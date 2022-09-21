ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Jury finds San Francisco man not guilty of New Year’s Day murder

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Pw5O_0i4tL26F00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 26-year-old San Francisco man was found not guilty of murder after a jury decided that he acted in self-defense during a fight on Folsom Street.

Thomas Ortiz was locked in the San Francisco County Jail for five years before he had a chance to prove his innocence in court. A three-month-long trial ended last week when the jury found him not guilty on all counts.

Prosecutors said Ortiz fatally shot 21-year-old Ernesto Rosales on New Year’s Day in 2017. Ortiz was also 21 years old at the time.

The shooting stemmed from a fight that broke out between two groups of young men who encountered each other outside a convenience store on 26th and Folsom streets in the Mission District, according to his defense attorneys.

“Mr. Ortiz, who is now 26, was jailed for nearly five years before he got to defend his innocence at trial. His defense team worked skillfully and compassionately to show that the prosecution was using fear, rather than facts, to try to prove their case,” San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju said.

Prosecutors attempted to convince jurors that the killing was gang-motivated because Ortiz had friends who were killed in unrelated incidents, and because he had appeared in a hip hop music video, according to the Public Defender’s Office.

“While this was a difficult and emotional trial for everyone involved, it was especially frightening and outrageous to see the police and prosecutors rely on racist presumptions about Latino men and faulty information to try to associate Mr. Ortiz with a gang in an attempt to scare the jury into overlooking the facts,” said Deputy Public Defender Sylvia Cediel.

The jury deliberated for one week.

“Thomas Ortiz was acquitted because it was an act of self-defense. Mr. Ortiz had never been arrested before. He fired one shot in self-defense after another individual pulled out a weapon and after someone else threw a bottle at Mr. Ortiz’s face,” said Deputy Public Defender Yali Corea-Levy.

According to court documents, the prosecutors believed Ortiz was a member of the Army Street Gang, which is named after housing projects on Cesar Chavez Street. The projects were once infamous for violence, according to the San Francisco Examiner.

“Mr. Ortiz had grown up in a chaotic environment, had been the target of violence before, and had lost friends to violence. We know that he would not have shot the gun if he hadn’t been in fear for his life. In fact, he first used the gun as a blunt object to defend himself in the altercation before he fired a single and tragically fatal shot,” Corea-Levy said.

After a preliminary hearing, Ortiz invoked his Constitutional right to a speedy trial and was entitled to have a trial by March of 2021, defense attorneys said.

Instead, the trial didn’t start until 15 months later, all the while he was in jail during the entirety of the pandemic, defense attorneys said.

“The San Francisco Superior Court’s delays in re-opening more courtrooms for trials in the wake of the COVID pandemic contributed to the egregious delay in this case going to trial,” said Raju.

Raju sued the San Francisco Superior Court in 2021 regarding its failure to re-open enough courtrooms for trials. Raju took legal actions to compel the court to follow state law and prioritize criminal trials for people in custody, hundreds of whom have seen the statutory deadlines for their trials pass.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Former Alameda County deputies get plea deals for beating San Francisco man

SAN FRANCISCO - Two former Alameda County sheriff's deputies charged in the 2015 brutal beating of a robbery suspect accepted plea deals from San Francisco prosecutors last year. The ex-deputies, 14-year veteran training officer Luis Santamaria and 3-year veteran Paul Wieber, who was undergoing field training, quietly struck the agreements...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man charged in 1983 cold case after DNA testing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man has been charged in the 1983 rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman after a DNA test. Christopher Holland, 67, was arraigned last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. He is accused of raping and murdering Tara Marowski in late March 1983. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

21-year-old SF man dies in Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Vallejo are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old San Francisco man Saturday morning. At 10:06 a.m., Vallejo police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Valle Vista Avenue. The victim was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He […]
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Redwood City man arrested in connection with attempted murder, attempted rape

SAN MATEO COUNTY – The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning arrested a man in connection with attempted murder and attempted rape.Catalino Ortiz-Perez, 35, of Redwood City, was also arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, according to deputies.On Saturday at 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of 4th Avenue in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of a physical altercation.Deputies located Ortiz-Perez in the area, and a female victim with visible injuries to her neck was located inside a residence.Both Ortiz-Perez and the victim admitted they were in a relationship, and investigators learned Ortiz-Perez attempted to rape the victim, according to the sheriff's office.During the incident, the suspect struck the victim several times in the head with his hands, used a belt to hit her and then got on top of the victim and strangled her by placing his hands around her neck, deputies said.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
padailypost.com

Woman violently attacked; man arrested

San Mateo County deputies this morning (Sept. 24) arrested 35-year-old man after the woman he had been dating said he attempted to rape and strangle her in the North Fair Oaks neighborhood. Catalino Ortiz-Perez of Redwood City was booked into jail for attempted murder, attempted rape and domestic violence. At...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

SF man dies from shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man from San Francisco. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 6200 block of Camden Street. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim ultimately succumbed to his […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
thesfnews.com

Dominique Robinson Arrested For Shooting In Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO—Dominique Robinson, 28, has been arrested for a shooting that recently transpired in the Bayview district on Wednesday, September 21. She was booked at 7:54 p.m. according to records. Police say that there are other outstanding suspects. The shooting injured two people near the 1600 block of Palou...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Undercover San Francisco officers arrest serial auto burglary suspects

SAN FRANCISCO -- An undercover operation has led to the arrests of four men suspected of carrying out several auto burglaries across San Francisco.Investigators said the case began on Sept. 8 near Fisherman's Wharf when officers responded to a report of an afternoon auto burglary near Bay and Kearny Streets.Armed with the description of the suspect's vehicle, the undercover officers searched the neighborhood and spotted it. As they followed, the suspect traveled to several areas of the city and broke into several parked vehicles.  The suspect then traveled to the unit block of Leavenworth Street, where officers observed a transaction...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dallasexpress.com

DA Creuzot Mirrors Boudin, San Francisco’s Ousted District Attorney

Chesa Boudin was swept into the office of the San Francisco district attorney in 2019 on promises of “decarceration,” eliminating cash bail, and refusing to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with raids, detainments, or arrests. But his brief tenure implementing this radical agenda may portend the fate of other so-called “reform-minded” prosecutors like Dallas County’s own district attorney, John Creuzot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Carjacking reported in SF’s Oceanview neighborhood Thursday night

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Two suspects stole someone’s car at gunpoint in San Francisco’s Oceanview neighborhood Thursday night, police said. The carjacking was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of San Jose Avenue, where the pair brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded his vehicle, according to police. The victim complied […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Defense Attorneys#Violent Crime
KRON4 News

San Jose pellet gun shooting near airport

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are on the scene of a pellet gun shooting in central San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. The shooting reportedly took place near Ruff Drive and the Guadalupe River Trail. Police say one man was shot and suffered an injury that was not life-threatening. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Domestic violence call leads to police busting alleged 'gun factory' in San Jose home

SAN JOSE – When San Jose police officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday, their investigation uncovered what they say was a larger criminal operation happening at the home.SJPD officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday afternoon on the 1000 block of Malott Drive, near Highway 101 and Tully Road.The suspect allegedly strangled the victim and threatened her with a firearm, but she was able to get out of the home according to police. Officers soon learned the suspect had multiple firearms registered to him.After officers arrived at the scene, the suspect left his home with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

$100,000 reward in 2016 San Francisco cold case murder of homeless couple

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold case investigators increased the reward to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who fatally shot a homeless couple in 2016 as they slept inside a wooden box they used as living quarters on the street.San Francisco dispatched officers to investigate reports of a shooting in a homeless encampment at South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street at about 8:45 p.m. on  December 16, 2016.Upon arrival, they found a couple suffering from gunshot wounds. Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, was declared dead at the scene. While 51-year-old Eddie Wayne Tate was rushed to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing at-risk woman reported in San Jose

UPDATE: The woman has been found, police announced on Twitter at 9:12 p.m. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk woman is reported missing, the San Jose Police Department announced Saturday evening on Twitter. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 87-year-old Suchun Sun. Sun is described to be 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds. She […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man attacked outside San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –  A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street.  KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for assault with deadly weapon

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for assault with deadly weapon, violation of probation, and fleeing police on several occasions, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at around 12:28 p.m., Smart Code Compliance officers reported to PPD of a male who attempted to assault them when they tried to remove him […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy