Montgomery County Schools Detail New Security Measures for Games After Brawls Broke Out Last Weekend

The Quince Orchard Cougars and the Damascus Hornets faced off under the Friday night lights, renewing one of the biggest football rivalries in Montgomery County. It was the first high school football game held in the county since new safety measures were put in place after a massive brawl broke out at a game between Gaithersburg High School and Northwest High School last week. FOX 5's Chad Ricardo has the story.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO