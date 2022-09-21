Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Aggies Edged by Tennessee on Sunday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team (10-4, 2-1 SEC) was unable to overcome the Tennessee Lady Vols (8-7, 2-1 SEC) on Sunday afternoon, falling in three sets (24-26, 17-25, 24-26). Leading the way offensively for A&M was Caroline Meuth, who turned in her 10th double-digit kill...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M rises six spots to No. 17 in latest AP poll
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team moved up six spots to No. 17 in the Week 5 Associated Press College Football Rankings following the Aggies’ 23-21 win over Arkansas. Arkansas tumbled 10 spots in the latest poll, moving from No. 10 to No. 20. The SEC...
KBTX.com
No. 2 Texas A&M Falls to No. 3 TCU by Raw Score, 1622.75-1630.5
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team opened the season losing to No. 3 TCU, 10-10 (1622.75-1630.5), Friday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Maroon & White dominated TCU in Flat, capturing four of the five available points. Securing points for the Aggies included Rylee Shufelt (80), Devon Thomas (84), Brooke Brombach (85) and Devan Thomas. In Devan’s first ride of her career, she registered a meet-high score of 90 on Queen. Shufelt defeated TCU’s Laurel Smith, 80-67. Devon Thomas defeated TCU’s Wynne Weatherly on Zeus, 84-76, while Brombach scored an 85 on Diablo defeating Sydney Berube’s score of 82.
KBTX.com
Aggie Soccer Match Preview: at No. 6 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies continue SEC action Sunday at Alabama Soccer Complex when they battle the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in a 6 p.m. contest. The Maroon & White look to get back into the win column after home back-to-back home losses against Georgia (3-2) and No. 21 Mississippi State to open the league ledger. Texas A&M (5-3-2, 0-2-0 SEC) owns wins over McNeese (8-0), Sam Houston (6-0), New Mexico State (2-1), Illinois (1-0) and South Alabama (4-1). The Aggies have 0-0 road draws at No. 25 Clemson and Ohio State. A&M’s losses came against No. 16 TCU, 2-1, and Georgia, 3-2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Aggies preparing for Arkansas in Southwest Classic
ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The 23rd ranked Texas A&M football team took a step in the right direction last week with a bounce back win against Miami. Now they look to build on that victory over the Hurricanes as they prepare for their SEC opener against No. 10 Arkansas on Saturday.
KBTX.com
Strong Field Awaits Aggies at SEC Match Play Preview
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – The No. 17 Texas A&M men’s golf team will take on a strong field at the SEC Match Play Preview Sunday through Tuesday at the par 70, 7,204-yard Old Overton Club. In the tournament’s unique format, all 14 SEC schools will compete in 54...
KBTX.com
Mississippi State takes advantage of own goal to beat Aggies 1-0
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 21 Mississippi State stayed unbeaten on the year (8-0-2, 2-0-0) following a 1-0 win over Texas A&M Thursday evening at Ellis Field. Texas A&M (5-3-2, 0-2-0) had 5 more shots on goal than the Bulldogs (7-2), but it wound up being an own goal that was the only shot to find the net.
KBTX.com
Bryan drops district opener to Temple 53-19
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings fell to 3-2 following a 53-19 loss at home against the Temple Wildcats. The Vikings were without starting quarterback Malcom Gooden who will miss the next couple weeks with a hand injury. “We let it get away from us. Our effort was phenomenal......
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Somerville defeats Yorktown at home
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Somerville Yeguas defeated the Yorktown Wildcats at home on Sept. 23. in a district game. The wildcats started out strong. Early in the first, Quarterback Dalton Eckhardt finds Aiden Nunez for a touchdown. Wildcats lead 7-0. Yorktown strikes again when Aiden Nunez finds the end zone...
KBTX.com
No. 2 Burton outlasts Falls City in district opener
GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers improved to 4-0 with a 13-12 victory over the Falls City Beavers. The Panthers’ victory came as a bit of payback after Falls City eliminated them from the playoffs last season in the Regionals. Both teams started off slow offensively, but a...
KBTX.com
Madisonville falls to Livingston, still searching for first home win
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Despite taking a 3-0 lead on a 24-yard field goal on their first possession of the game, the 10th ranked Madisonville Mustangs could not overcome Livingston Friday night, falling 21-9. The Mustangs grabbed momentum early thanks to a Jakeithon Owens interception cutting Livingston’s first drive short. The Mustangs settled for the field goal from Alexander Torres. Livingston responded with 21 straight points and a fourth quarter touchdown from Madisonville was not enough.
KBTX.com
College Station opens up district play with win over Leander
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Leander 38-10 on Friday night in their District 11-5A Division I opener at Cougar Field. Three different Cougars scored rushing touchdowns on a dominant night on the ground for the College Station. Aydan Martinez-Brown had a couple of rushing touchdowns, Anthony Trevino scored the Cougar’s first touchdown before exiting the game with an injury, and Wilson Stapp also added a score on the ground. Quarterback Arrington Maiden almost scored on an 82-yard run before being brought down at the one-yard line. Maiden had a 41-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Tisdell Jr. in the third quarter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Franklin rolls to 5-0 after their first district win over McGregor
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Through their first four games, the Lions have been tested a little more than their undefeated season last year but the defending state champs continue to grow their win streak into district play. Franklin kicked off district 11 Class 3A Division one play at home against...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Fly Fishing Roundup fundraiser set for October 1st at Millican Reserve
MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first Aggieland Fly Fishing Round-Up will be held on October 1st, 2022 at Millican Reserve. The first-of-its-kind family-centric event is hosted by the Aggieland Fly Fishers and will include a day of family fun, fly fishing, and numerous other activities for all ages. All proceeds...
KBTX.com
Bryan family surprised with military homecoming
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What Amy Thomman and her kids thought was a quick photo before a volleyball game, turned into the surprise of a lifetime. Chief Warrant Officer 3, Ross Thomman, was deployed overseas with the U.S. Army 9 months ago. Ross told his family he still had some things to finish up and wouldn’t be back until next week.
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Tell Runyan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tell Runyan joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on Sept. 23. Tell Runyan is a Singer-Songwriter based in Stephenville, TX. His music can best be described as Americana blend of country, rock, and folk music. He played his original song “Still the...
KBTX.com
Housing options continue to be built as Texas A&M, College Station population increases
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Housing development near campus is on the rise. As you drive around the Northgate district you can see the construction work for complexes at 315 College Main and 401 First Street. Space has been picked out on First Street for another student housing development to...
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Planting in the fall
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many people get the urge to plant things in the spring, but experts say now is a great time to start. “Spring’s a great season but the best time to plant most things is in the fall,” said Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife. “Coming out of a summer like we had, the enthusiasm to get out and do stuff in the yard is a little low, but take advantage of the October and November season.”
KBTX.com
Family, fun, and all things Fall with Texas Lions Camp
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The goal of the Texas Lions Camp is provide a safe environment where all children can grow and play. What better way to do that than with a Fall Festival right here in the Brazos Valley?. At the Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival, you can expect...
KBTX.com
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
Comments / 0