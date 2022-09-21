Read full article on original website
Ole Miss will debut its Realtree uniforms versus Kentucky
(Release) In one of college football's marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels' gameday wardrobe will include exciting new gear that features the Realtree design. The hoodies and Nike tees are available through Ole Miss Authentics, the official team shop of Ole Miss Athletics operated by Dyehard Fan Supply, and may be purchased now at shop.olemisssports.com, at the Oxford store on Jackson Avenue and on Saturday at stadium and campus locations, including a special Realtree trailer located in the west plaza.
Ole Miss/Vanderbilt TV, kickoff time announced
Ole Miss and Vanderbilt will clash at 3 p.m. CT on Sat., Oct. 8, the SEC announced on Monday. The contest will be televised on the SEC Network. Ole Miss is off to a 4-0 start and ranked No. 11 in the country. The Rebels host No. 7 Kentucky this weekend in their SEC opener. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is 3-2 and coming off a loss to No. 2 Alabama. The Commodores benefit from an open date this weekend.
Quinshon Judkins shares SEC Freshman of the Week honors
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been named the SEC's co-freshman of the week. he shared the honor with Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown. Judkins, a true freshman from Pike Road, Ala., rushed for a career-high 140 yards on 27 carries Saturday versus Tulsa in a 35-27 Ole Miss victory. He also scored two rushing touchdowns for the second straight game. In his young, four-game career, he recorded 100-plus all-purpose yards for the third time.
Jonathan Mingo ready to abide by Kiffin's '24-hour' rule
The Ole Miss Rebels are officially 4-0 for the first time since 2015. However, there wasn’t much celebration between coaches, players and fans. Well that’s because the Rebels struggled mightily in the second half against an opponent they thought never should’ve been in the game when the fourth quarter hit, but that’s exactly what they got.
Column: Morning-after thoughts and something Lane Kiffin said last night
After a night's sleep to let it all sink in, I woke up this morning to the fact that the Ole Miss Rebels are 4-0, will be nationally ranked when the polls come out later today and have every single goal they could have possibly had in the preseason still in front of them. They still have a game of huge importance now just six days away when Kentucky, another unbeaten nationally-ranked team, comes calling to Oxford.
Everything Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football begins its grueling nine-week Big 12 schedule this week with a road trip to face the defending Big 12 Champions. The Cowboys will take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FOX.
Oklahoma State football updates depth chart for Big 12 opener vs. Baylor
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 opener against Baylor this upcoming Saturday. There were no apparent changes form the previous version. The Cowboys travel to Waco, Texas, for a top-25 matchup against the Bears inside McLane Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FOX.
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's Big 12 game against Texas Tech have been announced. The Cowboys (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) and Red Raiders (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) will start at 2:30 CT inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8. The game will air on FOX or FS1.
Oxford Eagle
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
Beloved Mississippi dairy announce it will cease milk processing, meat market to remain open
A beloved Mississippi dairy is closing after more than a decade of providing dairy products. According to a post on their Facebook page, Brown Family Dairy will be closing on Sept. 23. The Oxford dairy has produced and processed milk for over 13 years. Their dairy products have been widely...
wtva.com
2 killed in crash involving a motorcycle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people were killed in a Saturday evening crash in Chickasaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on Highway 32 at approximately 5:20 p.m. According to MHP, Charles Blackwelder, 54, of Bruce, was driving a motorcycle west bound on Highway 32...
