jackson County.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to big Kansas announcement
On Saturday, the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks will host the undefeated Duke Blue Devils in a college football showdown between two college basketball powerhouses. According to Kansas Athletics, they’ll be doing it in front of a packed house. Kansas announced Thursday that David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has sold out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
flatlandkc.org
Historic Central United Methodist Church Reflects on its Complex Past as it Prepares to Close
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will this Sunday. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later...
Pizza Marketplace
Marco's opens location in Missouri
Marco's Pizza has opened a location in Lee's Summit, Missouri, under the helm of franchisees Jered Jerome and Andy Welch. It's their fourth location, and they have a goal of opening 15 more locations in Kansas City, according to a press release. Welch brings 20 years of multi-unit management with...
CBS Sports
Kansas vs. Duke: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After two games on the road, the Kansas Jayhawks are heading back home. They will square off against the Duke Blue Devils at noon ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Kansas and Duke will really light up the scoreboard.
New Winter Magic location in KC brings concern about lines to get in
The drive-through holiday tradition, Winter Magic, is moving from Swope Park to Kessler Park in the Historic Northeast part of Kansas City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4kc.com
Overland park firefighters battle fire, no injuries reported
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park and Lenexa Fire Department were called to a house fire in the block of 9500 Foster Street Saturday morning around 11 a.m. The first units on the scene reported smoke and fire visible from a one-story, single-family home. Residents reported everyone was out of the home safely.
KCTV 5
WATCH: Video captures fallen tree in Prairie Village narrowly missing unsuspecting driver
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Ring doorbell camera of KCTV5 photographer Dwain Crispell captured the remarkable timing of a tree fall in Prairie Village Thursday morning. In the video, the cracking of the tree branches can be heard moments before it fell just behind the unsuspecting driver. Crispell said...
kshb.com
Weather Blog - A cold front is moving through on the last full day of summer
We have made it to the last full day of summer! Who is ready for it to cool off? We just had an extremely rare end of summer heat wave. I will have to do some checking on this, but this may be the latest heat wave Kansas City has ever experienced since records began. Remember a heat wave is defined to be three-consecutive-days with 95° or hotter. It was 96° Sunday, 99° Monday, and 99° again yesterday! All three were record highs with the record being broken by four degrees the past two days!
KCTV 5
Overland Park cracking down on neighborhood nuisances
Earlier today, the Kansas City Royals announced the firing of Royals President Dayton Moore. Later, Nicky Lopez shared his thoughts. David Jungerman’s defense team expected to call additional witnesses Thursday in first-degree murder. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Thursday, David Jungerman’s defense team is expected to continue calling...
lawrencekstimes.com
Dog dies in fire in eastern Lawrence mobile home park
Post last updated at 9:58 a.m.; photo added at 8:22 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23:. Some Lawrence residents are devastated after losing their pet dog in a fire in an eastern Lawrence mobile home park, according to a neighbor. A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze, as well, according...
fortscott.biz
Outdoor Blues Festival This Saturday: Plans In Place
This Saturday Sept. 24, gates open for a music concert at a residence at 2006 Maple Road, just west of Fort Scott. Plans are settling into place for the event, which was announced several weeks ago. New comers to the Fort Scott area from Kansas City, Cory and Cecilia Bryars,...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police ask for help finding teenage girl last seen Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl. Authorities said Jada White was last seen on Monday in the area of 81st Street and Wabash Avenue. She was wearing a black shirt, dark blue sweatpants, and black Nike slide-on flip-flops. Police...
KCTV 5
Royals CEO John Sherman to hold press conference at 2 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman will hold a press conference Wednesday at 2 p.m. KCTV5 will stream the press conference live here. The Royals have 14 games remaining this season. They are currently 59-89.
Comments / 0