A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM. Life-long friend Tony Perry recalls “I was on the air at WAEW radio on a stormy afternoon in 1976 when a young man called me and said ‘hey if you wanna know what the weather is going to do I can tell you – I study a lot of weather. I talked to the manager – Warren Dean – and suggested we put Steve on the air on a regular basis. Warren talked with Steve and struck a deal for him to do an hourly weather update every day – and the rest is history”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO