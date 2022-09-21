Read full article on original website
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
More than 50 food trucks roll into New York State Fairgrounds this weekend
It’s been less than a month since the 2022 New York State Fair ended, but there’s already another opportunity to grab all the grub you want at the fairgrounds. More than 50 food trucks will roll into spots in and around Chevy Court and the Center of Progress on Saturday for the annual Fall Fest sponsored by the Syracuse Food Truck Association. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the gate.
Longtime Syracuse fast-food restaurant closes
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-food restaurant that has served patrons in one of Syracuse’s poorest neighborhoods for decades has closed. The Burger King at 700 S. Salina St. on the city’s South Side shut down a little more than a week ago and its sign has been removed. A note on the door says the location “is closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park
If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.
Get Inspired To Decorate This Halloween In The City Of Rome New York
It’s time to get spooky and the City of Rome New York this Halloween. Do you love decorating?. The City of Rome will be hosting a community-wide Halloween Decorating contest for homes all across the city. According to their Facebook page, the entry period to submit will begin on October 1st and run until October 26th. Voting will begin October 27th to October 30th. What the city is looking for is for residents to have their decorations on display the weekend of Halloween, October 28th through October 30th from 7PM to 9:30PM.
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
Fall Creek and Northside host the 14th annual Porchfest, after a two-year delay
“It’s been three years since the last Porchfest in Ithaca, and we’ve all been through some stuff,” said organizers of the annual neighborhood music festival as they announced last month that Porchfest would return on Sunday, September 25th. “It feels like we need a nice, big, outdoor community celebration more than ever before.”
New Bar to Open in Downtown Hamilton
A new bar plans to open in the space formerly occupied by Risky Business, located at 18 Lebanon Street. The owners, brothers Jack and Will — who have opted not to include their last name for privacy concerns — had hoped to open by the start of the school year but are behind schedule. They are now aiming to open in the next few weeks.
Long-Awaited Film About CNY Rock Icon Is Finally Here, Where to Watch
The new documentary celebrating the life of rock legend and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio is ready to drop. Dio: Dreamers Never Die is getting a special two-day-only showing at the following CNY theaters:. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Regal Destiny USA, Syracuse, New York. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Movie Tavern,...
Take Scariest Walk Through Gates of Hell on CNY Road for Halloween
A night of horror and terror returns to Oswego Road in Liverpool this October. This frightening experience is fun for the whole family, but only the bravest souls will make it to the other side. "A Nightmare on Oswego Road" is back again this year, being held every Friday and...
The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties
Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
$5 million sale in Skaneateles: See 164 home sales in Onondaga County
164 home sales were registered this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 12 and Sep. 16. The most expensive sale was a multi-property home sale which included a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath waterfront Colonial (See photos); a 2-bedroom, 2-bath cottage (See photos) and vacant land. The total price for the three properties in the Town of Skaneateles was $5 million, according to Onondaga County real estate records.
Frankfort hosts 2nd annual Harbor Fest
FRANKFORT, NY – A beautiful day Saturday, for the 2nd annual Frankfort Harbor Fest. Hundreds of people showed up at the Frankfort Marina to get a taste of what Frankfort and the surrounding area has to offer. There were a wide variety of food trucks and vendors available for people to check out. Not to mention live music, a car show, and new this year, vintage snowmobiles.
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 4-10
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 4 to 10. Four food services failed their inspections: Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse Chili’s Grill & Bar, Liverpool Lakeside Vista, Marietta Longhorn Steakhouse, Camillus Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater was the only restaurant with a critical […]
Jackpot! Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in New York
Jackpot! Someone in New York is a millionaire after hitting the Mega Millions jackpot. One second-prize ticket for the September 20 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Brooklyn worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. The winning numbers were:. 9-21-28-30-52 + 10. The ticket was purchased at ANSHA located at 6824 4thH Avenue...
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band stays perfect with win at Baldwinsville show (146 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band won its third show in as many tries this season by taking the top spot Saturday night at a competition at Baldwinsville. The Northstars earned 83.9 points to win the National Division, ahead of West Genesee (82.2) and Liverpool (81.3). Host Baldwinsville...
Safe Family Halloween Fun Returns To Rome New York This October
If you're looking for safe, old fashioned, and of course family fun this Halloween season, you'll want to make the trip to Rome New York. The Rome Art and Community Center, located on 308 West Bloomfield Street in Rome, is holding their annual Halloween House on Friday, October 7th, and Saturday, October 8th, and Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 from 6PM to 9:30PM all nights.
City of Syracuse says recycling bins can now be picked up at 8 locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse is increasing the number of places where residents can pick up recycling bins, easing the burden of having to travel to the Department of Public Works or City Hall. The city will allow recycling bins to be picked up at eight locations across...
