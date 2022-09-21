Read full article on original website
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.19 Release?
League of Legends brought various different nerfs and buffs with Patch 12.18 and with it came its own set of obstacles. Many champions were left either too strong or too weak, leaving players wondering just when the next patch is. Players know that Patch 12.18 was released Sept. 21 but...
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why a Third Support Hasn't Been Added
It's been over two years and four months since the last time a Support Legend was added to Apex Legends. The next Legend to be added to the Support class would be the third of its kind in the game, joining the likes of just Lifeline and Loba in the role — the former of which has remained the lone medic since the title's launch. Of course, this excludes Rhapsody, who is an Apex Legend Mobile exclusive.
Will Warzone 2.0 Have a Beta?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta Weekend 2 has begun and many players are left wondering whether a beta will be coming for the eagerly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. During the Call of Duty: Next event, players were given a brief glimpse of the upcoming battle...
Overwatch 2 'Esperanča' Map Revealed
Blizzard officially unveiled its newest map debuting with Overwatch 2, "Esperanča." As promised, Esperanča will round out the package of six brand-new maps debuting on day one with the launch of Overwatch 2 Season 1. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Esperanča in Overwatch 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Overwatch 2 Season 1 Hero Balance Patch Notes: Full List
With the launch of Overwatch 2 less than two weeks away, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed its hero balancing changes made since Beta 2 that will debut on day one. Here's a breakdown of the Season 1 hero balance patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 1, per Blizzard. Overwatch 2 Season...
Will My K/D Reset in Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is rapidly approaching its launch date and fans are left wondering if their K/D will be following them as they cross over to this new Warzone experience. Warzone 2.0 is aiming to provide a brand new experience for fans of the popular battle royale game....
Apex Legends Leak Hints at Halloween-Style Olympus Map
A haunting new spin on a classic Apex Legends map has apparently been leaked and could be a part of an upcoming 2022 Halloween event for Apex Legends: Hunted. Fans of the popular battle royale have been eagerly anticipating official details for another memorable Halloween event in Apex Legends: Hunted. Players were treated to a chilling celebration in 2021 when Respawn announced the Monsters Within event. This event brought with it a slew of treats for players such as Halloween-themed skins and a brand new map to battle it out in. As the fright-infested holiday makes its way towards us, leaks have begun to surface that suggest a possible event that is incoming.
Loba's Heirloom Has Secret Animations in Apex Legends
Apex Legends enthusiast Also Gaming Merchant recently uploaded a video that reveals some secret animations that come with the newly introduced heirloom available for the deadly thief Loba. Fans of the series are well aware of the extremely rare heirloom cosmetic items in Apex Legends that provide a unique makeover...
How to Get Nine Extra Badge Points in NBA 2K23 MyCareer
Here's a breakdown of how to get nine extra Badges in NBA 2K23 MyCareer on Current Gen.
NBA・
Overwatch 2 Seasonal Release Schedule Explained
With the launch of Overwatch 2 right around the corner, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering about Blizzard Entertainment's seasonal release schedule plans. In addition to simply going free-to-play, Blizzard is overhauling its update and content release schedule for OW2. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 seasonal model.
Which College to Choose in NBA 2K23: Current and Next Gen
Here is a breakdown of which college to choose in NBA 2K23 MyCareer on Current and Next Gen.
Apex Legends Devs Have 'No Plans' to Permanently Add LTM Throwing Knife
Respawn Entertainment seemingly has no plans to make the Throwing Knife a permanent weapon in Apex Legends. Since making its debut with the Gun Run LTM during the Beast of Prey Collection Event, the mode's exclusive, game-ending Throwing Knife weapon has quickly become a fan favorite in the community. However, it appears Respawn has no interest in adding it to the game's default weapon pool just yet.
How to Fix NBA 2K23 Crashing on Xbox Series X
The best way to fix NBA 2K23 from crashing is to either restart your console or reinstall the game.
Madden 23 Players Call for Ultimate Team Changes With #PackStrike
Madden NFL 23 players are calling on those in the Ultimate Team community to join its "#PackStrike" and boycott Madden Points transactions until changes are made to the mode.
NBA 2K23 Dribbling Controls: Full List
Here's a breakdown of all of the dribbling controls in NBA 2K23 on Current and Next Gen.
NBA・
Is There a Roze Skin in Warzone 2?
Here's a breakdown of whether or not there will be a Roze skin in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.
Is Hogwarts Legacy Coming to Nintendo Switch?
Unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy's Nintendo Switch release date has not been revealed.
FIFA 23 Soundtrack: Listen to the Full Playlist
FIFA 23 soundtrack was revealed in full by EA Sports featuring 95 songs. "Featuring more than 100 songs from an array of artists, the newly minted FIFA 23 soundtrack defies genres, bringing together voices from around the world. Showcasing a range of global hitmakers, like Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, as well as rising stars, such as Baby Tate, Ibeyi, and Pheelz, the extensive track list embodies the rich, global nature of football," EA Sports said in a press release.
FIFA・
Popular Twitch Steamer Believes Warzone 2 is Better Without Loadouts
Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber TimTheTatman has been vocal about Warzone 2.0's choice to get rid of loadouts. In a recent video focused on the differences between the original Warzone and Warzone 2, TimTheTatman argued that Warzone 2's decision to get rid of loadouts was beneficial to the game as he believes that currently, the weapons found on the ground in Warzone are useless.
Infinity Ward to Begin Banning Modern Warfare 2 Beta Hackers
With about a full week of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta testing in the books, it's perhaps no surprise that cheaters and hackers have already found ways to disrupt the integrity of the game. One of the most recent viral clips regarding the beta displays one player using...
