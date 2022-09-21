Read full article on original website
Related
Robby Takac speaks on Goo Goo Dolls tour, Music is Art, favorite things to do in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Goo Goo Dolls are back home this weekend, playing in front of a packed KeyBank Center to close out their long-awaited summer tour. The band is slated for a 7:30 p.m. show on Saturday, with Blue October opening. Bassist Robby Takac spoke with News 4 on Thursday morning, discussing the […]
Baby Shark Live! Coming This Christmas To Buffalo, New York
Sorry about that. We’re just trying to get you prepared!. The Baby Shark phenomenon has no signs of stopping. Ever since the YouTube sensation went mega-viral in 2016, the Baby Shark song has been on a constant loop in our heads all day (and sometimes our nightmares). But your kids love it, so what can you do?
2 the Garden's Jackie Albarella inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday night, Jackie Albarella was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. Her "2 the Garden" segments air every weekend on Daybreak. She was the first female engineers hired in Buffalo, and went on to create Albarella Media, which is a multi-media production...
stepoutbuffalo.com
14 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This October
Fall has always been a great time of year to catch live music in a club, and after two years of COVID lockdowns, the experience will be even sweeter this year. The shedding of lockdowns also has the added benefit of bringing a more diverse group of acts to the area. Sure you can enjoy local sounds from Kidd Kyle & the Big Deal, but October 2022 also brings Mother Mother from across the border and Ibibo Sound Machine, an Afrobeat band from London. Other can’t-miss shows include indie-harpist Mikaela Davis, folk rocker Kurt Vile and legendary punk-rock cover band Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnypapers.com
Autumn and local history on display at Kelly's Country Store
The colors, produce and fun of autumn were celebrated last weekend with a fall festival at Kelly’s Country Store. Children enjoyed pony rides, as well as opportunities to feed llamas and other animals, as well as to view turtles, snapping dragons and assorted creatures. Food trucks offered a variety of foods for sale for all visitors.
artvoice.com
Final 2 weeks to see MAGNOLIA BALLET at Alleyway Theatre
A NATIONAL NEW PLAY NETWORK ROLLING WORLD PREMIERE. A Southern gothic fable melding drama, dance, poetry, and spectacle to explore masculinity, racism, and the love between a Black queer kid and his father. This brave new play will leave you speechless. “A gifted writer, clearly, to watch and experience.”. —...
Wait – Is This Famous Rochesterian Actually From Buffalo?
Remember when you discovered the truth about Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy?. Brace yourself - this could potentially feel like that. Wegmans Food Markets have called Buffalo one of its homes since 1977, but fast forward to 2022 and Wegmans has over 100 locations in seven states and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
wnypapers.com
Newly restored boat rechristened at boat show
One smashed bottle of Sparking Bouverie was all it took for the Starling IV, a sea bright skiff, to be rechristened at the Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc.’s 43rd annual antique and classic boat show on Sept. 17 at the Buffalo Launch Club. The boat’s current owners,...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Best Oktoberfest Celebrations Returns To Western New York
We’re all going to be watching the Bills “SQUISH. THE. FISH.” this weekend, and there are tons of places to not only watch the game, but have a fun-filled weekend in Western New York. For this weekend of September, there are a lot of events planned in...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Buffalo’s biggest Halloween Party is baaaak!
Get ready for a street full of Halloween parties, awesome specials, and party people dressed (up) to impress – because the only thing better than one Halloween party is a whole street full of ‘em. Step Out Buffalo‘s fourth annual The Crawling Dead: Halloween Bar Crawl will be...
Paws in the Park returns to Grand Island for special annual event
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Erie County SPCA held its 29th annual Paws in the Park fundraiser this past Saturday. The event is held at Beaver Island State Park and invites people to come with or without a pet for a scenic two-mile walk. According to the SPCA this...
guideposts.org
A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids
The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tim Hortons to celebrate National Coffee Day with $0.25 java
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Do you like coffee? Do you like not spending a lot of money? Well, Tim Hortons is hoping your answer to both is yes. How to get cheap coffee: In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29, Tims-lovers can cash in on a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee. The […]
Christmas Decorations Already Up at Western New York Stores
We are officially into the fall season, or at least as of Thursday night at 9 pm. For once, the weather changed into the cool crisp air we associate with fall, right when summer officially ended on the calendar. Pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses and other fall activities are underway in Western New York and we still have over five weeks of "spooky season" left.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
Groundbreaking held for new City of Buffalo apartment community
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The official groundbreaking for a new apartment community in the City of Buffalo was held on Thursday. The apartment complex is called The Rails, and it's creating more than 300 apartments, retail space, and office space right near the corner of Main Street and Hertel Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rochesterfirst.com
Attention backyard gardeners: Changes coming to the frost/freeze program this season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Changes are coming to the frost/freeze program this fall with an experiment the National Weather Service in Buffalo is joining in alongside all other offices in New York State as well as New England. What exactly is the frost/freeze program?. The frost/freeze program goes back...
Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
Buffalo Schools To Pay Parents To Drive Kids To Class
The Buffalo Public Schools are looking at a new way to help kids get to school every day and have created a new program to test out the idea to see if it works. This new pilot program, called the Parent Transportation Reimbursement Pilot Program, would pay parents a stipend to drive their kids to and from school every day.
Oliver's Restaurant names new executive chef
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oliver’s, a fine-dining restaurant at 2095 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo, has promoted Chris Keller from sous chef to executive chef following a six-year stint working alongside partner/chef Ross Warhol. The promotion coincides with Warhol taking on more responsibility within Schutte Hospitality Group, including overseeing culinary...
Comments / 1