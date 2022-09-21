Thinking about renovating your kitchen or an outdated bath but unsure where to start? Christine Ramaekers from MainStreet Design Build will share tips on the latest in design trends, remodeling costs, project timing and how to select a reputable remodeling company at 10 a.m. Sept. 29 as part of the Michigan Design Center’s ongoing Launch program. The program features a series of hourlong sessions with top design pros and are complimentary. Space is limited. RSVP by Sept. 24 to emcdonald@michigandesign.com to reserve a spot. Visit michigandesign.com.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO