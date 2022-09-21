ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

When Does League of Legends Patch 12.19 Release?

League of Legends brought various different nerfs and buffs with Patch 12.18 and with it came its own set of obstacles. Many champions were left either too strong or too weak, leaving players wondering just when the next patch is. Players know that Patch 12.18 was released Sept. 21 but...
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why a Third Support Hasn't Been Added

It's been over two years and four months since the last time a Support Legend was added to Apex Legends. The next Legend to be added to the Support class would be the third of its kind in the game, joining the likes of just Lifeline and Loba in the role — the former of which has remained the lone medic since the title's launch. Of course, this excludes Rhapsody, who is an Apex Legend Mobile exclusive.
Overwatch 2 Seasonal Release Schedule Explained

With the launch of Overwatch 2 right around the corner, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering about Blizzard Entertainment's seasonal release schedule plans. In addition to simply going free-to-play, Blizzard is overhauling its update and content release schedule for OW2. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 seasonal model.
Apex Legends Developer Explains Why They Haven't Added More Powerful Care Package Weapons

A recent Apex Legends Reddit AMA touched on multiple topics including why Respawn doesn't add more care package exclusive weapons, though that could change in the future. The Kraber .50-Cal sniper is a special case in Apex Legends as it can only be obtained through the game's care package system. While many guns come and go from being found only in supply drops, the Kraber is special as it has remained exclusive to being found in care packages only.
Apex Legends Leaks Reveal Halloween-Themed LTM Map

An Apex Legends data miner has discovered evidence of a new Halloween event that appears poised to bring new limited-time mode map called Haunted Estates on which players will be able to play Gun Run. The data miner, AG420, also discovered the map will be a shadowy version of the...
Apex Legends Devs Provide Development Details Regarding Seer's Abilities

Fans of Apex Legends were recently given interesting insight during a Reddit AMA that provided a behind-the-scenes look into why Seer's abilities work the way that they do. Apex Legends enthusiasts are well aware of the stylish character Seer and his incredible recon capabilities. Seer enters the arena with powerful skills such as Heart Seeker and Focus of Attention that allow players to quickly decipher enemy movements and locations. These abilities are so advantageous that many players and pros consider him to be one of the premier options for gamers to play as.
Modern Warfare II Open Beta Weekend 2 Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is entering a second beta weekend and with it comes a wide array of fixes and updates to its multiplayer experience. The open beta is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC and will be held Sept. 22-26. Modern Warfare II Open Beta Weekend 2...
