Read full article on original website
Related
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
'All In' On AutoZone: Aftermarket Retailer Poised For Outsized Market Share Gains, Analyst Says
AutoZone Inc.’s AZO fiscal fourth-quarter results signal continued share gains in the DIY/DIFM (Do It Yourself / Do It For Me) market, “driven by improved parts coverage and availability,” according to Raymond James. The AutoZone Analyst: Bobby Griffin reaffirmed an Outperform rating for AutoZone, while keeping the...
3 Top Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Investing for the long term is the best way to grow your wealth. And these three stocks can help you do it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
3 Reasons To Keep Holding GameStop Stock
According to so-called "smart money," GameStop's share price is not justified by the company’s underlying fundamentals. However, as we’ve learned over the past eighteen months, fundamentals do not hold much sway for GME shareholders.
Why T2 Biosystems Is Trading Higher By 18%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket
HHG Capital Corporation HHGC shares rose 42.1% to $14.56 in pre-market trading. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY rose 32% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics recently discontinued ongoing Phase 1 trials of RTX-240 and RTX-224 in advanced solid tumors. T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO rose 18%...
Benzinga
Philip Morris Intl: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Philip Morris Intl PM. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share. On Tuesday, Philip Morris Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.27 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Is FedEx a Good Dividend Stock After the Biggest Single-Day Crash in Company History?
Near a 52-week low and after a big dividend hike, FedEx stock offers an attractive passive-income stream.
AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Misses Analysts’ Expectations
AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR), leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, stock fell 8.23% (As on September 23, 11:38:15 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. The consolidated sales to commercial customers increased 10% over the prior year quarter, primarily due to further recovery in the commercial market. The consolidated sales to government customers decreased 19% due to the natural completion of certain government programs, such as the Afghanistan contracts. Sales to commercial customers were 66% of consolidated sales, compared to 59% in the prior year’s quarter, primarily reflecting the natural completion of certain government programs as well as the continued recovery in the commercial market. Adjusted gross profit margin increased from 16.1% to 18.1%, primarily due to the favorable impact from our actions to reduce costs and improve the operating efficiency. Adjusted operating margin increased from 5.5% to 6.9% as a result of the actions the company took to improve the operating efficiency as well as the recovery in commercial sales.
FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) misses earnings expectations
FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) stock fell 0.86% (As on September 23, 11:37:47 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Organic revenue, which excludes any impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions during the last 12 months and deferred revenue amortization, increased 10% to $453 million over the prior year period. Organic Q4 ASV plus professional services of $1.8 billion, up 9.3% year over year. Client count as of August 31, 2022 was 7,538, a net increase of 219 clients in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in corporate and wealth clients. The count includes clients with ASV of $10,000 and more. User count increased by 6,284 to 179,982 in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in wealth management users.
Ibex Ltd (NASDAQ:IBEX) Misses Sales Estimates
Ibex Ltd (NASDAQ:IBEX) stock rose 4.52% (As on September 23, 11:37:12 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the fourth quarter of FY 22. The company continues to experience high growth in the cohort of clients won since fiscal year ’16, particularly in HealthTech and FinTech, retail and e-commerce, and travel, transportation, and logistics verticals. This cohort grew by 43% over the prior-year quarter and now represents 74% of our total revenue versus 59% in the prior-year quarter. Net income increased to $4.9 million versus $4 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily driven by stronger operating results, including a decrease in nonrecurring costs and a deferred tax benefit recognized in the current quarter, partially offset by increased depreciation and a negative impact from fair value measurement of share warrants.
Benzinga
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
General Mills, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.2% to $75.25 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga
Insiders Selling Nasdaq, Bristol-Myers Squibb And This Consumer Defensive Stock
The Nasdaq Composite dropped by around 150 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From September 22, 2022
Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 2.80% at $1.10. Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed down 5.20% at $0.30. Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed down 3.74% at $0.13. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down 3.20% at $3.33. Cybin CYBN shares closed down 2.30% at $0.61. Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed...
Stocks Extend Slide, Costco, DocuSign, Boeing, Apple in Focus - 5 Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, September 23:. 1. -- Stock Futures Extend Slide Amid Global Market Slump. U.S. equity futures extended declines into a fourth consecutive session Friday, while global stocks fell to the lowest levels in two years, as investors retreated from risk markets amid hawkish central bank rate signaling and slumping global growth.
tipranks.com
Two financial stocks with a ‘Perfect 10’ on TipRanks Smart Score tool
Financial companies Man Group and TP ICAP have earned a perfect score of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score tool. In the midst of global financial market chaos, TipRanks’ tools serve as a guiding light for investors, and one of the most powerful is the TipRanks Smart Score, which assigns a rating to the stocks between one and ten based on eight key factors.
Comments / 0