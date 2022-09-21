Volunteers, Habitat for Humanity build home for single mother in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va, (WAVY) — For the first time in her life, Kimberly Waters will soon hold the keys to her own home.

On Wednesday, Waters joined Habitat for Humanity representatives and volunteers from A1 Sewage and Drain to work on her new house in Chesapeake. Waters and her two teenage children are set to move into the house next month.

“It means a lot to them. They get their own bedroom for the first time in a long time. They’re teenagers so they need the space,” Waters said.

Waters and her family had been living with her father, but she says their living space is cramped.

Habitat board member Susan Bradshaw said the organization is struggling to meet the increasing demand for affordable housing because land and properties are difficult to come by.

“There’s a scarcity of available land for the same reason there’s a shortage of housing. Builders are scouring for land and our Executive Director gets on the phone right away and there’s already three offers in front of us,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw says the value of a family owning a home is incalculable.

“Studies show that children who grow up in homes that their family owns do better in school,” she said. “They just generally have a better view of life.”

A1 Sewage and Drain celebrated its 35th anniversary. The Virginia Beach-based business is commemorating its anniversary by assisting with Water’s home build, and donating $5,000.

“You can see the direct impact in the cities that we serve,” said Elizabeth Moyer of A1. “It’s right here in our community where we work and where our employees live too.”

In the Hampton Roads area, Habitat for Humanity homebuyers receive down payment and closing cost assistance and a 30-year 0% interest mortgage. Buyers must give 250 hours of “sweat equity,” either by assisting with the home build or working in a Habitat Restore.

