Read full article on original website
Related
Pokemon GO Safari Zone Taipei City: Everything You Need to Know
Tickets are now available for Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Taipei City. Read for a breakdown of the cost as well as the event.
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.19 Release?
League of Legends brought various different nerfs and buffs with Patch 12.18 and with it came its own set of obstacles. Many champions were left either too strong or too weak, leaving players wondering just when the next patch is. Players know that Patch 12.18 was released Sept. 21 but...
Pokémon GO Exploration Challenge Explained
Pokémon GO Exploration Challenge will offer encounters with Spritzee.
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why a Third Support Hasn't Been Added
It's been over two years and four months since the last time a Support Legend was added to Apex Legends. The next Legend to be added to the Support class would be the third of its kind in the game, joining the likes of just Lifeline and Loba in the role — the former of which has remained the lone medic since the title's launch. Of course, this excludes Rhapsody, who is an Apex Legend Mobile exclusive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Explore 1km in Pokémon GO?
To receive encounters Spritzee, read to see how to complete the explore challenges in Pokémon GO.
Will Moving Out 2 be on Xbox Game Pass?
Moving Out 2 will be released for the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, but read to see whether it will available on the Xbox Game Pass.
Overwatch 2 Seasonal Release Schedule Explained
With the launch of Overwatch 2 right around the corner, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering about Blizzard Entertainment's seasonal release schedule plans. In addition to simply going free-to-play, Blizzard is overhauling its update and content release schedule for OW2. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 seasonal model.
Apex Legends Developer Explains Why They Haven't Added More Powerful Care Package Weapons
A recent Apex Legends Reddit AMA touched on multiple topics including why Respawn doesn't add more care package exclusive weapons, though that could change in the future. The Kraber .50-Cal sniper is a special case in Apex Legends as it can only be obtained through the game's care package system. While many guns come and go from being found only in supply drops, the Kraber is special as it has remained exclusive to being found in care packages only.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apex Legends Leaks Reveal Halloween-Themed LTM Map
An Apex Legends data miner has discovered evidence of a new Halloween event that appears poised to bring new limited-time mode map called Haunted Estates on which players will be able to play Gun Run. The data miner, AG420, also discovered the map will be a shadowy version of the...
Who Won Rocket League Turf Wars?
Read on to see who won Rocket League 1v1 Turf Wars Tournament
Apex Legends Devs Provide Development Details Regarding Seer's Abilities
Fans of Apex Legends were recently given interesting insight during a Reddit AMA that provided a behind-the-scenes look into why Seer's abilities work the way that they do. Apex Legends enthusiasts are well aware of the stylish character Seer and his incredible recon capabilities. Seer enters the arena with powerful skills such as Heart Seeker and Focus of Attention that allow players to quickly decipher enemy movements and locations. These abilities are so advantageous that many players and pros consider him to be one of the premier options for gamers to play as.
Modern Warfare II Open Beta Weekend 2 Patch Notes
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is entering a second beta weekend and with it comes a wide array of fixes and updates to its multiplayer experience. The open beta is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC and will be held Sept. 22-26. Modern Warfare II Open Beta Weekend 2...
A Leak-Based, Fan-Made GTA 6 Map is in the Works
It seems players have already gotten plenty of information needed to put together a fan-made estimation of GTA 6's map.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0