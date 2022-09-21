ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Prep picks: Season at critical point for teams looking to get on track

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0kZt_0i4tJalA00

We're almost to the point in the season where Bill Parcells' observation that "you are what your record says you are."

A team could be better than its record because of tough competition, but sooner or later it has to start winning. Lake Gibson fits into this category.

The opposite is true. A team could have a winning record and then end up with nothing to show for it because its competition isn't as strong and it couldn't win the big game. Is that Haines City? A close loss to Winter Haven shows it still needs to take another step forward as the Hornets trail Bartow and Winter Haven in the district.

Ridge Community might also fall into this category. The Bolts are with Haines City in looking up to Winter Haven and Bartow. The Bolts have defeated a weak big school and a good small school but lost to Lake Wales and Bartow. They still need a definitive win.

Lakeland and Lake Wales are undefeated as they enter their bye weeks. They're looking like — with apologies to Dennis Green — "they are who we thought they are."

No. 1 Lakeland passed its first test by defeating No. 4 Osceola and has a week off before playing Lake Gibson.

Lake Wales passed its first test when it beat Sebring two weeks ago and then got an easy district win.

Frostproof and Fort Meade both came in boasting perhaps their strongest teams in recent years. Both were tripped up by Lakeland Christian — Frostproof still thinking it should be undefeated — and appear on their way to a district showdown on Oct. 28.

And to switch sports, as Yogi Berra supposedly said, "It's getting late early." Teams looking to turn their season around better start now or the downhill momentum might be too much to stop and you're going to be exactly what your record says you are, like it or not.

I had a bounce-back week with a 10-3 record to bring my season mark to 38-14.

This week's picks:

Victory Christian (2-2) at Fort Meade (2-10: There are two games this week in which we'll learn about the teams involved. This is the first game. Fort Meade, 28-24

Auburndale (2-2) at Bartow (3-1): This is the second game. When Richard Tate has had a work-horse, elite running back — think Marcus Okobi at Kathleen or Mike James or Tyrell Burgess at Ridge — his offenses have flourished, and Trequan Jones is showing potential in being that kind of back. Bartow, 24-21

Winter Haven (2-2) at Celebration (0-4): The James Thomson era officially began with the Blue Devils' win over Haines City last week in their first district game with Thomson as coach. Winter Haven 24-7

Lakeland Christian (3-0) at Hardee (0-2): Lakeland Christian beat up Fort Meade. Fort Meade beat up Hardee. You do the math. LCS, 38-12

Haines City (2-1) at Discovery (0-3): Haines City is looking for a bounce-back game after last week's one-point loss to Winter Haven. Haines City, 32-7

East Ridge (0-3) at Ridge Community (2-2): East Ridge has allowed 163 points in three games. Not a stat that will get any better against a team with as many playmakers as Ridge. Ridge Community, 48-7

Frostproof (3-1) at Avon Park (2-2): Frostproof should take this game to go into next week's bye week sitting at 4-1, to prepare for the second half of the season. Frostpoof, 38-14

Santa Fe Catholic (3-0) at Mulberry (0-3): Mulberry could still pull off a five-win season based on its second-half schedule that features just one team, Frostproof, with a winning record, but it needs to get on track in this must-win game. Looks like four wins will be the best it can hope for. Santa Fe Catholic, 21-17

Other games: All Saints over Ocala St. John Lutheran, St. Stephens Episocpal over Jordan Christian Prep, Roar Prep & Vocational over Ambassadors Christian, Lake Region over Lake Placid.

Roy Fuoco can be reached at roy.fuoco@theledger.com or at 863-802-7526. Follow him on Twitter: @RoyFuoco.

