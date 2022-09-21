ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cougars Outlast Firebirds

Cougars survive multiple miscues en route to victory Wednesday night. The Cougars rallied and responded to each score by Free State. Defensively the Cougars stymied the Firebirds offense with two interceptions. The Cougars are back in action next Wednesday at home against Olathe West.
Olathe Northwest wrestling coach fired, then arrested

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who, until recently, was Olathe Northwest High School’s head wrestling coach and physical education teacher is facing felony charges, accused of having sex with a student. According to an employment history check with district staff, 47-year-old Steven Mesa had been teaching for Olathe...
College football world reacts to big Kansas announcement

On Saturday, the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks will host the undefeated Duke Blue Devils in a college football showdown between two college basketball powerhouses. According to Kansas Athletics, they’ll be doing it in front of a packed house. Kansas announced Thursday that David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has sold out...
Marco's opens location in Missouri

Marco's Pizza has opened a location in Lee's Summit, Missouri, under the helm of franchisees Jered Jerome and Andy Welch. It's their fourth location, and they have a goal of opening 15 more locations in Kansas City, according to a press release. Welch brings 20 years of multi-unit management with...
Kansas vs. Duke: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

After two games on the road, the Kansas Jayhawks are heading back home. They will square off against the Duke Blue Devils at noon ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Kansas and Duke will really light up the scoreboard.
Overland park firefighters battle fire, no injuries reported

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park and Lenexa Fire Department were called to a house fire in the block of 9500 Foster Street Saturday morning around 11 a.m. The first units on the scene reported smoke and fire visible from a one-story, single-family home. Residents reported everyone was out of the home safely.
Weather Blog - A cold front is moving through on the last full day of summer

We have made it to the last full day of summer! Who is ready for it to cool off? We just had an extremely rare end of summer heat wave. I will have to do some checking on this, but this may be the latest heat wave Kansas City has ever experienced since records began. Remember a heat wave is defined to be three-consecutive-days with 95° or hotter. It was 96° Sunday, 99° Monday, and 99° again yesterday! All three were record highs with the record being broken by four degrees the past two days!
Overland Park cracking down on neighborhood nuisances

Earlier today, the Kansas City Royals announced the firing of Royals President Dayton Moore. Later, Nicky Lopez shared his thoughts. David Jungerman’s defense team expected to call additional witnesses Thursday in first-degree murder. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Thursday, David Jungerman’s defense team is expected to continue calling...
Dog dies in fire in eastern Lawrence mobile home park

Post last updated at 9:58 a.m.; photo added at 8:22 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23:. Some Lawrence residents are devastated after losing their pet dog in a fire in an eastern Lawrence mobile home park, according to a neighbor. A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze, as well, according...
Outdoor Blues Festival This Saturday: Plans In Place

This Saturday Sept. 24, gates open for a music concert at a residence at 2006 Maple Road, just west of Fort Scott. Plans are settling into place for the event, which was announced several weeks ago. New comers to the Fort Scott area from Kansas City, Cory and Cecilia Bryars,...
