Man, 56, dies in Fairfield County motorcycle crash

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 56-year-old Stoutsville man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Madison Township, Fairfield County, Wednesday.

According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 1:12 p.m. on Crooks Road.

Patrick J. Covell was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson Road King when he failed to make a curve in the road, drove off the roadway, and overturned down an embankment, police said.

Covell was taken to Fairfield Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

OSHP said Covell was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by Madison Township Fire and EMS, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, and A&L Towing.

The crash is still under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.