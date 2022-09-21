Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County urges attention, weighs decisions on Ian
Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi said a westward trend in the forecast path of soon-to-be Hurricane Ian might be encouraging for now, but he warned residents to remain vigilant no matter what the spaghetti models indicate. "We don’t know what this storm is going to do," he said.
Fort Myers Beach offers sand and bags
The Fort Myers Beach Fire District is making sand and bags available behind Fort Myers Beach Town Hall in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County launches costliest road project with Vanderbilt Beach Road extension
The Vanderbilt Beach Road extension – stretching another seven miles into Golden Gate Estates – will be the most expensive road project ever undertaken by Collier County. A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday officially started the three-year project to extend Vanderbilt Beach Road east of Collier Boulevard to 16th Street Northeast. “For those of us who have been here for a long time, we know that this project is far overdue,” said County Commission Chairman Bill McDaniel, noting that the county’s growth management plan triggered the road project in his district in 2006.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County Emergency Management held a press conference on storm preparedness
The Collier County Bureau of Emergency Management held a press conference on Saturday. WINK News spoke with Dan Summer who is the director of the Collier County Emergency Services and Emergency Management. Summers spoke at the press conference, he encouraged SWFL residents to get ready for the storm. “Don’t take...
WINKNEWS.com
After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs
The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Storm update from Lee County government
In order to assist residents who are prepping their homes and yards in advance of tropical weather, Lee County Solid Waste is extending its Saturday hours at four sites. Instead of the usual closing time of noon, these sites will remain open until 4 p.m. Saturday:. • Resource Recovery Facility,...
Charlotte County prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
Patrick Fuller, Emergency Management Director, is with us to discuss the storm and what residents should be currently doing to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian.
County's preparing for potential flooding ahead of tropical depression
On Friday, as Fox 4 meteorologists track the path of Tropical Depression #9 in the Central Caribbean counties around Southwest Florida began flood preparations.
fox13news.com
Sarasota County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Sarasota County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center said sandbag operations will start Sunday, September 25 from 12-6 p.m. at three locations. Those locations include Ed Smith Stadium on 12th Street in Sarasota, Twin Lakes Park on Clark Road in Sarasota, and South County Fleet on SR 776/Englewood Road in Venice. Shovels and bags will be available at the site, and there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle. Sandbag operations are currently planned for Monday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. City officials said changes in weather patterns can impact the times.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral approves privately initiated rezone
Cape Coral council members approved the rezoning from a professional zoning district to a residential multifamily low zoning district for a 1-acre property located in southwest Cape Coral at 1425 Gleason Parkway, near Gleason Parkway and Chiquita Boulevard. The approval allows the potential for residential development on the site, with a maximum of 16 units.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Proposed Wawa, Milan Villas in Estero move forward to second hearing
Two proposed developments in Estero, a Wawa in Estero Town Commons and Milan Villas on Williams Road, had its first reading presented to Village council on Wednesday. Both developments were previously brought to the Village’s planning, zoning and design board, where the board recommended approval to the council. The...
WINKNEWS.com
1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Lee County closely monitoring Tropical Depression No. 9
Lee County is closely monitoring Tropical Depression No. 9 in the Caribbean. The county will make decisions regarding activation levels at the Emergency Operations Center based on the forecast. There is no State of Local Emergency declared at this time. Residents are encouraged to monitor local media outlets for updates...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm
Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island preparing for potential storm impacts
Marco Island’s city manager did not mince words when he let residents on the island know they need to prepare for the possible storm next week. The city manager said to lock everything down, figure out what arrangements need to be made, and batten down the hatches. City leaders...
WINKNEWS.com
Hundreds of River Hall residents upset that mail is no longer delivered to their homes
Hundreds of neighbors in the River Hall community in Lee County say they are not getting mail delivered to their homes. Instead, they say they have to drive miles to pick it up. When people moved into the neighborhood, they got mail delivered to the mailboxes in front of their...
capecoralbreeze.com
City encourages residents to register for AlertLee
The city of Cape Coral is partnering with Lee County Government to encourage residents to sign up for AlertLee emergency notifications. AlertLee is an emergency notification system that allows registered users to receive telephone, text, and/or email alerts related to natural or man-made emergencies. NOTE: By opting in to weather...
How to prepare your home and family for a potential tropical system
Fox 4 continues to track tropical depression nine. While everything is changing by the day, you can prepare for your family now.
WINKNEWS.com
Two men arrested, accused of illegally hunting in Collier County
Two men were arrested after Collier County Sheriff’s Office say they were caught illegally hunting on County Road 858. Yoandry Quevedo-Ayala, 31, and Pedro Leal-Pavon, 40 were arrested on charges of violation of Florida code pertaining to hunting regulations and unlawful to take or kill a deer, fawn, or antlerless deer during open season.
