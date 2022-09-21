ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Style

Amal Clooney's Sheer Lace Jumpsuit Matched the Red Carpet

There's no denying that red is Amal Clooney's color. Last night, the lawyer-slash-fashionista attended the 2022 History Talks event in Washington, D.C., where she and husband George Clooney were speakers at the star-studded gathering, and for the occasion, Amal showed off her signature polished style in an all-red jumpsuit that not only matched her lipstick, but also the red carpet.
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Kelela Suits Up in Blazer Dress and Strappy Mules for Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 Show at Milan Fashion Week

Kelela took a business-worthy approach to dressing for Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week. The “Take Me Apart” musician arrived in the red sand-filled courtyard of the Archbishop’s Seminary on Corso Venezia on Saturday, wearing a slim-fitting black blazer dress. Featuring a mini-length hem and pointed lapels, the slick piece made a dynamic statement in its stark minimalism. Featuring a faintly overlapping front hem and curved seams, the dress effortlessly appeared to mimic an oversized blazer’s appearance as well. Completing the singer’s ensemble were silver circle stud earrings, a round “K” pendant necklace and Ferragamo’s own black leather...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Amal Clooney Wore the Perfect Transitional Dress for Fall

Sleeveless turtlenecks are going to be big this fall. And in case you need convincing — first Meghan Markle, and now, Amal Clooney stepped out in the transitional weather staple. After wearing a flapper-inspired minidress for a dinner date in New York City with her husband George, Amal was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Gucci's Twinsburg Show at Milan Fashion Week Featured Gremlins and a Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Song

Before its big Milan Fashion Week show, Gucci teased its new collection with a Rorschach test on Instagram. And while guests (virtual and in-person alike) knew that the collection would be called Twinsburg, not many people could have expected Creative Director Alessandro Michele to send every look out on the runway twice — and the second time, each ensemble was modeled by a set of twins.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

The Controversial Shoe Beloved by Supermodels Is on Sale for Up to 49% Off at Amazon

Whether you like it or not, you can’t deny that Crocs are, without a doubt, trendy. But this isn’t the first time we’ve seen eccentric shoes take off, with controversial shoe styles dominating the past few years. And now, though it’s no new-comer, Croc is having its moment as the polarizing It shoe, garnering supermodel-approval and customer loyalty. Both Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum have made these shoes a part of their model-off-duty look and celebrities from Justin Bieber to Sza have collaborated with the brand to create their own collections. And now, the shoes are a top Amazon seller, with over 317,000 five-star ratings. Best yet, they are currently on sale.
APPAREL
In Style

Rihanna Confirmed Coat Season Has Officially Arrived

It's officially coat season — at least, according to Rihanna. Last night, the singer was spotted out in New York City with her partner A$AP Rocky at the Rolling Loud Festival afterparty at 42 d’Or, wearing an outfit that exited summer and entered the next sartorial season. Breaking out a new jacket and a pair of thigh-high boots, RiRi debuted a layered look for fall that consisted of a ruched gray minidress by Dion Lee that was worn underneath a coordinating leather hooded racing jacket. The sporty coat was mixed with contrasting glamorous elements — including diamond jewelry, a vampy lip, and her black Balenciaga over-the-knee boots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Makeup Brand Doubles as Skincare — and Everything’s on Sale for 25% Off

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is not only a supermodel and mother of two. She’s is also the founder of Rose Inc: a clean-beauty brand that prides itself on its duality of incorporating skincare into makeup. Rose Inc was founded in 2018, and since then, Huntington-Whiteley has used her experience as a model to anticipate and execute “what the modern individual wants in terms of cosmetics, formula and performance,” according to the brand’s website.
MAKEUP
In Style

Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow Approve of This Dewy, Lightweight Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin

“Natural skin” is having a moment on and off the red carpet, and the trend is calling into question whether foundation is still a makeup staple. True, the super-heavy, often cakey formulas that were all the rage in 2010s weren't doing anyone favors. However, those with acne and hyperpigmentation know that tinted moisturizers and lightweight concealers don’t always deliver enough coverage.
MAKEUP
