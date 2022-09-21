ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria Fire Department to host National Night Out block party

By Jennifer Flores
 4 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – Residents will have the chance to celebrate and meet local first responders at the Victoria Fire Department’s first National Night Out block party.

Fire Chief Tracy Fox and his crew members will host the block party from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 4 at STV Ventilation, 307 E. Rio Grande St. They have partnered with STV Ventilation, God’s Church, Foamed Up Foam Parties and Del Papa Distributing.

Residents will have the opportunity to interact with local first responders while enjoying food, music and a foam party. The event is come-and-go and open to the public.

You can find more information on the event by contacting the Victoria Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office at 361-485-3460.

To learn more about VFD, visit www.victoriatx.gov/fire. You can also learn more about National Night Out by visiting https://natw.org/.

