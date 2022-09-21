Read full article on original website
Amal Clooney's Sheer Lace Jumpsuit Matched the Red Carpet
There's no denying that red is Amal Clooney's color. Last night, the lawyer-slash-fashionista attended the 2022 History Talks event in Washington, D.C., where she and husband George Clooney were speakers at the star-studded gathering, and for the occasion, Amal showed off her signature polished style in an all-red jumpsuit that not only matched her lipstick, but also the red carpet.
Kelela Suits Up in Blazer Dress and Strappy Mules for Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 Show at Milan Fashion Week
Kelela took a business-worthy approach to dressing for Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week. The “Take Me Apart” musician arrived in the red sand-filled courtyard of the Archbishop’s Seminary on Corso Venezia on Saturday, wearing a slim-fitting black blazer dress. Featuring a mini-length hem and pointed lapels, the slick piece made a dynamic statement in its stark minimalism. Featuring a faintly overlapping front hem and curved seams, the dress effortlessly appeared to mimic an oversized blazer’s appearance as well. Completing the singer’s ensemble were silver circle stud earrings, a round “K” pendant necklace and Ferragamo’s own black leather...
Amal Clooney Wore the Perfect Transitional Dress for Fall
Sleeveless turtlenecks are going to be big this fall. And in case you need convincing — first Meghan Markle, and now, Amal Clooney stepped out in the transitional weather staple. After wearing a flapper-inspired minidress for a dinner date in New York City with her husband George, Amal was...
Free People Teamed Up With a Viral New York Street Style Photographer to Showcase Its New Fall Collection
While designers released their Spring 2023 collections at New York Fashion Week, Free People unveiled its Fall 2022 collection on the city’s streets. The celeb-loved brand tapped a viral, street style photographer, Johnny Cirillo, to help showcase its eclectic-yet-cool collection of cold-weather pieces. If you’re a fan of street...
Gucci's Twinsburg Show at Milan Fashion Week Featured Gremlins and a Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Song
Before its big Milan Fashion Week show, Gucci teased its new collection with a Rorschach test on Instagram. And while guests (virtual and in-person alike) knew that the collection would be called Twinsburg, not many people could have expected Creative Director Alessandro Michele to send every look out on the runway twice — and the second time, each ensemble was modeled by a set of twins.
The Controversial Shoe Beloved by Supermodels Is on Sale for Up to 49% Off at Amazon
Whether you like it or not, you can’t deny that Crocs are, without a doubt, trendy. But this isn’t the first time we’ve seen eccentric shoes take off, with controversial shoe styles dominating the past few years. And now, though it’s no new-comer, Croc is having its moment as the polarizing It shoe, garnering supermodel-approval and customer loyalty. Both Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum have made these shoes a part of their model-off-duty look and celebrities from Justin Bieber to Sza have collaborated with the brand to create their own collections. And now, the shoes are a top Amazon seller, with over 317,000 five-star ratings. Best yet, they are currently on sale.
Rihanna Confirmed Coat Season Has Officially Arrived
It's officially coat season — at least, according to Rihanna. Last night, the singer was spotted out in New York City with her partner A$AP Rocky at the Rolling Loud Festival afterparty at 42 d’Or, wearing an outfit that exited summer and entered the next sartorial season. Breaking out a new jacket and a pair of thigh-high boots, RiRi debuted a layered look for fall that consisted of a ruched gray minidress by Dion Lee that was worn underneath a coordinating leather hooded racing jacket. The sporty coat was mixed with contrasting glamorous elements — including diamond jewelry, a vampy lip, and her black Balenciaga over-the-knee boots.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Makeup Brand Doubles as Skincare — and Everything’s on Sale for 25% Off
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is not only a supermodel and mother of two. She’s is also the founder of Rose Inc: a clean-beauty brand that prides itself on its duality of incorporating skincare into makeup. Rose Inc was founded in 2018, and since then, Huntington-Whiteley has used her experience as a model to anticipate and execute “what the modern individual wants in terms of cosmetics, formula and performance,” according to the brand’s website.
Paris Hilton Looked Like an '80s Bride in a Hot Pink Minidress on the Versace Runway
The fashion industry has been leaning into the world's craze for nostalgia, which was evident on the runways around the world during Fashion Month. And Versace is the latest to play up '90s grunge and '80s colors and silhouettes, with the queen of Y2K closing out the show with an epic retro take on the modern Barbiecore trend.
Hailey Bieber Grunged Up a Classic '80s Workwear Look With Low-Rise, Zip-Up Pants
Hailey Bieber has a knack for perfecting unconventional workwear outfits — from undone vests and slacks to business casual cut-out dresses. And her most recent look is the perfect fall office formula with an '80s-inspired blazer on top and a '90s grunge twist on the bottom. On Thursday the...
Amal Clooney Aced Date-Night Style with an Updated Take on the Flapper Dress
Amal Clooney is no stranger to putting on a dazzling dress (or two) for date night. From a mermaid-inspired sequined number to a romantic white lace minidress, the human rights lawyer always knows exactly what to wear for a couple's night out. And yesterday's look was no exception. On Thursday,...
Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow Approve of This Dewy, Lightweight Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin
“Natural skin” is having a moment on and off the red carpet, and the trend is calling into question whether foundation is still a makeup staple. True, the super-heavy, often cakey formulas that were all the rage in 2010s weren't doing anyone favors. However, those with acne and hyperpigmentation know that tinted moisturizers and lightweight concealers don’t always deliver enough coverage.
I Ditched My Favorite Designer Mascara For This Mandy Moore-Approved Tube — and I'm Never Going Back
How do you take your lashes? Dark and spidery? Thick and inky? Long and statement-making? I take mine black and natural-looking, which hasn’t been as easy to attain as it may sound. On any given day, I opt for the no-makeup makeup look, which usually consists of a more...
