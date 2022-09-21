COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many people get the urge to plant things in the spring, but experts say now is a great time to start. “Spring’s a great season but the best time to plant most things is in the fall,” said Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife. “Coming out of a summer like we had, the enthusiasm to get out and do stuff in the yard is a little low, but take advantage of the October and November season.”

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO