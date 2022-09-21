Read full article on original website
Zack Estrin, Writer-Producer Known for ‘Prison Break’ and ‘Lost in Space,’ Dies at 51
Zack Estrin, the respected writer-producer and showrunner known for his work on Fox’s “Prison Break” and Netflix’s recent revival of “Lost in Space,” died Sept. 23 in Hermosa Beach, Calif. He was 51. Estrin’s death was confirmed Sunday by his longtime talent agency, WME. Estrin was remembered by friends and family as a versatile writer and producer who was a generous mentor to others. “Zack Estrin was our everything,” Estrin’s family said in a statement. “The best husband, father, son and friend. He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh. He loved being a writer/producer and being a...
When ‘Doctor Who’ Wanted Tom Hanks to Appear as the Doctor
From Big to Forrest Gump to Cast Away and beyond, there are few actors more recognizable than Tom Hanks. And he almost played other iconic roles. While Hanks was speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, it came out that Peter Capaldi, who played the Twelfth Doctor on Doctor Who, lobbied the producers for Hanks to appear as an incarnation of the Doctor.
How the 1980s Became the Golden Age of Spoof Movies (And Why It Couldn’t Last)
For almost as long as there have been movies, there have been spoofs: 1903’s iconic The Great Train Robbery was the subject of an all-child parody just two years later, made by the same director. But it was eight decades later that Hollywood’s silliest genre really came into its own.
Love “Weird Al” Yankovic? This Book Captures Behind-the-Scenes Stories and Photos From the Famed Parodist’s Career
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. The upcoming release of the Roku Channel’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has generated quite a bit of interest in the origins of its titular character, who is often regarded as one of the most unusual personas in pop-culture history. But based on the trailer, it seems that the Daniel Radcliffe–starring biopic will parody biopics at least as much (if not more than) it will chronicle the beats of “Weird Al” Yankovic’s actual career.
