Cumberland County, PA

WGAL

4 people shot in Harrisburg

Officials in Harrisburg say four adults were shot at an after hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 5 a.m. According to officials, two of the four victims are in critical condition. They say the other two were also...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Police investigating double shooting in Manheim Borough

Manheim Borough Police are investigating a double shooting. Officers were called to the 100 block of South Pitt Street for a shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday. According to police, a 47-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the arm and hand. Police say that...
MANHEIM, PA
WGAL

Update: Shooting kills 1 in York, now identified

Police in York are investigating a fatal shooting. They say officers were called to the 400 block of Wallace Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday. According to police, a 28-year-old man, now identified as Akawame J. Anderson, was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to York Hospital, where...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Former township supervisor in Cumberland County dies

A former township supervisor in Cumberland County has died. Tom Faley Jr., who served as South Middleton Township supervisor for 24 years, died on Sept. 18. The retired U.S. Army colonel spent 30 years in the military, serving in Vietnam and earning combat awards. Faley was 82.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Driver points gun during Lancaster County road rage incident

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County say they're looking for a driver who pointed a gun at another driver. The victim told police the road rage incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday on Route 322, near Clay School Road, in Clay Township. The aggressive driver was described...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man killed in Lower Chanceford Township motorcycle crash

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died at Wellspan York Hospital on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Woodbine Road near Church Road in Lower Chanceford Township. The York County coroner said the rider reportedly lost control of his motorcycle...
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Weekend repairs on George N. Wade bridge in Dauphin County

Deck repairs are planned for this weekend on the northbound Interstate 81 George N. Wade Bridge. The bridge spans the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County. Weather permitting, these repairs will be performed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

One person taken to hospital after York shooting

YORK, Pa. — Emergency dispatchers said a person was shot Friday afternoon in York. The shooting occurred just after 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Market Street. Dispatchers said one person was taken to a hospital.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Friday is Hunger Action Day

Friday is Hunger Action Day – a day to raise awareness to end hunger. News 8 spoke with Eric Saunders, the executive director of New Hope Ministries, about the organization's efforts and how you can help. "We have food pantries in York, Adams and Cumberland counties. And anybody who's...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Football team dresses for success

A Dauphin County football team is dressing for success on and off the field. “Putting on tie, little rustle but I think. It’s a good opportunity for our kids get them out of their comfort zone a little bit,” Central Dauphin East Coach Lance Deane says. Deane is...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

