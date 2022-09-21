Read full article on original website
WGAL
4 people shot in Harrisburg
Officials in Harrisburg say four adults were shot at an after hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 5 a.m. According to officials, two of the four victims are in critical condition. They say the other two were also...
WGAL
Police investigating double shooting in Manheim Borough
Manheim Borough Police are investigating a double shooting. Officers were called to the 100 block of South Pitt Street for a shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday. According to police, a 47-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the arm and hand. Police say that...
WGAL
Four men arrested after guns, drugs, cash found in York County home
YORK, Pa. — York police say they arrested four people after guns, drugs and cash were confiscated from a home this week. Antonio Jones, Furman Dennis, Rashad Colon and Matthew Hughes are charged with felony firearm and drug violations. Police said they searched a home in the 1100 block...
WGAL
Update: Shooting kills 1 in York, now identified
Police in York are investigating a fatal shooting. They say officers were called to the 400 block of Wallace Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday. According to police, a 28-year-old man, now identified as Akawame J. Anderson, was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to York Hospital, where...
WGAL
Former township supervisor in Cumberland County dies
A former township supervisor in Cumberland County has died. Tom Faley Jr., who served as South Middleton Township supervisor for 24 years, died on Sept. 18. The retired U.S. Army colonel spent 30 years in the military, serving in Vietnam and earning combat awards. Faley was 82.
WGAL
Driver points gun during Lancaster County road rage incident
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County say they're looking for a driver who pointed a gun at another driver. The victim told police the road rage incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday on Route 322, near Clay School Road, in Clay Township. The aggressive driver was described...
WGAL
Man killed in Lower Chanceford Township motorcycle crash
LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died at Wellspan York Hospital on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Woodbine Road near Church Road in Lower Chanceford Township. The York County coroner said the rider reportedly lost control of his motorcycle...
WGAL
Weekend repairs on George N. Wade bridge in Dauphin County
Deck repairs are planned for this weekend on the northbound Interstate 81 George N. Wade Bridge. The bridge spans the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County. Weather permitting, these repairs will be performed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $250,000 sold in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Cumberland County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket, worth $250,000, was sold at the Turkey Hill at 6708 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. The ticket matched all five balls drawn on Thursday. The winning...
WGAL
One person taken to hospital after York shooting
YORK, Pa. — Emergency dispatchers said a person was shot Friday afternoon in York. The shooting occurred just after 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Market Street. Dispatchers said one person was taken to a hospital.
WGAL
Friday is Hunger Action Day
Friday is Hunger Action Day – a day to raise awareness to end hunger. News 8 spoke with Eric Saunders, the executive director of New Hope Ministries, about the organization's efforts and how you can help. "We have food pantries in York, Adams and Cumberland counties. And anybody who's...
WGAL
Football team dresses for success
A Dauphin County football team is dressing for success on and off the field. “Putting on tie, little rustle but I think. It’s a good opportunity for our kids get them out of their comfort zone a little bit,” Central Dauphin East Coach Lance Deane says. Deane is...
