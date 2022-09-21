ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

UpNorthHippie
3d ago

The only risk it poses is the cops detaining people over a plant with their guns drawn.

Reply
7
mq-9 reaper
3d ago

Grew these for 15 years what there saying is wildly untrue all scare tactics cops are the real danger

Reply(2)
3
Related
wpr.org

Amid growth of ATVs in Wisconsin, concerns over lacking enforcement

Continuing a recent climb in registrations, Wisconsin is now home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles, according to state authorities. That’s about 5,000 more than last year when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were registered in the state. "All throughout the state, this ATV and UTV...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin seeing rise in STD cases

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The CDC is reporting an increase in sexually transmitted diseases in 2021 with 2.5 million reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. According to the CDC, the number of syphilis cases reported is the highest in three decades. Wisconsin is also seeing more cases, with a...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#Laboratories#Dea#Psilocybin Mushroom
nbc15.com

Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during ‘Shredfest.’. The Better Business Bureau hosted the event in partnership with Summit Credit Union. The free document shredding event is held each year to encourage the community to get rid of personal documents. According to the BBB, those documents can be easily used by fraudsters to steal an identity.
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
seehafernews.com

Banned Books Week Observed in Wisconsin Libraries

Controversial books are nothing new, but the incidence of book challenges and bans has increased substantially in recent years. This week marks the American Library Association’s annual Banned Books Week, and this year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”. The ALA has conducted polling on...
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Investigation into woman’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin leads to arrest

(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin woman was arrested following a drug investigation into her activities in communities across the northern part of the state. According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Lexi Mattson was arrested on September 12 following an investigation into her drug activities. Lac Du Flambeau Tribal Police Department and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office have reportedly been working on getting information on Mattson’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Spilled Milk! FedEx and milk truck collide in Wisconsin, 5.8k gallons splattered

RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash between a FedEx and a milk truck is under investigation, as an estimated 5,800 gallons of milk were spilled on County Highway P. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on September 22 around 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on County Highway P in Rubicon. A 26-year-old from Franklin was driving a FedEx delivery truck and stopped at the intersection.
RUBICON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned truck caused delays

MADISON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90/94 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned truck blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The crash caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the truck crashed around 11:45 a.m. at mile marker 135; the...
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

Drinking Beers And Owning Kangaroos, It’s What Wisconsin Does

Florida gets all the headlines but Wisconsin can hold its own when it comes to weirdness. It's no secret that Wisconsin likes to drink. I get it. There's not much to do up there, especially in the winter. Idle hands are the devil's tool, so finding solace with a group of friends at a local watering hole makes sense. They are good at it too. Anyone that has spent a weekend north of the stateline with native cheese heads knows that it literally is just different up there. You might be able to hold your own in the Land of Lincoln but don't try to keep up with a Wisconsinite, you'll end up under the table.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin faces worker deficit

The non-profit, working with over 80 organizations to help local Hispanics and other minorities, was founded in 2011 by Fr. Ken DeGroot and Sr. Melanie Maczka. Already moved to early 2024, a new round of contractor bids could push it back another 6 months. License plate cameras were a "game-changer"...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin Democrat gets caught making up police endorsements

"An honest politician is an oxymoron," Mark Twain once famously said. Yet even he would have been quite impressed with the lengths to which Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is going to deceive voters. It's particularly rich, given the left-wing attacks calling incumbent Ron Johnson (R-WI) dishonest. Yet while on the campaign trail, Barnes himself was caught misleading the public about who has actually endorsed him.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
MADISON, WI
wiproud.com

‘Very tragic and traumatic accident’: 4-year-old in Wisconsin dies after jumping onto roadway

MARCELLON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old in southwestern Wisconsin died after a ‘tragic’ accident on the roadway. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on September 21 around 5:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received saying that a 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Haynes Road. The child was reportedly riding on a farm wagon and had jumped down from the wagon and onto the roadway.
PARDEEVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy