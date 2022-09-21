Whether you like it or not, you can’t deny that Crocs are, without a doubt, trendy. But this isn’t the first time we’ve seen eccentric shoes take off, with controversial shoe styles dominating the past few years. And now, though it’s no new-comer, Croc is having its moment as the polarizing It shoe, garnering supermodel-approval and customer loyalty. Both Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum have made these shoes a part of their model-off-duty look and celebrities from Justin Bieber to Sza have collaborated with the brand to create their own collections. And now, the shoes are a top Amazon seller, with over 317,000 five-star ratings. Best yet, they are currently on sale.

