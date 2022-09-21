Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
Hurricane preparedness tips from City of Naples
The City of Naples is reminding all residents and visitors to stay alert as Tropical Depression Nine could potentially impact the area.
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island preparing for potential storm impacts
Marco Island’s city manager did not mince words when he let residents on the island know they need to prepare for the possible storm next week. The city manager said to lock everything down, figure out what arrangements need to be made, and batten down the hatches. City leaders...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New bank coming to Gateway of Naples retail center
Q: What’s happening at the northeast corner of Tamiami Trail and Golden Gate Parkway? Looks like a building has been knocked down and there’s a fence around the area. A: A former Frantz EyeCare office recently was demolished to make way for a new Fifth Third Bank branch in the Gateway of Naples retail center across from Coastland Center mall. The freestanding 5,000-square-foot bank office with drive-thru lanes is targeted to open in late July 2023 in the retail center anchored by the original Food & Thought, said Jennifer Auray, vice president of regional marketing and communications for Fifth Third Bank in Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley
Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
WINKNEWS.com
After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs
The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sweetgrass Galleries moves to new location in East Naples
Sweet Grass Galleries is moving to a new location after spending 20 years at its location on Trade Center Way in North Naples. The company, a resource of design industry professionals seeking fine couture silk florals, trees and greenery for homes and commercial establishments, is opening an expanded showroom at 2416 Tamiami Trail E. in East Naples. The East Trail Showroom will feature the growing popularity of grass as seen throughout Florida’s coastal terrain. Sweetgrass Galleries designs can be seen in private homes throughout Gulf Coast communities in Old Naples, Grey Oaks, Port Royal, Mediterra and Pelican Bay.
Fort Myers Beach offers sand and bags
The Fort Myers Beach Fire District is making sand and bags available behind Fort Myers Beach Town Hall in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley
Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley as Southwest Florida tracks the potential storm. Experts say this storm is taking a similar path that hurricane Charley did back in 2004. Charley was a category 4 hurricane that struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Jacob Layton was a little boy...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm
Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
Know your zone ahead of possible storm
Whether you’re new to the area or you’ve lived here for a while, the message from emergency management officials is the same: Plan ahead now.
FWC shuts off local snook harvest until the Spring
FWC shuts off local snook harvest until the Spring, due to recovery from recent red tide events. Season now set to reopen March 1.
How to prepare your home and family for a potential tropical system
Fox 4 continues to track tropical depression nine. While everything is changing by the day, you can prepare for your family now.
WINKNEWS.com
Two men arrested, accused of illegally hunting in Collier County
Two men were arrested after Collier County Sheriff’s Office say they were caught illegally hunting on County Road 858. Yoandry Quevedo-Ayala, 31, and Pedro Leal-Pavon, 40 were arrested on charges of violation of Florida code pertaining to hunting regulations and unlawful to take or kill a deer, fawn, or antlerless deer during open season.
County's preparing for potential flooding ahead of tropical depression
On Friday, as Fox 4 meteorologists track the path of Tropical Depression #9 in the Central Caribbean counties around Southwest Florida began flood preparations.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Storm update from Lee County government
In order to assist residents who are prepping their homes and yards in advance of tropical weather, Lee County Solid Waste is extending its Saturday hours at four sites. Instead of the usual closing time of noon, these sites will remain open until 4 p.m. Saturday:. • Resource Recovery Facility,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County launches costliest road project with Vanderbilt Beach Road extension
The Vanderbilt Beach Road extension – stretching another seven miles into Golden Gate Estates – will be the most expensive road project ever undertaken by Collier County. A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday officially started the three-year project to extend Vanderbilt Beach Road east of Collier Boulevard to 16th Street Northeast. “For those of us who have been here for a long time, we know that this project is far overdue,” said County Commission Chairman Bill McDaniel, noting that the county’s growth management plan triggered the road project in his district in 2006.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral asking for residents input on improving busy corridor
Nobody likes sitting in traffic, but since new homes and condos are going up across Southwest Florida, experts believe it’s time to start doing something about it. So many developments are going up on a stretch of Pine Island Road from Nicholas Parkway to Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Proposed Wawa, Milan Villas in Estero move forward to second hearing
Two proposed developments in Estero, a Wawa in Estero Town Commons and Milan Villas on Williams Road, had its first reading presented to Village council on Wednesday. Both developments were previously brought to the Village’s planning, zoning and design board, where the board recommended approval to the council. The...
