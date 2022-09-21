Read full article on original website
UpNorthHippie
3d ago
The only risk it poses is the cops detaining people over a plant with their guns drawn.
Reply
7
mq-9 reaper
3d ago
Grew these for 15 years what there saying is wildly untrue all scare tactics cops are the real danger
Reply(2)
3
Related
Overdose epidemic: Local mom shares her heartbreak
On Friday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced a $1.5 billion investment to address the overdose epidemic and support recovery efforts across the country.
wpr.org
Amid growth of ATVs in Wisconsin, concerns over lacking enforcement
Continuing a recent climb in registrations, Wisconsin is now home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles, according to state authorities. That’s about 5,000 more than last year when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were registered in the state. "All throughout the state, this ATV and UTV...
WSAW
Wisconsin seeing rise in STD cases
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The CDC is reporting an increase in sexually transmitted diseases in 2021 with 2.5 million reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. According to the CDC, the number of syphilis cases reported is the highest in three decades. Wisconsin is also seeing more cases, with a...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DNR warning hunters of spreading highly pathogenic avian influenza
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – With the start of multiple waterfowl seasons and the fall bird migration ramping up, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking hunters to follow simple precautions when harvesting and handling wild birds. The reason officials with the DNR are asking hunters to be cautious...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Valley officials warning community about 'rainbow fentanyl'
Fentanyl is coming in new forms. The DEA and health officials are warning that criminals are using bright colors to disguise the drug, which they fear could entice kids.
nbc15.com
Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during ‘Shredfest.’. The Better Business Bureau hosted the event in partnership with Summit Credit Union. The free document shredding event is held each year to encourage the community to get rid of personal documents. According to the BBB, those documents can be easily used by fraudsters to steal an identity.
wiproud.com
Man accidentally shot at Wisconsin gas station, serious but stable condition
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gas station in Fond du Lac on Friday, officers say that he is in ‘serious but stable’ condition. According to a release, the incident happened at the Mobile Station on...
UPMATTERS
Multiple incidents of garbage cans being placed on Wisconsin county highway, deputies warn
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be aware of their surroundings after numerous reports and incidents have occurred due to garbage cans being placed on a county highway. Deputies say that they have received at least three complaints of garbage cans...
seehafernews.com
Banned Books Week Observed in Wisconsin Libraries
Controversial books are nothing new, but the incidence of book challenges and bans has increased substantially in recent years. This week marks the American Library Association’s annual Banned Books Week, and this year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”. The ALA has conducted polling on...
UPMATTERS
Investigation into woman’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin leads to arrest
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin woman was arrested following a drug investigation into her activities in communities across the northern part of the state. According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Lexi Mattson was arrested on September 12 following an investigation into her drug activities. Lac Du Flambeau Tribal Police Department and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office have reportedly been working on getting information on Mattson’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin.
UPMATTERS
Spilled Milk! FedEx and milk truck collide in Wisconsin, 5.8k gallons splattered
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash between a FedEx and a milk truck is under investigation, as an estimated 5,800 gallons of milk were spilled on County Highway P. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on September 22 around 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on County Highway P in Rubicon. A 26-year-old from Franklin was driving a FedEx delivery truck and stopped at the intersection.
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned truck caused delays
MADISON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90/94 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned truck blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The crash caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the truck crashed around 11:45 a.m. at mile marker 135; the...
Drinking Beers And Owning Kangaroos, It’s What Wisconsin Does
Florida gets all the headlines but Wisconsin can hold its own when it comes to weirdness. It's no secret that Wisconsin likes to drink. I get it. There's not much to do up there, especially in the winter. Idle hands are the devil's tool, so finding solace with a group of friends at a local watering hole makes sense. They are good at it too. Anyone that has spent a weekend north of the stateline with native cheese heads knows that it literally is just different up there. You might be able to hold your own in the Land of Lincoln but don't try to keep up with a Wisconsinite, you'll end up under the table.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin faces worker deficit
The non-profit, working with over 80 organizations to help local Hispanics and other minorities, was founded in 2011 by Fr. Ken DeGroot and Sr. Melanie Maczka. Already moved to early 2024, a new round of contractor bids could push it back another 6 months. License plate cameras were a "game-changer"...
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin Democrat gets caught making up police endorsements
"An honest politician is an oxymoron," Mark Twain once famously said. Yet even he would have been quite impressed with the lengths to which Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is going to deceive voters. It's particularly rich, given the left-wing attacks calling incumbent Ron Johnson (R-WI) dishonest. Yet while on the campaign trail, Barnes himself was caught misleading the public about who has actually endorsed him.
wiproud.com
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District Leads Country with Manufacturing Job Opportunities
To say manufacturing is a big industry in Wisconsin would be a big understatement. In Manitowoc alone, major companies have been expanding here because of the workforce, including AMMO Inc, which just held a ribbon cutting this week for their 160,000 square foot facility. Chris Grawien , the District Policy...
wiproud.com
‘Very tragic and traumatic accident’: 4-year-old in Wisconsin dies after jumping onto roadway
MARCELLON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old in southwestern Wisconsin died after a ‘tragic’ accident on the roadway. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on September 21 around 5:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received saying that a 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Haynes Road. The child was reportedly riding on a farm wagon and had jumped down from the wagon and onto the roadway.
Tim Michels wants to halt all paroles in Wisconsin
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels called Monday on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to halt all paroles in the state, even though a governor can't unilaterally order them to stop.
Comments / 4