Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bearcats men's basketball: First look at the full 2022-23 schedule

By Keith Jenkins, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
The 2022-23 schedule for the University of Cincinnati men's basketball team is set.

The American Athletic Conference on Wednesday revealed the Bearcats' 18-game in-conference slate for the upcoming season, including tipoff times and broadcast information for most of the games.

Twelve of Cincinnati's league games will air on national television, while the other six AAC contests are set to stream on ESPN+.

Like last season, the Bearcats will open conference play against Tulane on Dec. 29 at Fifth Third Arena. The game will begin at 9 p.m. on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. Cincinnati follows with road games at Temple (Jan. 1 at 3 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPNU) and Wichita State (Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPNU), then home games against defending AAC champion Houston (Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. on ESPN) and East Carolina (Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPNU).

Cincinnati's next two games are at SMU (Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPNU) and at South Florida (Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+). The Bearcats will then host Penny Hardaway's Memphis squad (Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. on ESPN2) and close out January at Houston (Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. on CBS).

February starts with back-to-back home games against Tulsa (Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+) and Central Florida (Feb. 4 at noon on ESPN2/ESPNU), followed by a trip to New Orleans to face Tulane (Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+), and then back home to host South Florida (Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+).

The Bearcats are set to have back-to-back road matchups at East Carolina (Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+) and then UCF (Feb. 19 at noon on ESPNU).

Cincinnati will close out February with another matchup against Temple, this time at Fifth Third Arena (Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPNU), followed by a road Sunday showdown at Memphis (Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. on ESPN).

UC closes out its AAC regular-season schedule March 5 at SMU. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

Cincinnati will only play Tulsa and Wichita State once in the regular season.

Cincinnati opens its second campaign under head coach Wes Miller on Nov. 7 against Chaminade at 7 p.m. at Fifth Third Arena (ESPN+). The Bearcats will host Xavier in the 90th Crosstown Shootout on Dec. 10 (3 p.m. on ESPN2). UC lost to the Musketeers 83-63 last season at Cintas Center in Miller's debut in the rivalry. Cincinnati leads the all-time series 51-38.

The Bearcats finished 18-15 (7-11 AAC) last season and eighth in the final conference standings. Cincinnati fell to top-seeded Houston on the second day of the AAC tournament.

