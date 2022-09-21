ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

1 killed in deadly Dothan house fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman is dead after her home caught fire Saturday evening in Dothan. The victim was identified as Madiolan “Madie” Norton. Norton passed from her severe injuries Sunday afternoon at Southeast Health Medical Center, according to Dothan Fire Department. Norton’s husband continues to be...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people are reportedly recovering from serious injuries after their house caught on fire in Dothan Saturday night. The fire happened at a home on Highway 431. Dispatchers were called sometime after 7 pm. When Dothan Fire Department arrived on the scene, they managed to help...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Marching bands gather at Rehobeth High School for festival

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - High school bands from across the southeast gathered in the Wiregrass to perfect their craft. The Rehobeth Marching Band Festival gave bands the opportunity to receive feedback to improve their shows. Groups from Henry, Houston, Geneva, and Coffee counties, along with schools from Florida and Georgia...
REHOBETH, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
Houston County, AL
Government
County
Houston County, AL
Dothan, AL
Health
Dothan, AL
Government
wtvy.com

Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. “We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Pataula Charter @ Houston County | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Pataula Charter takes on Houston County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

GW Long @ Dale County | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as GW Long takes on Dale County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Opp @ Rehobeth | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Opp takes on Rehobeth. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
OPP, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Wtvy#Southeast Alabama Ems#Dothan Fire Department#Aed
wtvy.com

Pike County @ Headland | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Pike County takes on Headland. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Lowndes Academy @ Abbeville Christian Academy | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Lowndes Academy takes on Abbeville Christian Academy. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
ABBEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva County @ Geneva | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Geneva County takes on Geneva. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
wtvy.com

Pleasant Home @ Zion Chapel | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Pleasant Home takes on Zion Chapel. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Friends of the Library in need of book donations for fundraiser

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Friends of the Dothan Library are in the midst of preparing for their big fall book sale. Through that preparation, they are asking for the community’s help with donations. They are looking for gently used book donations of all kinds. That includes adult, children, hard...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Barbour County @ Daleville | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Barbour County takes on Daleville. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DALEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Houston Academy @ Abbeville | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Houston Academy takes on Abbeville. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Slocomb man died early Saturday when the pickup truck he drove ran off a Geneva County roadway and overturned. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Brenton M. Stanley, who they say was not wearing a seat belt. Stanley was ejected and pronounced dead...
SLOCOMB, AL
wtvy.com

Saint James @ Charles Henderson | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Saint James takes on Charles Henderson. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

City of Enterprise prepares for Fall Harvest Day Celebration

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise is prepared to celebrate the start of fall. The city’s Fall Harvest Day event will pay tribute to the importance of agriculture in the Wiregrass. Local produce vendors will be there selling cotton, corn, and peanuts, along with other fall themed products. A cake...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Marianna World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - On September 24, 2022, C. W. ‘Willard’ Henderson hit the century mark. For those who know Henderson, you know he’s been absent from his favorite breakfast spot in Cottondale. Hardee’s has been his go-to breakfast restaurant Monday through Saturday for many years. He is such a favorite there, last year for his 99th birthday, he was honored with his own parking space.
MARIANNA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy