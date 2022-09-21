ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County urges attention, weighs decisions on Ian

Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi said a westward trend in the forecast path of soon-to-be Hurricane Ian might be encouraging for now, but he warned residents to remain vigilant no matter what the spaghetti models indicate. "We don’t know what this storm is going to do," he said.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County launches costliest road project with Vanderbilt Beach Road extension

The Vanderbilt Beach Road extension – stretching another seven miles into Golden Gate Estates – will be the most expensive road project ever undertaken by Collier County. A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday officially started the three-year project to extend Vanderbilt Beach Road east of Collier Boulevard to 16th Street Northeast. “For those of us who have been here for a long time, we know that this project is far overdue,” said County Commission Chairman Bill McDaniel, noting that the county’s growth management plan triggered the road project in his district in 2006.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs

The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Storm update from Lee County government

In order to assist residents who are prepping their homes and yards in advance of tropical weather, Lee County Solid Waste is extending its Saturday hours at four sites. Instead of the usual closing time of noon, these sites will remain open until 4 p.m. Saturday:. • Resource Recovery Facility,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drainage#Vacation#Linus Realestate#Canal#Easements
fox13news.com

Sarasota County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Sarasota County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center said sandbag operations will start Sunday, September 25 from 12-6 p.m. at three locations. Those locations include Ed Smith Stadium on 12th Street in Sarasota, Twin Lakes Park on Clark Road in Sarasota, and South County Fleet on SR 776/Englewood Road in Venice. Shovels and bags will be available at the site, and there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle. Sandbag operations are currently planned for Monday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. City officials said changes in weather patterns can impact the times.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral approves privately initiated rezone

Cape Coral council members approved the rezoning from a professional zoning district to a residential multifamily low zoning district for a 1-acre property located in southwest Cape Coral at 1425 Gleason Parkway, near Gleason Parkway and Chiquita Boulevard. The approval allows the potential for residential development on the site, with a maximum of 16 units.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Proposed Wawa, Milan Villas in Estero move forward to second hearing

Two proposed developments in Estero, a Wawa in Estero Town Commons and Milan Villas on Williams Road, had its first reading presented to Village council on Wednesday. Both developments were previously brought to the Village’s planning, zoning and design board, where the board recommended approval to the council. The...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
FLORIDA STATE
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Lee County closely monitoring Tropical Depression No. 9

Lee County is closely monitoring Tropical Depression No. 9 in the Caribbean. The county will make decisions regarding activation levels at the Emergency Operations Center based on the forecast. There is no State of Local Emergency declared at this time. Residents are encouraged to monitor local media outlets for updates...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm

Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Marco Island preparing for potential storm impacts

Marco Island’s city manager did not mince words when he let residents on the island know they need to prepare for the possible storm next week. The city manager said to lock everything down, figure out what arrangements need to be made, and batten down the hatches. City leaders...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

City encourages residents to register for AlertLee

The city of Cape Coral is partnering with Lee County Government to encourage residents to sign up for AlertLee emergency notifications. AlertLee is an emergency notification system that allows registered users to receive telephone, text, and/or email alerts related to natural or man-made emergencies. NOTE: By opting in to weather...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two men arrested, accused of illegally hunting in Collier County

Two men were arrested after Collier County Sheriff’s Office say they were caught illegally hunting on County Road 858. Yoandry Quevedo-Ayala, 31, and Pedro Leal-Pavon, 40 were arrested on charges of violation of Florida code pertaining to hunting regulations and unlawful to take or kill a deer, fawn, or antlerless deer during open season.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy