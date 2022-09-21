Read full article on original website
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Super 8 hotel sells for $9.6 million to workforce housing developers
K2 Housing Naples LLC purchased the 104-room Super 8 by Wyndham hotel at 3880 Tollgate Blvd. in Naples from LAXMI Naples LLC for $9.6 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyer and seller. Residential units for essential workers will replace the hotel, according to officials from K2 Developers. Moorings Park and NCH have been announced as stakeholders in this project. Both companies will have rooms set aside for their workers on a first-come, first-served basis.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral approves privately initiated rezone
Cape Coral council members approved the rezoning from a professional zoning district to a residential multifamily low zoning district for a 1-acre property located in southwest Cape Coral at 1425 Gleason Parkway, near Gleason Parkway and Chiquita Boulevard. The approval allows the potential for residential development on the site, with a maximum of 16 units.
gulfshorebusiness.com
NCH to submit site plan for new heart institute in Naples
Naples Community Hospital will begin working on a site plan for its new heart institute after Naples City Council approved its request to amend the public service zoning ordinance Wednesday. NCH has gone back and forth with the city for a year to get permission to build a new five-story...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Proposed Wawa, Milan Villas in Estero move forward to second hearing
Two proposed developments in Estero, a Wawa in Estero Town Commons and Milan Villas on Williams Road, had its first reading presented to Village council on Wednesday. Both developments were previously brought to the Village’s planning, zoning and design board, where the board recommended approval to the council. The...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New bank coming to Gateway of Naples retail center
Q: What’s happening at the northeast corner of Tamiami Trail and Golden Gate Parkway? Looks like a building has been knocked down and there’s a fence around the area. A: A former Frantz EyeCare office recently was demolished to make way for a new Fifth Third Bank branch in the Gateway of Naples retail center across from Coastland Center mall. The freestanding 5,000-square-foot bank office with drive-thru lanes is targeted to open in late July 2023 in the retail center anchored by the original Food & Thought, said Jennifer Auray, vice president of regional marketing and communications for Fifth Third Bank in Florida.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples-Marco Island area ranks fifth on Most Expensive Cities for Single-family Home Rentals list
The Naples-Marco Island area’s $3,495 a month median asking price for rent for August was enough to rank it fifth on Dwellsy’s Most Expensive Cities for Single-family Home Rentals list. The area experienced a 9.4% increase in asking price compared to August 2021. San Jose, Calif., was the most expensive city, followed by California’s Salinas, Santa Barbara and San Francisco.
gulfshorebusiness.com
RSW sees 4% decrease in August traffic
During August, 620,532 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, a 4% decrease compared to August 2021, according to Lee County Port Authority data. It was still the second-best August in the 39-year history of the airport. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 11% compared to last year. The traffic leader in August was Delta with 162,532 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (115,590), American (105,547), JetBlue (72,551) and United (68,624). RSW had 5,143 aircraft operations, a decrease of 23% compared to August 2021. Page Field saw 16,125 operations, an 82% increase compared to August 2021, which made it the best single month at the airport in nearly 40 years.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sweetgrass Galleries moves to new location in East Naples
Sweet Grass Galleries is moving to a new location after spending 20 years at its location on Trade Center Way in North Naples. The company, a resource of design industry professionals seeking fine couture silk florals, trees and greenery for homes and commercial establishments, is opening an expanded showroom at 2416 Tamiami Trail E. in East Naples. The East Trail Showroom will feature the growing popularity of grass as seen throughout Florida’s coastal terrain. Sweetgrass Galleries designs can be seen in private homes throughout Gulf Coast communities in Old Naples, Grey Oaks, Port Royal, Mediterra and Pelican Bay.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County launches costliest road project with Vanderbilt Beach Road extension
The Vanderbilt Beach Road extension – stretching another seven miles into Golden Gate Estates – will be the most expensive road project ever undertaken by Collier County. A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday officially started the three-year project to extend Vanderbilt Beach Road east of Collier Boulevard to 16th Street Northeast. “For those of us who have been here for a long time, we know that this project is far overdue,” said County Commission Chairman Bill McDaniel, noting that the county’s growth management plan triggered the road project in his district in 2006.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral hosts human health study
A human health study on the impact of harmful algae blooms will be conducted in Cape Coral, as researchers from Florida Atlantic University look for volunteers. The study will be conducted Sept. 26 and 27 at the city’s public works building. Each session is expected to take 15 to 30 minutes, with no cost to participants and financial compensation distributed in the form of gift cards to each participant.
gulfshorebusiness.com
South Street bar and grill’s second location set to rock Naples area
Cue the music. The second location of South Street City Oven Bar & Music launched this week in the Naples area with bigger plans to rock the house. Anchoring The Pointe at Founders Square, the new South Street is designed to be more musically focused than the original venue that anchors Goodlette Corners retail center in Naples. “It will be more music-oriented because the stage is larger and music is needed out this way,” said Diana Pleeter, who co-owns both venues with her husband, Bruce.
