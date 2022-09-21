James Robinson, Travis Etienne grinded against Colts, need more big plays against Chargers

The Jaguars had difficulty running the football last Sunday against Indianapolis, especially in the fourth quarter.

The good news is that with a 17-0 lead at halftime and 24-0 lead entering the final period at TIAA Bank Field, it wasn't critical to the final outcome.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had his best day as a pro by completing 83 percent of his passes, with a 121.5 rating (25 of 30, 235 yards, two touchdown passes, no sacks, no interceptions), both career highs.

And it was a matter of taking what the Colts' defense would allow: determined to guard against the deep pass and the run, the Colts left wide-open spaces in the middle of the field for Lawrence to play pitch-and-catch with tight end Evan Engram (seven receptions, 46 yards), and wide receivers Christian Kirk (six for 78 yards, two touchdowns), Marvin Jones (three for 33 yards) and Zay Jones (three for 23 yards).

"That's just football ... selling the run, get the defense to bite," said Jags running back Travis Etienne. "The linebackers come up to stop the run and the receivers are flying behind them and Trevor makes great decisions."

With the Jaguars' defense forcing quarterback Matt Ryan into the third-lowest passer rating of his career (34.0), hauling in three interceptions and collecting five sacks, the Colts didn't have a rally in them.

But there will come a day — perhaps on Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m., CBS) — when the Jaguars will need to run the ball in the second half to put a game away.

The Chargers (1-1) have been susceptible to the run in their first two games, allowing 5.1 yards per attempt. That's tied for 27th in the 32-team league.

And can the Jaguars really count on the defense getting as many big plays as they did last week? If so, great. But the offense's attempts to run the clock in the final period resulted in three three-and-outs and a punt, and a failed fourth-down conversion with 29 seconds left.

The Jaguars had 96 yards on 37 rushing attempts (2.6 per carry) for the game and 18 yards on 10 carries (1.8) in the fourth quarter.

"Obviously we can run the ball better," said James Robinson, the team's leading ground-gainer over parts of the last three seasons. "That's our goal every week."

Coach Doug Pederson at least stayed committed to the run during the game. The Jags had their most rushing attempts in one game since 44 at Cincinnati in 2019, a span of 44 games.

And it resulted in one home run: Robinson bulled his way into the end zone on a 37-yard run in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead. He finished with 64 yards on 23 carries but was 22 for 27 yards (1.2 per carry) otherwise.

"You can't count on that every game," Robinson said. "But if you can get two-to-four pops, the defenses are going to have to account for it."

Etienne had nine carries for 20 yards. Lawrence added three for 11 and picked up 8 yards during the team's final scoring drive.

Pederson said remaining committed to the run, regardless of the modest results, gave the Colts something to think about.

"I thought it was effective enough to open up some of the little play-action stuff, some of the drop-back passes ... quite honestly, you saw commitment to the run. Sometimes it's not so much the yards per carry as much as you've got to commit to it, stick to it, because it does open up some other things in your offense."

Etienne said the running backs are appreciative of the fact that Pederson won't give up on running the ball even if the backs struggle -- and will be content with whatever works.

"I feel like Doug puts us in the best position to make plays," he said. "That's what you've been seeing and what you'll continue to see. It's exciting to see this offense move forward because there are still some things we're working on. We're getting better."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: James Robinson, Travis Etienne grinded against Colts, need more big plays against Chargers