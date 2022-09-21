New website simplifies the process for Nassau County residents to report damage from natural hazards

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County is taking some of the burden off residents after a natural hazard has taken place.

Disasters such as flood waters, high winds, fires, and even afternoon thunderstorm can wreak havoc on personal property. That’s why Nassau County emergency management has released Crisis Track.

According to a newly released statement for residents of the county, “Crisis Track allows you to send photos to us with a description and location. A copy of the report is also sent to public works so they can start on working on cleanup or repairs to public roads, culverts, and ditches.”

The newly released website will allow you to report severe weather impact. The site is designed for you to enter the type of damage whether it be residential, commercial, debris, clearance, or public facility. You can enter the address, ZIP code, a description of the damage, and photos you may have taken.

Another feature available is the ability to indicate whether the structure is residence or business and whether there is insurance associated with the property. This is important after a declared disaster.

Nassau County emergency management lists the following reason why reporting severe weather damage is important:

1. Trees, branches, or powerlines in roadways are dangerous. A rapid report may save lives – if life safety is an immediate issue, please call 9-1-1 before using our Crisis Track reporting system.

2. Following a disaster like a tropical cyclone, citizen-reports of damage to roadways and structures helps us obtain a full picture of the impacts and lets us know where to direct resources.

3. Reporting post-disaster damage and debris gives the county a better chance at receiving federal assistance to help the community recover.

4. Even after severe weather that does not warrant a declared emergency, these reports are important for historical data. The information helps the National Weather Service verify and categorize the storms, tornadoes, lightning, and hail indicated by radar. It also helps the county focus mitigation efforts to reduce problems such as frequent nuisance flooding in neighborhoods.