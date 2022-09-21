ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Annual Wears Valley Fall Festival to take place in October

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 9th annual Wears Valley Fall Festival presented by Keep Sevier Beautiful will host an autumn getaway for guests in October. The festival, located at 3179 Wears Valley Road, includes sixteen acres of family fun including crafters, activities, entertainment, children’s events and food. Guests can participate in the fun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
1450wlaf.com

Legends Hometown Grill is WLAF’s business of the week

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Legends Hometown Grill is WLAF’s business of the week. John and Tommi McCullah are serving up delicious daily specials in what was Walker’s Grocery at 610 East Kentucky Ave. in LaFollette. The new eatery is open Monday through Friday from 7am until 3pm with breakfast hours from 7am until 10:30am.
WATE

Get to know Miss Lottie! A stray looking for a new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Miss Lottie, this week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. This German Sheppard mix came to the shelter as a stray and the staff describes her as a sweet lover who wants a lot of attention. “If you do stop petting her,...
homecrux.com

Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee

Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
crossvillenews1st.com

LOCAL RADIO ICON & BELOVED WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS HAS PASSED

A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM. Life-long friend Tony Perry recalls “I was on the air at WAEW radio on a stormy afternoon in 1976 when a young man called me and said ‘hey if you wanna know what the weather is going to do I can tell you – I study a lot of weather. I talked to the manager – Warren Dean – and suggested we put Steve on the air on a regular basis. Warren talked with Steve and struck a deal for him to do an hourly weather update every day – and the rest is history”
visitmysmokies.com

5 Interesting Facts About the History of Sevierville Tennessee

Commonly referred to as the Gateway to the Smokies, Sevierville is one of the most interesting places to visit in East Tennessee. While many visitors travel through to reach Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are many attractions and hidden gems located in Sevierville as well! Not only is this a fun place to visit, but it also holds a tremendous amount of stories and history. Here are 5 interesting facts about the history of Sevierville Tennessee:
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Sevierville, TN

There is no better place to visit than Sevierville if you love good food. There are numerous restaurants in Sevierville that offer something for everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a casual meal, a fine dining experience, or something in-between, Sevierville has it all. Listed below are 16 of the best restaurants in Sevierville, TN.
crossvillenews1st.com

WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY

A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
WBIR

Book checked out in 1946 finally returned to Knox County library

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A book titled "Youth and the Future" has returned to the Lawson McGhee Library shelves after 76 years, according to the Knox County Public Library. It looks like the book was well used and provided the reader with good wisdom. The library waived the late fine after receiving the book, which also gave them a "good chuckle."
WBIR

WBIR

