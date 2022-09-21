Read full article on original website
10 compete in “Distinguished Young Women of Houston County” scholarship program
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Saturday afternoon, 10 local high school seniors competed in the "2023 Distinguished Young Women of Houston County," a scholarship program. The annual event kicked off at Dothan's Opera House at 4:00 p.m. The program's goal is to prepare these students for a successful...
1 killed in deadly Dothan house fire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman is dead after her home caught fire Saturday evening in Dothan. The victim was identified as Madiolan "Madie" Norton. Norton passed from her severe injuries Sunday afternoon at Southeast Health Medical Center, according to Dothan Fire Department. Norton's husband continues to be...
2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people are reportedly recovering from serious injuries after their house caught on fire in Dothan Saturday night. The fire happened at a home on Highway 431. Dispatchers were called sometime after 7 pm. When Dothan Fire Department arrived on the scene, they managed to help...
Marching bands gather at Rehobeth High School for festival
REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - High school bands from across the southeast gathered in the Wiregrass to perfect their craft. The Rehobeth Marching Band Festival gave bands the opportunity to receive feedback to improve their shows. Groups from Henry, Houston, Geneva, and Coffee counties, along with schools from Florida and Georgia...
Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. "We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
Pataula Charter @ Houston County | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Pataula Charter takes on Houston County.
GW Long @ Dale County | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as GW Long takes on Dale County.
Opp @ Rehobeth | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Opp takes on Rehobeth.
Pike County @ Headland | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Pike County takes on Headland.
Lowndes Academy @ Abbeville Christian Academy | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Lowndes Academy takes on Abbeville Christian Academy.
Geneva County @ Geneva | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Geneva County takes on Geneva.
Wiregrass non-profit holds yard sale fundraiser to benefit foster kids and families
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Fostering Hope is a non-profit organization based out of Headland. Their mission is to provide support for foster families by offering a closet full of free supplies. Those supplies include clothes, shoes, school supplies, cribs, strollers, diapers, and more. They provide their services for free, so...
Pleasant Home @ Zion Chapel | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Pleasant Home takes on Zion Chapel.
Friends of the Library in need of book donations for fundraiser
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Friends of the Dothan Library are in the midst of preparing for their big fall book sale. Through that preparation, they are asking for the community's help with donations. They are looking for gently used book donations of all kinds. That includes adult, children, hard...
Barbour County @ Daleville | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Barbour County takes on Daleville.
Houston Academy @ Abbeville | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Houston Academy takes on Abbeville.
Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Slocomb man died early Saturday when the pickup truck he drove ran off a Geneva County roadway and overturned. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Brenton M. Stanley, who they say was not wearing a seat belt. Stanley was ejected and pronounced dead...
Saint James @ Charles Henderson | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Saint James takes on Charles Henderson.
City of Enterprise prepares for Fall Harvest Day Celebration
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise is prepared to celebrate the start of fall. The city's Fall Harvest Day event will pay tribute to the importance of agriculture in the Wiregrass. Local produce vendors will be there selling cotton, corn, and peanuts, along with other fall themed products. A cake...
Marianna World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - On September 24, 2022, C. W. 'Willard' Henderson hit the century mark. For those who know Henderson, you know he's been absent from his favorite breakfast spot in Cottondale. Hardee's has been his go-to breakfast restaurant Monday through Saturday for many years. He is such a favorite there, last year for his 99th birthday, he was honored with his own parking space.
