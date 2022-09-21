ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Marco Island preparing for potential storm impacts

Marco Island’s city manager did not mince words when he let residents on the island know they need to prepare for the possible storm next week. The city manager said to lock everything down, figure out what arrangements need to be made, and batten down the hatches. City leaders...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: New bank coming to Gateway of Naples retail center

Q: What’s happening at the northeast corner of Tamiami Trail and Golden Gate Parkway? Looks like a building has been knocked down and there’s a fence around the area. A: A former Frantz EyeCare office recently was demolished to make way for a new Fifth Third Bank branch in the Gateway of Naples retail center across from Coastland Center mall. The freestanding 5,000-square-foot bank office with drive-thru lanes is targeted to open in late July 2023 in the retail center anchored by the original Food & Thought, said Jennifer Auray, vice president of regional marketing and communications for Fifth Third Bank in Florida.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Naples, FL
Government
City
Naples, FL
Collier County, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
City
Marco Island, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley

Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs

The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sweetgrass Galleries moves to new location in East Naples

Sweet Grass Galleries is moving to a new location after spending 20 years at its location on Trade Center Way in North Naples. The company, a resource of design industry professionals seeking fine couture silk florals, trees and greenery for homes and commercial establishments, is opening an expanded showroom at 2416 Tamiami Trail E. in East Naples. The East Trail Showroom will feature the growing popularity of grass as seen throughout Florida’s coastal terrain. Sweetgrass Galleries designs can be seen in private homes throughout Gulf Coast communities in Old Naples, Grey Oaks, Port Royal, Mediterra and Pelican Bay.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Patterson
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley

Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley as Southwest Florida tracks the potential storm. Experts say this storm is taking a similar path that hurricane Charley did back in 2004. Charley was a category 4 hurricane that struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Jacob Layton was a little boy...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm

Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Economy
WINKNEWS.com

Two men arrested, accused of illegally hunting in Collier County

Two men were arrested after Collier County Sheriff’s Office say they were caught illegally hunting on County Road 858. Yoandry Quevedo-Ayala, 31, and Pedro Leal-Pavon, 40 were arrested on charges of violation of Florida code pertaining to hunting regulations and unlawful to take or kill a deer, fawn, or antlerless deer during open season.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Storm update from Lee County government

In order to assist residents who are prepping their homes and yards in advance of tropical weather, Lee County Solid Waste is extending its Saturday hours at four sites. Instead of the usual closing time of noon, these sites will remain open until 4 p.m. Saturday:. • Resource Recovery Facility,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County launches costliest road project with Vanderbilt Beach Road extension

The Vanderbilt Beach Road extension – stretching another seven miles into Golden Gate Estates – will be the most expensive road project ever undertaken by Collier County. A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday officially started the three-year project to extend Vanderbilt Beach Road east of Collier Boulevard to 16th Street Northeast. “For those of us who have been here for a long time, we know that this project is far overdue,” said County Commission Chairman Bill McDaniel, noting that the county’s growth management plan triggered the road project in his district in 2006.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral asking for residents input on improving busy corridor

Nobody likes sitting in traffic, but since new homes and condos are going up across Southwest Florida, experts believe it’s time to start doing something about it. So many developments are going up on a stretch of Pine Island Road from Nicholas Parkway to Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Proposed Wawa, Milan Villas in Estero move forward to second hearing

Two proposed developments in Estero, a Wawa in Estero Town Commons and Milan Villas on Williams Road, had its first reading presented to Village council on Wednesday. Both developments were previously brought to the Village’s planning, zoning and design board, where the board recommended approval to the council. The...
ESTERO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy