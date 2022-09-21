Read full article on original website
Related
NASA is about to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid. Here’s how to watch
Hollywood has long theorized that the way to stop an asteroid from crashing into the earth is to send a missile into space to destroy it. Well, either that or send a crew of oil drillers that includes Bruce Willis, Steve Buscemi and Michael Clark Duncan. Now NASA is testing the theory (the missile one, not the oil drillers).
Phys.org
Neptune and rings shine in photos from new space telescope
Neptune and its rings haven't looked this good in decades. NASA released new glamour shots of our solar system's outermost planet Wednesday taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. The pictures taken in July show not only Neptune's thin rings, but its faint dust bands, never before observed in the infrared, as well as seven of its 14 known moons.
NASA delays Moon rocket launch due to Tropical Storm Ian
NASA will push back its latest attempt at launching its new Moon rocket due to a tropical storm that could become a major hurricane, the agency said in a statement on Saturday. The big picture: The delay comes as Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane by Monday...
This jaw-dropping Jupiter photo is a photographer's sharpest ever and made of 600,000 images
Veteran astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy of Arizona unveiled this spectacular photo of Jupiter this month on Sept. 17 after capturing his best view yet of the giant planet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SpaceX night launch lights up skies over New England
BOSTON — A bright light moved across the sky Saturday night, with sightings reported across New England. Many thought it was a comet or meteor, but it was SpaceX’s 43rd orbital mission of 2022. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, SpaceX Falcon 9 launched just after 7:30 p.m....
StyleCaster
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here & Mercury Retrograde Is Officially Coming to an End
If you’re at the end of your rope, your horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2 will give you the confidence to keep going. There’s so much to look forward to right now, and after the intense month we’ve all had, the astrology of the current moment is a downright blessing. As Mercury retrograde joins forces with Venus in Virgo on September 26, it will give you the opportunity to heal lingering rifts, reconnect with old friends and passionately resume creative projects you’ve abandoned. This retrograde has placed immeasurable pressure on your relationships, but Venus—planet of romance and...
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0