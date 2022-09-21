ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Trick-or-treat from the water at this fun annual event in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Hop in a kayak or canoe at the annual family-friendly trick-or-treat paddle on the Huron River on Sunday, Oct. 16 for a spooky experience like no other. Creatures, witches, pirates and swamp monsters will be waiting for you at treat stations along the river. Maps will be handed out to participants to guide them to each of the stations in and around Gallup Pond.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Masonic Temple celebrates 100 years since massive cornerstone ceremony

Detroit — One hundred years ago, about 200,000 people gathered in Detroit to watch as the cornerstone was laid for what would become the massive Masonic Temple at 500 Temple Street. It was one of the largest public gatherings in the city's history. An estimated 40,000 Masons from lodges...
DETROIT, MI
Ferndale, MI
Ferndale, MI
Ferndale, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'Halloween' actor who played Michael Myers to help open haunted theatre in Birmingham

Actor James Jude Courtney, best known for the iconic role of Michael Myers in the "Halloween" franchise, will be in metro Detroit next week to cut the ribbon on a new haunted walk-through experience at the Birmingham 8 theater. The "Ghosts on the Balcony" experience at the historic theater, which was purchased by Emagine Entertainment last year, will be open through October. ...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Explore Indian culture by celebrating Navaratri in Livonia this weekend

LIVONIA, Mich. – Explore the rich culture of India as the Resham Singh Foundation hosts a celebration for Navaratri. On Sunday, the Burton Manor in Livonia will be filled with Indian flavors, shopping, authentic fashion and entertainment. The event starts at 12 p.m. and lasts till 9 p.m. There...
LIVONIA, MI
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Next phase of Joe Louis Greenway construction begins in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Joe Louis Greenway, a 27-mile path connecting four cities, is closer to completion. The second phase of the trail construction began Friday. Crews are now working on the half-mile section of a recreational loop from Fullerton to Grand River, otherwise known as the second major leg of the Joe Louis Greenway.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Fall into the new season with autumn-themed fests, or try new tastes at food fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Funky Ferndale Art Fair. Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. 200 West Nine Mile. Artists and authors will be...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
detroitfashionnews.com

Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit

Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Memorial barbecue planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts

DETROIT – A memorial barbecue is planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts, who lost his life in the line of duty back in July. The barbecue will be held at the Berkley American Legion on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 4 p.m. Gates, beer tent, and lounge will be open at noon.
DETROIT, MI

