Victoria Fire Department to host National Night Out block party

VICTORIA, Texas – Residents will have the chance to celebrate and meet local first responders at the Victoria Fire Department’s first National Night Out block party.

Fire Chief Tracy Fox and his crew members will host the block party from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 4 at STV Ventilation, 307 E. Rio Grande St. They have partnered with STV Ventilation, God’s Church, Foamed Up Foam Parties and Del Papa Distributing.

Residents will have the opportunity to interact with local first responders while enjoying food, music and a foam party. The event is come-and-go and open to the public.

You can find more information on the event by contacting the Victoria Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office at 361-485-3460.

To learn more about VFD, visit www.victoriatx.gov/fire. You can also learn more about National Night Out by visiting https://natw.org/.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit