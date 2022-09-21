ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Neptune and rings shine in photos from new space telescope

Neptune and its rings haven't looked this good in decades. NASA released new glamour shots of our solar system's outermost planet Wednesday taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. The pictures taken in July show not only Neptune's thin rings, but its faint dust bands, never before observed in the infrared, as well as seven of its 14 known moons.
ASTRONOMY
Axios

NASA delays Moon rocket launch due to Tropical Storm Ian

NASA will push back its latest attempt at launching its new Moon rocket due to a tropical storm that could become a major hurricane, the agency said in a statement on Saturday. The big picture: The delay comes as Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane by Monday...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neptune#Moon#Planet#Pluto
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here & Mercury Retrograde Is Officially Coming to an End

If you’re at the end of your rope, your horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2 will give you the confidence to keep going. There’s so much to look forward to right now, and after the intense month we’ve all had, the astrology of the current moment is a downright blessing. As Mercury retrograde joins forces with Venus in Virgo on September 26, it will give you the opportunity to heal lingering rifts, reconnect with old friends and passionately resume creative projects you’ve abandoned. This retrograde has placed immeasurable pressure on your relationships, but Venus—planet of romance and...
LIFESTYLE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy